Video: Katy Perry talks to a therapist



- ICYMI, katy perry is livestreaming her entire weekend (watch under the cut)
- 'the therapist' is a show on viceland where dr. singh has therapy sessions with musicians
- katy says it was hard to be curious as a child because of her born-again christian homelife
- wanted to see/learn more about the world
- wants to be 'katheryn hudson' and doesn't want to look like 'katy perry' anymore
- put all of her attention into katy and needs to spend more time on katheryn



source
