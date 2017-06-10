Britney Spears - Social Media Round-up and latest show in Seoul!

Britney Spears continued her world tour last night with her stop in Seoul!
Check the videos out below! Also, she's been sharing her traveling fun on her social media platforms. <3
Videos from the show:

[More Videos and Social Media Behind the Cut!]
Slumber Party/Touch of My Hand

Me Against the Music

Toxic:

Circus/If U Seek Amy


Social Media Updates:
Instagram:
[More Social Media after the CUT!]

Look who came to see me in Japan 🇯🇵 @samasghari 😉 great matching duo !!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on


So much fun exploring Japan!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on


Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Tagged: