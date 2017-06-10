Katy Perry acknowledges and apologizes for past cultural appropriation

That's really good. Also she's one of the few celebs who acknowledges the fact that she reads what written about her on the internet. Side noet - Deray needs to stop wearing that vest and is she wearing Issey Miyake? Reply

the pleats look a little thick to be typical Issey but maybe it's a newer design ?? i made a killing going to Japan and buying used Pleats Please for ~$30-50 and selling it on eBay for double that /csb Reply

Smart move. Issey is so good. Reply

I'm sick of Deray's Patagonia vest! I saw that before I saw his face.



Edited at 2017-06-11 05:39 am (UTC) Reply

Deray would rather die. Reply

I'm surprised, ngl. Better late than never, I guess Reply

props to her tbh Reply

I don't even care I'm riveted. This livestream has been playing in the background all weekend. This lady is telling so much truth right now. Reply

same lol Reply

cue the *she's faking this for promo* comments

Bang on cue in the comment right below yours. Reply

lmfaoo

ONTD is so predictable at times. Bless this community. Reply

lol you got this comment in just in time Reply

Well i sorta have a right to be skeptical like since when have celebs apologised and meant it espwcially for things like this Reply

Apologize when you dont have an album you're pushing. Omg you fucking tried it. This fucking apology redemption tour is so obvious. Save it. Reply

Wouldn't that give ha comments the most exposure tho? Reply

Waiting years to apologize? And youre still doing the shit as well? I aint buying what the white is trying to sell. Reply

screaming at deray popping up and still wearing that damn vest.



hmm this is decent of ha, but did she ever address her calling those producers the n word even after they asked her to stop? has she ever acknowledged or denied those claims at all? Reply

whaaaaaaa??? she called them the n word??? Reply

yeah, this producer who worked with her a few years ago mentioned it on twitter not to long ago and got attacked. he then retweeted the original tweets where he spoke about it right after it happened. katy hasn't said anything about it yet. Reply

That was actually a pretty sincere sounding apology. Sounds like she had a Tyra intervention. Reply

What's that gif, lmao. Reply

Tyra went off on her.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6Shpn5 WCFs Season 4 of America's Next Top Model, Tyra Banks eliminated two girls instead of one. One girl cried and was comforted by the other models, the other tried to make a joke . Tyra was like, "The other girls are taking this seriously, but you're treating it like a joke." The girl was like, "I'm sick of crying, sick of being disappointed, I'm not going to cry."Tyra went off on her. Reply

lmao who did dis gif <3 Reply

She's still trash. This shit ain't sincere. Reply

I think so too

ppl are going to hate regardless, but good for her for doing that at least. i can't think of too many celebs who have apologized after being called out for cultural appropriation (between Miley, Rihanna, Beyonce even iirc?) Reply

mte. plus, she wasnt giving interviews or broadcasting herself til now, she took time off.

Idk why people are expecting celebs to address them publicly unless they're on a promo run. She was busy sailing with a naked orlando bloom, give the girl a break. Reply

Yea they're trying to avoid overexposure imo, if they were always addr swing stuff they'd never have any downtime in the media. Reply

Yeah celebs are really unapologetic about cultural appropriation. With the people you mentioned:



Whenever Miley is asked about it she's like how does having black back up dancers mean I'm appropriating culture??? And she trashes hip hop a lot these days despite using it for her ~rebellious phase.



Rihanna was racist af to Asians with the rice cake shit. Yet she continues to appropriate the culture. She had like offensive kamikaze writing on her socks, wears kimono coats, and did that messy Princess of China video that uses Japanese clothing/tropes iirc. She also dressed up as a chola for Halloween.



Beyonce did that video with Coldplay that was set in India where she dressed up as a Bollywood star. People called her out on it, but like weeks later after everyone forgot about it and were praising her again, she uploaded pics of it to instagram. And recently she was wearing a $21k kimono coat at a NBA game and a sombrero for Cinco De Mayo. Reply

one of the Chris' did! Hemsworth I think? props to whichever one it was Reply

Katy Perry is no more problematic than a number of other pop stars, yet the hate for her is sooo OTT. Now that she has apologized, I wonder what excuse people will come up with for hating her. Reply

i'm gonna assume someone told her about "you're so gay" and this is mixed in here too. idk, this sounded sincere to me Reply

That's a good step. Hopefully her behaviour in future shows she's learnt from past behaviour. Reply

Tbh I still dislike her for her Britney shade recently at an award show and I don't think I'll ever get over the fact that she made fun of mental illness



Ironic she's apologizing as witness comes out



Not trying to excuse her, but perhaps that type of dark humour was her way of dealing with her own situation? Reply

Exactly. She alludes to it, saying she's losing her mind, then actually cuts off her hair a couple weeks later? Homegirl is clearly having mental issues and she's crying out for help but seems like nobody is willing to listen. Reply

I think she was making a dark joke bc she's not in a good place mentally right now. Reply

I'm not a fan and I'm really over her right now but for her to just straight up talk about her past appropriation and her learning and realizing she was wrong is pretty big of her tbh. It's not an easy thing to do to come right out and say - I was ignorant, I didn't know, I'm learning and this is what I've learned. Like even when she says she considers herself a feminist now because someone pulled her aside and basically told her what it means is a pretty rare thing to admit. It's nice to see a celeb just own it and admit to being wrong and uneducated instead of dancing around it and trying to defend themselves.



I genuinely feel it's moments like this that help move the conversation forward. Instead of just ignoring it, she's actually owning up to it, apologizing for it, and talking about how she learned why it was wrong of her. It's actually refreshing to see that, especially when so many people are just immediately defensive and argumentative when someone wants to have a conversation about something like appropriation or feminism. Reply

We tend to shame and isolate bigots in hopes that it will makes them change instead of bringing them closer and help them understand why they're wrong.



There's a really interesting about Derek Black and hoe inclusion changed him.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/nati onal/the-white-flight-of-derek-black/201 6/10/15/ed5f906a-8f3b-11e6-a6a3-d50061aa 9fae_story.html?utm_term=.9042363e4142T

IA.We tend to shame and isolate bigots in hopes that it will makes them change instead of bringing them closer and help them understand why they're wrong.There's a really interesting about Derek Black and hoe inclusion changed him. Reply

Omg I was like, "What's hoe inclusion??" And then the rest of your comment clicked. I still think hoe inclusion is a good idea. Reply

I agree. I see it in this community especially. This idea that people cannot learn from past mistakes and are shit people henceforth even after apologizing and putting in the work is toxic af and does not help one bit Reply

Between this, sharing her therapy session, and just keeping her head up with the OTT shit thrown at her, it's made me like her a lot more. Reply

