Katy Perry acknowledges and apologizes for past cultural appropriation
I'm proud of Katy for acknowledging her mistakes with cultural appropriation. She's learning pic.twitter.com/uyHd3upmzx— la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 11, 2017
It's nice to see a celeb acknowledge and apologize for cultural appropriation since most of them think that it doesn't exist and are unapologetic about it. :/
ONTD is so predictable at times. Bless this community.
Apologize when you dont have an album you're pushing. Omg you fucking tried it. This fucking apology redemption tour is so obvious. Save it.
Waiting years to apologize? And youre still doing the shit as well? I aint buying what the white is trying to sell.
hmm this is decent of ha, but did she ever address her calling those producers the n word even after they asked her to stop? has she ever acknowledged or denied those claims at all?
Tyra went off on her.
Idk why people are expecting celebs to address them publicly unless they're on a promo run. She was busy sailing with a naked orlando bloom, give the girl a break.
Whenever Miley is asked about it she's like how does having black back up dancers mean I'm appropriating culture??? And she trashes hip hop a lot these days despite using it for her ~rebellious phase.
Rihanna was racist af to Asians with the rice cake shit. Yet she continues to appropriate the culture. She had like offensive kamikaze writing on her socks, wears kimono coats, and did that messy Princess of China video that uses Japanese clothing/tropes iirc. She also dressed up as a chola for Halloween.
Beyonce did that video with Coldplay that was set in India where she dressed up as a Bollywood star. People called her out on it, but like weeks later after everyone forgot about it and were praising her again, she uploaded pics of it to instagram. And recently she was wearing a $21k kimono coat at a NBA game and a sombrero for Cinco De Mayo.
Ironic she's apologizing as witness comes out
I genuinely feel it's moments like this that help move the conversation forward. Instead of just ignoring it, she's actually owning up to it, apologizing for it, and talking about how she learned why it was wrong of her. It's actually refreshing to see that, especially when so many people are just immediately defensive and argumentative when someone wants to have a conversation about something like appropriation or feminism.
We tend to shame and isolate bigots in hopes that it will makes them change instead of bringing them closer and help them understand why they're wrong.
There's a really interesting about Derek Black and hoe inclusion changed him.
