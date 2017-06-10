Video: Katy Perry talks to a therapist

Her Artpop and Joanne eras combined into one, I see. Reply

Thread

Link

But ARTPOP* and Joanne are actually great albums



*ARTPOP is a bit overproduced unfortunately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

prayers for kathryn Reply

Thread

Link

Witness is expected to sell 175-200k (200-225k SPS)... way higher than I would've thought Reply

Thread

Link

R.I.P. katy perry Reply

Thread

Link

this is...awkward Reply

Thread

Link

This is all so weird.



Part of me thinks it's a show. Reply

Thread

Link

na ... it would be so much more obvious if it was show. this just came out of no where



and as much as i cant stand KP, her and taylors fued just makes me think of how much i would hate seeing my enemy like grinning while i have a mental break down lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually commend her for doing this, it's not easy to put this shit out there. Therapy is still really stigmatized. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

k i'm only like 1 minute in but why is this therapist already being condescending and correcting Katy while she reads? most people can't read aloud perfectly, especially on camera. chill brah Reply

Thread

Link

ok this is so fucking weird, and the therapist's tone... what? why is he speaking to her like she's a child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes just showing warmth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Um okay, go away then? 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Thread

Link

this is uncomfortable to watch tbh, i know we make fun of her but like this just gives me flashbacks to 2007 ontd where britney was losing it, same with amanda, it was all a joke at the time but they had serious issues. i dont like her by any means but she is obvs someone who was born on a convier belt and just rolls with it and now shes a mess Reply

Thread

Link

yeah mte I don't like her but all her antics lately seem really sad, I don't feel comfortable laughing or taking delight in her downfall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i don't understand the marketing campaign for witness at all but now that i'm watching it i'm really uncomfortable too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, I also have mental health struggles and this all just feels really exploitative even if she did agree to it or it was her idea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Completely agree. This all feels very uncomfortable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it stopped being funny after 2 posts into cttr tbh, she obviously isnt well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think anyone's therapy session would be uncomfortable to watch tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah she has seemed really scattered all year and I'm a bit worried about her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this what it takes to sell albums now? Fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

yes you have to sell your soul to the public



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's either this, or make good music. Katy has obviously gone with this option. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This has all happened before and it will happen again. Girl better learn from the struggles of other famous people and take time out for herself before it's too late. At least she realizes what she needs to work on, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

but then she wont be famous anymore this is the predicament shes in. she doesn't know what she really wants just yet.



look how britney handled fame and her breakdown and now her current state. she is in limbo as well. she only knows how to be this image "britney spears"



these celebrities are multi faceted but they are confined to the persona they create.



eminem, the weeknd, ariana, nicki minaj...just some examples of artist that have songs expressing their gripe with having to keep up with their public persona. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Saying things like that is really easy when you're on top. After three wildly successful eras, it seems like she's having a tough time and I get that and I wish her well. Exactly, and she used to make fun of celebs for not being super stoked about fame. I remember seeing her on some show years ago where she was making fun of other celebs who were struggling with it. All I could find was this: https://www.instagram.com/p/BCJUvCa JFx8/ Saying things like that is really easy when you're on top. After three wildly successful eras, it seems like she's having a tough time and I get that and I wish her well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I absolutely believe people get into fame wholly unprepared for what they signed up for and it doesn't really hit them that something is fucked up until it starts to bleed into their personal life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's trying to cheoregraph a Britney style fall from grace and redemption arc. Watch how this plays out. Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-06-11 02:11 am (UTC) posted? but also this all but confirms that lsa tea: http://www.lipstickalley.com/showth read.php/1176008-Minor-Katy-Perry-Tea Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. First thing I thought of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oooo interesting stuff about Orlando Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE - everything else re: Katy has been rumored for a while but I had no clue about the Orlando stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that stuck out to me the most. shit orlando is a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've tried to talk about what a pos orli~ is on here but people who still want his d dogpiled me lol buncha katy perrys smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still wondering which of her childhood friends Russell cheated on her with, hmmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was some juicy tea tbh, like it just kept delivering. It got really sad quick though. :-/



Edited at 2017-06-11 02:33 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That makes me really sad for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is really sad tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the full therapy video was just released Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Capitol is invested heavily into Liam Payne and his album



WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's sad AF and I believe pretty much all of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor Katy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a song w/arianna would have been so much better w/her fanbase. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd believe it. There was a blind item before about Orlando acting like "oh no, bb, I totally only fucked those guys because I was drunk" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy crap her life must be miserable and unhappy :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one makes money off a flop unless its a flop having a breakdown





:( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. She needs a hug from a legit friend and it sounds like she doesn't have any. This is awful. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol damn deray is asking her about cultural appropriation Reply

Thread

Link

ik, i'm kinda shocked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link