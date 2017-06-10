Drew Barrymore is my currently fav! Reply

Same, that song is brilliant. Reply

I listen to most music stoned and this song is the definition of a chill bop! Reply

She delivered just like i expected. My fave song is between Garden and The Weekend right now. That's without taking the giveaways into consideration or else Love Galore would be in the no. 1 slot because it's my song of the summer 100%.



Edited at 2017-06-11 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

congrats to her! need to listen stat Reply

This album sucks you in. I love it. Reply

I think Prom, The Weekend, and Go Gina are my favorites. This is such a good album. Reply

i'm thrilled as she deserves it but that can't be good news for katy, can it? lol Reply

i guess but nobody consumes music via downloads on ichunes anymore.



predictions for next week:



Katy Perry (Capitol) 200-225k SPS, 175-200k album

Lady Antebellum (Capitol Nashville) 43-48k, 35-40k

SZA (TDE/RCA) 35-45k, 17-20k Reply

I don't understand this because this says that Katy Perry is expected to sell 175-200k in pure sales and sza 17-20k yet sza is already number 1 on iTunes



Wouldn't that mean that KP is selling less than sza so less than 17-20k? This is all so weird Reply

those are actually better predictions for katy than i expected. Reply

Not good news for Katy at all :(



It'd be one thing if a more well known artist kicked Katy out of of the top, but SZA?! She's only charted once on Billboard back in 2014. That's how unknown she is compared to Katy.



Not good for Katy at all. Reply

Is she the new Azealia Banks? Reply

uhhhh what do you mean by this? lol Reply

Never listened to her, which song should I start with? Reply

the weekend, drew barrymore, prom Reply

Warm Winds, Babylon, Sweet November

Her collabs with Isaiah Rashad - Warm Winds & West Savannah. Reply

Her mixtape "S" is weird but amazing and I think available for free on datpiff. Reply

I took a quick listen to the album and was really into it. I'm going to give it a better listen tomorrow. Good for her tbh. Reply

This is my first time actually listening to her and I love prom and the weekend. Reply

I am obsessssssssssed with this album omg



And yes yes yes @ the weekend Reply

was this the girl with the fraudulent degree and freckles Reply

I heard her freckles move around Reply

Yes, also the girl who won't share her extension vender/routine because she says it's all hers. :( Reply

y'all tried to make azalea happen like this and she had damn dead chickens in her closet

so y'allz taste is suspect and i'll pass. Reply

banks and sza's music are completely different, tho...idg the comparisons other than the fact that they're both black women *side eye* Reply

the comparison is that they're relatively unknown artists with little following outside of the online community Reply

Again, that person doesn't have any clue about any other music than.. you know.. the unsalted ones.. Reply

oh wow, that's impressive. haven't heard it yet but i love the tracks that she's released so far. Reply

