First pictures of Jessica Chastain in her wedding dress

she looks lovely Reply

Thread

Link

I think she's so stunning.



It's strange how most of the red-headed women I've encountered have been beautiful but the same just..does not apply for red-headed men. Reply

Thread

Link

thats so true. its like every red headed woman is Jessica Chastain and every red headed man is Ed Sheeran. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL that reminds me. Apparently my trainer never knew what Ed Sheeran looked like. During one of our sessions I was like yeah "blah blah it's a pity he's not good looking". So my trainer looks him up and literally goes "NNNNNGGG....I'm shocked he's a red head" 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Exception:





Rule:

I feel you. When it comes to the men is:Exception:Rule: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao I'm a redhead and ia about ginger men, only if they have very dark red hair can it be decent IMO Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think part of it is that women are likely to wear mascara and fill in their eyebrows. Redheads often have nearly non-existent eyelashes and brows because they're so light. It can make your whole face look weird. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's a natural red head? I thought it was another situation like Amy Adams, being blonde and then just dying it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have a thing for alan tudyk tho, what a babe Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Toby Stephens is pretty decent to me. I found myself enjoying looking at him during Black Sails. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are cute but not in the level of red headed girls and women. I feel you. Some of these dudes http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/4067509 are cute but not in the level of red headed girls and women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes I think that domhnall gleeson is cute depending on the movie but generally IA lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's the only attractive red-headed woman I've seen tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean... as someone with red hair i don't disagree but lmao the way people talk about natural red heads is just a bit uncomfortable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get that royal Italian diq, flawless ginger queen!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Best decision I ever made was not wearing strapless at my wedding Reply

Thread

Link

mte I could never have handled yanking it up all night



what did yours look like, bb? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://instagram.com/p/BUuWrqBl_sU/

https://instagram.com/p/BTz_7CYFzMu/

https://instagram.com/p/BTem5zvFkkw/



Edited at 2017-06-11 03:34 am (UTC) What did yours look like?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You already had your wedding! Congrats! I remember you talking about your engagement way back., Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh, I should have done this. I even went into the store wanting something not strapless but the salesgirl kind of convinced me to go with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my sister was so mad that after her wedding sleeves on wedding dresses came back in style. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like all strapless dresses look like a early 2000's prom dress. ive seen some look otherwise, but its pretty rare. I HATE strapless. just for me though, I feel like so awkward in them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I don't really care for strapless dresses, especially as a girl with no boobs to hold it up... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So pretty! Reply

Thread

Link

She looks lovely. I love that she isn't wearing a lot of jewelry for some reason. Like, just showcasing her ring in a way. Reply

Thread

Link

Gingers are so pretty. :-: Reply

Thread

Link





if you say so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ROFL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol so cruel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dress doesn't look flattering to me but then again I'm not wow'd by her style. Reply

Thread

Link

Good god, what the fuck were Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt wearing? I'd post the pics, but I'm on my phone. The pics are in the post at the source.



Edited at 2017-06-11 03:30 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

they really took it to heart the whole never outshine the bride thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link













edit: I literally just don't know what to think of Emily's dress, Anne's isn't great but Emily...just what.



Edited at 2017-06-11 03:34 am (UTC) I'll put it up for youedit: I literally just don't know what to think of Emily's dress, Anne's isn't great but Emily...just what. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anne's at least looks passable for a wedding. WTF is Emily's look supposed to be?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anne looks fine to me



Emily always looks terrible blonde Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I think they look fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In all seriousness, I really like Anne's outfit. Emily's is a bit matronly but I wouldn't think twice about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Emily's dress looks like it was sourced from an abandoned velvet couch she passed on the highway heading to Jessica's wedding Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

congrats to them! she looks beautiful as always Reply

Thread

Link

I've spent all afternoon watching Say Yes To the Dress. There are a lot of ugly dresses out there. Reply

Thread

Link

that show gets me so riled ugh "well nana doesn't like it"



FUCK YOUR NANA SHE'S NOT GETTING MARRIED Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of the episodes today featured a bride who brought two friends who were the worst!!! They tore apart every dress and you could see the bride just deflate every time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao I can't stand watching the show anymore.



Anybody who comes on the show and says they want Pnina Tornai makes me want to slap them. WORST dresses. So tacky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao and Nana is always stuck with 1935 prices, so she never wants to pay more than like 20 bucks for a dress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you watch it on tv or stream it somewhere?



I used to watch it on netflix but I don't think it's up there anymore Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't get the two piece dress trend. Or the sheer see-through dress trend. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Those Pnina dresses are AWFUL... and yet so expensive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's very elegant and pretty. I like it. Reply

Thread

Link

She looks lovely! Reply

Thread

Link

She can't be a feminist queen if she got married to a cis white male and wore a white dress. Will someone think of the patriarchy Reply

Thread

Link

lol I have such mixed feeling about these things but I can't help but think that when a woman takes her husband's last name she's his bitch so yeah I lose some respect for them if they claimed they were feminists but other things like what you mentioned don't really matter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will forever be jealous of anyone who looks halfway decent in their wedding dress. Went against my instinct and got a strapless dress, spent $500 in alternations and it was so goddamned tight I had to take it off during the reception. It's so fucking irritating to me that we get hourglass figures marketed to us as the "best" or "most ideal" body type and yet NO ONE knows how to dress them. Reply

Thread

Link

It sucks that you ended up taking it off. I'm not a fan of stapless partially for this reason. I don't want to spent all night pulling up my dress and worrying I might flash someone



It's just too damn popular and A LOT of ladies don't look good in strapless dresses. There's nothing wrong with a little sleeve/support.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link