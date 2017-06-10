Video: Katy Perry talks to a therapist
- ICYMI, katy perry is livestreaming her entire weekend (watch under the cut)
- 'the therapist' is a show on viceland where dr. singh has therapy sessions with musicians
- katy says it was hard to be curious as a child because of her born-again christian homelife
- wanted to see/learn more about the world
- wants to be 'katheryn hudson' and doesn't want to look like 'katy perry' anymore
- put all of her attention into katy and needs to spend more time on katheryn
source
*ARTPOP is a bit overproduced unfortunately
Part of me thinks it's a show.
and as much as i cant stand KP, her and taylors fued just makes me think of how much i would hate seeing my enemy like grinning while i have a mental break down lol
look how britney handled fame and her breakdown and now her current state. she is in limbo as well. she only knows how to be this image "britney spears"
these celebrities are multi faceted but they are confined to the persona they create.
eminem, the weeknd, ariana, nicki minaj...just some examples of artist that have songs expressing their gripe with having to keep up with their public persona.
Saying things like that is really easy when you're on top. After three wildly successful eras, it seems like she's having a tough time and I get that and I wish her well.
Edited at 2017-06-11 02:11 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-11 02:33 am (UTC)
WHAT
:(