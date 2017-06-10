swamp monster

First pictures of Jessica Chastain in her wedding dress




- Future Oscar winner & feminist queen Jessica Chastain tied the knot this Saturday with her partner of 5 years, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

- The couple married @ at the Passi de Preposulo family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi.

- Emily Blunt and Anne Hathway were also there

source

This might seem underwhelming considering we've seen her looking stunning on so many red carpets, but I love how clean and simple her dress is. Gorgeous queen, always <3

