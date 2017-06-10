Britney Spears - Social Media Round-up and latest show in Seoul!

This post made me realize that Baby One More Time is 20 years old next year. For the 20th anniversary she should put out a collection album of remixes/covers of the song by other artists plus a re-worked version by her. It's such an eternal bop.

Oh good, I needed a Britney post. Because I need to talk about Britney Jean. I've been listening to it for the first time and I can't believe how much Myah Marie is on it, and how obvious it is. I know she was credited with background vocals on Circus and Femme Fatale, but I couldn't actually hear her on them. Body Ache is 100% Myah, Til It's Gone is 90%, Passenger is 80%. In some of the songs there's a really jarring change between Britney's voice and Myah's. I know this is just a ~conspiracy in the Britney fandom, but I'd never listened to her last four albums before Glory until this year and even I can tell.