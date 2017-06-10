"Beware the ides of Covfefe?" - Trump like Julius Ceaser production opens in New York

i'm seeing this in a week Reply

Thread

Link

how did you get tickets? Arent they same day usually?



I been trying to go for 7 years now lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know someone :\



if i were you, i'd just enter the lottery every day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg hook me up !!!!



lol yeah Ive been doing the lottery Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol. do nyc ontd'ers ever meet up? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iirc brenden once hosted an ontd picnic in central park Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did it three times in college and somehow always was one of the people who had to spend all day in line. It was fun, just long. We'd get there are about 3 am, but that was ten years ago. Don't know how it is now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i'm so jealous. please report back on how it is? have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Sessions is testifying Tuesday in front of the SIC, y'all. Reply

Thread

Link

It's closed sessions so that's a bummer. Fucker needs to resign. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never should've been sworn in to begin with. Fucking hobbit looking motherfucker. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rude to Hobbits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hobbits don't deserve that sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Frodo takes great offense to that.



He looks like a runt orc tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No he's a Keebler elf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read that they hadn't yet announced whether it will be open or closed? On the bright side, Comey's closed session testimony about Sessions meeting with Kislyak for a third time *did* leak so fingers crossed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My teacher cancelled class that day, it better be an open session. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

doh ho ho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this the one about budget for doj or something different? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was for a different committee but it was switched to the intel committee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, he cancelled that one and only instead Rosenstein will testify. He's going to testify for the SIC in response to Comey's testimony. It could be private OR public - we'll know tomorrow or Monday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not completely familiar with the play, but I'm familiar with the actual story of Julius Ceaser. I actually compared in my head Trump and Ceaser, because Ceaser essentially brought about the end of the republic of rome. They killed him because he essentially stole the power from the senate and they didn't like it so they killed him because of it, but it was too late. Reply

Thread

Link

When will the @CIA kill him like they killed JFK? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like if they don't have some emergency protocol in place that keeps Pence or whoever else that's on the same page with trump, it won't matter. Not that they would. It's too obvious now. But yeah, Augustus (Ceaser's heir) essentially tricked the senate into believing they had power while giving himself the ability to have maximum veto power so that he actually had all the power. He was, of course loved, mostly, by the people and was probably top 5 best out of all the emperors. I don't think anyone following Trump will be better, so...



Sorry about all that. I'm a history nerd who's currently listening to a Roman Emperor podcast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think this every day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can't trust the CIA to do anything right tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly offended on Caesar's behalf who was a great leader. Reply

Thread

Link

all i'll say is thank god i have the make trump kittens again extension Reply

Thread

Link

It's a blessing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is ballsy, i dig it Reply

Thread

Link

Meh, I'd rather just see the original. I'd pay money for an escape. Wasn't Shakespeare in the Park a free thing originally and now the "Free" tickets are you have to stay in line 27 days ahead of time and you still pay? I'm obv exaggerating but I remember back in the day it was all about just waiting in line the day off but if you go to their site you pay a major amount days ahead for an ok seat.



Edited at 2017-06-11 02:25 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

IDK, when I was in NYC for the summer (granted this was a couple years ago) I entered the free online lottery and I got in pretty much every time I entered. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did it once in 2006 (Mother Courage) and twice in 2007 (Midsummer, Hair) and it was a "get there at 3 am and wait in line all day" thing. It's still free and it looks like waiting in line is still the main option. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Thread

Link

Oh shit, now I wanna see it even more. I've been entering the lottery (almost) every day...here's hoping. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so sad we get no more Comey hearings. I need that book deal stat! Reply

Thread

Link

people are paying attention. That should scare the Republicans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does that number exceed tramp's inauguration? That surely would get under his orange leathery looking skin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, by a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao. His fragile ass ego won't take that well. Hopefully he [redacted] when he finds out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol totally Reply

Thread

Link



Off message here for Trump Jr. Says his father did tell Comey he hoped he let the Flynn investigation go. His dad says that's a lie. pic.twitter.com/oOhaFgZY4a — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 11, 2017

oopsy Reply

Thread

Link

i love creative shakespeare adaptations. i'm interested to see how this goes Reply

Thread

Link