First pictures of Jessica Chastain in her wedding dress
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain looks stunning as she weds longtime partner in Italy https://t.co/AJ61EjNvr6 pic.twitter.com/86wyjWbPIj— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) 11 de junho de 2017
- Follow-up to this post
- Future Oscar winner & feminist queen Jessica Chastain tied the knot this Saturday with her partner of 5 years, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo
- The couple married @ at the Passi de Preposulo family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi.
- Emily Blunt and Anne Hathway were also there
source
This might seem underwhelming considering we've seen her looking stunning on so many red carpets, but I love how clean and simple her dress is. Gorgeous queen, always <3
It's strange how most of the red-headed women I've encountered have been beautiful but the same just..does not apply for red-headed men.
Exception:
Rule:
what did yours look like, bb?
https://instagram.com/p/BUuWrqBl_sU/
https://instagram.com/p/BTz_7CYFzMu/
https://instagram.com/p/BTem5zvFkkw/
Edited at 2017-06-11 03:34 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-11 03:30 am (UTC)
edit: I literally just don't know what to think of Emily's dress, Anne's isn't great but Emily...just what.
Edited at 2017-06-11 03:34 am (UTC)
Emily always looks terrible blonde
FUCK YOUR NANA SHE'S NOT GETTING MARRIED
Anybody who comes on the show and says they want Pnina Tornai makes me want to slap them. WORST dresses. So tacky.
I used to watch it on netflix but I don't think it's up there anymore
It's just too damn popular and A LOT of ladies don't look good in strapless dresses. There's nothing wrong with a little sleeve/support.
It's nuts how long the strapless trend has gone on. I remember looking at dresses online for shits and giggles like 10 years ago and being like WHERE ARE THE STRAPS????