June 10th, 2017, 05:14 pm illyrias_pet Liam Payne performs Strip That Down live at the Capital Summertime Ball Source: YouTube Tagged: live performance, one direction
The performance and song are so boring though. Like get some production and visuals. Make better music. Etc.
Edited at 2017-06-11 12:32 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-11 12:52 am (UTC)
That's how those British genes get ya.
They're all gonna flop hard, except for Zayn.
I hope they all flop so hard they have to work at JC Penny in some dead mall in Illinois to pay their record labels.
WHO else could sound identical to his record. NOBODY has deez powerhouse vocalz