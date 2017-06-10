"Beware the ides of Covfefe?" - Trump like Julius Ceaser production opens in New York
- this year's Shakespeare in the Park by the New York's Delacorte Theater in Central Park play is a brand new adaptation of Julius Ceaser.
- instead of wearing a traditional toga Ceaser came out "adorned in a business suit and tie that fell unfashionably below his belt and sporting a presidential yellow coif of hair atop his head."
- the set contains imagery to past presidents as well as graffiti reading "RESIST." Calpurnia, Ceaser's wife even resembles Melania going so far as to speak with a Slavic accent.
- the dialogue remains mostly true to Shakespeare's original but there have been changes to reference things such a Trump saying he was so popular he could stab his supporter's mothers and they'd forgive him.
- the play itself is about statesmen who are worried Ceaser will get too much power and thus plot to kill him (hence beware the ides of march). However the conspirators are quick to learn that killing Ceaser had just as disastrous consequences as there would have been should he lived.
- the production's director Oskar Eustis says the play is a warning parable to those who want to fight for democracy. Fighting a tyrant does not mean imitating him.
