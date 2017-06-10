Chris Evans Extends Marvel Contract, Will Appear in Infinity War Sequel
He had a six-contract deal, set to end after Avengers 3, but renewed when Marvel decided to split the third Avengers into two parts.
(to be fair he is one of the few modern people who actually aim out of their comfort zone, even if it makes the rest of us uncomfortable.)
It's still the MCU's best individual character trilogy so far tho.
This is good news. Will Anthony be back? Cause that's what I really care about.
I would love if only Sam and Bucky were still there in the end. I'm a big Sam/Bucky fan so it's probably not gonna happen.