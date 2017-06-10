SZA's CTRL Album Hits #1 on iTunes
#Ctrl by @SZA is #️⃣1️⃣ on @iTunes x @AppleMusic! Buy or stream it now + spread the word! https://t.co/zpvmIDdpoU #TDE #SZA #SZASZN pic.twitter.com/P9hBBjNpLt— TOP DAWG ENT (@TopDawgEnt) June 10, 2017
Source
what's your favorite song and why is it the weekend?
Edited at 2017-06-11 03:28 am (UTC)
predictions for next week:
Katy Perry (Capitol) 200-225k SPS, 175-200k album
Lady Antebellum (Capitol Nashville) 43-48k, 35-40k
SZA (TDE/RCA) 35-45k, 17-20k
Wouldn't that mean that KP is selling less than sza so less than 17-20k? This is all so weird
It'd be one thing if a more well known artist kicked Katy out of of the top, but SZA?! She's only charted once on Billboard back in 2014. That's how unknown she is compared to Katy.
Not good for Katy at all.
Her collabs with Isaiah Rashad - Warm Winds & West Savannah.
And yes yes yes @ the weekend
so y'allz taste is suspect and i'll pass.