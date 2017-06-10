I wonder why he didn't attempt to dance on his music video. His dancing wasn't as horrible as I envisioned but that's a low bar. Lol! Reply

Thread

Link









The performance and song are so boring though. Like get some production and visuals. Make better music. Etc. Yeah this performance was fine. He sung the whole thing live, the vocals were nice, and the dancing wasn't super embarrassing like I thought it would be. I was expecting something like this:The performance and song are so boring though. Like get some production and visuals. Make better music. Etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Basically lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte to all this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it seemed like he definitely phoned this one in. If you would've told me 1D would've ended up like this 4 years ago I would've smack ya silly. Oh boy.



Edited at 2017-06-11 12:32 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I legit cackled at sight of this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis even his spin was off and it was 1 of 6 moves they gave him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What's a Liam Payne tho? Reply

Thread

Link

An old, shriveled baby-daddy raisin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the father of Bear Payne Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the pseudonym for 2pyanez Shakur Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Destiny's British child.



Edited at 2017-06-11 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The lead in the movie Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



LoL @ those Timbs-eqsue boots/shoes. Reply

Thread

Link

I see his inbred accelerated aging British genes are finally being expressed. Reply

Thread

Link

They kicked into overdrive once he reproduced.



That's how those British genes get ya. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he doesn't sound too bad but i can't at his talk-singing. it reminds me of drake. Reply

Thread

Link

how exciting. Reply

Thread

Link

YELLING at his choreo attempt Reply

Thread

Link

flop Reply

Thread

Link



SIS, did you see Sessions is testifying before the SIC on Tuesday? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg yes I just saw



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

honestly and truly a disaster. i thought he could sing? what happened Reply

Thread

Link

It's the song. It's a boring, talk-singing mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least he performs live and has stage presence unlike Zayn



Reply

Thread

Link

So? He still sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG, the song is so BAD, holy fuck. So much 2nd hand embarrassment, he's not talented at all.



They're all gonna flop hard, except for Zayn. Reply

Thread

Link

Sis they're all gonna flop including Zayn. Every Zayn single has flopped besides Pillowtalk and the one with Taylor Swift. Mind of Mine was front loaded and his label's expectations for him were too high. His lead single for his 2nd era Still Got Time flopped. etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG yaaassss, I want to believe this.



I hope they all flop so hard they have to work at JC Penny in some dead mall in Illinois to pay their record labels. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*they're all gonna flop hard, including zayn. he's well on his way to irrelevancy, js. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's extremely talented, he was the best and most consistent singer in 1d. this song just sucks lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



WHO else could sound identical to his record. NOBODY has deez powerhouse vocalz

these flawless live vocalsWHO else could sound identical to his record. NOBODY has deez powerhouse vocalz Reply

Thread

Link