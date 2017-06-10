Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes twins via surrogate

I loooooooooooove the name Mateo. Reply

so what happened to his rape scandal? Reply

With Real Madrid winning CL recently, I think that scandal is dead or at least they buried it tbh. Reply

Looks like he took a page from the GOAT book and settled out of court, like Kobe. Reply

he's an attractive white man so nobody cares, obviously Reply

white but barely Reply

Excuse you, crispy is trans-racial. Reply

he settled out of court for $375k



which is really low since her lawyer first asked for 950k Reply

wow, how did i miss that? Reply

legit no news station except der spiegel (original source) reported about it.

i was meh about him before but after that scandal i dislike him now. Reply

wait WHAT Reply

only thing i can think about whenener i see him now. Reply

A single man having twins via surrogate. Nothing to see here. Reply

A gay* single man Reply

Lol Reply

Poor kids having a rapist for a dad. Reply

this is legit terrifying Reply

looks like someone vacuumed his face Reply

beauty comes from the inside I guess Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

this is horrifying, but its what he deserves. Reply

Accurate if u ask me Reply

and nobody outside of ontd taking how he is a rapist -.- Reply

i hope the babies are healthy. fuck this misogynist tho. Reply

didn't messi name his second son mateo too? Reply

I hope ONTD is still alive, and me still trash for this godawful website, in like 20 years because the influx of twin nepotism ratchetness is gonna be good. Reply

Did he come out yet? I genuinely don't know. Reply

He probably will when he retires Reply

Still a rapist and possible tax evader. Fuck him. Hope the kids are well though. Reply

isn't his barely twenty years old girlfriend who he's been dating for less than a year pregnant too? Reply

Omg wat Reply

Link





yep Reply

If this is pregnant I've been 8 months along since last July. Reply

she just looks bloated imo Reply

Apparently they haven't confirmed it but she "looks" like she is. Reply

man this post is a fucking trip Reply

her more recent photos as in from today don't look like she's preggers. Reply

yipes Reply

i would totally have a surrogate if it was an option and could afford it. i'm too frightened to even be around needles and even the idea of pregnancy makes me internally hyperventilate. i wouldn't necessarily mind having a kid but i'd rather be childfree than go through that. mad props to every woman who powers through their pregnancy because they have more strength than i do. unfortunately i feel like most men would be offended by that option bc it wouldn't be "real" to them since you're not carrying it to term. :\ Reply

I don't plan on ever going through pregnancy but I still wouldn't. I would rather adopt. Reply

i always figured i'd adopt but idk my last relationship was the first time i kind of wanted a mini-us. i lost my mom when i was a kid though so in a lot of ways i feel like i need to "make up" for not being provided that. but idk. i probably wouldn't even consider one of the two until i'm in my 40s since i can't even imagine being settled down anytime within the next 10 years. Reply

No, seems like a waste of money if my womb works fine Reply

No, I'd rather adopt. Reply

Nah, I'd adopt Reply

I don't want kids, but if I did and couldn't have one myself I think I'd feel weird about doing it as a business transaction with a stranger. Like if I really wanted a kid and a relative offered to do it maaaaybe (or vice/versa). I don't judge the women who do act as surrogates in any way though. Reply

I don't really want kids but if for some reason I change my mind, I'd try to adopt. Reply

Surrogacy seems really messed up to me so no. Reply

No. I don't believe in using women as gestation chambers. Especially when so many are poor and only doing it because they need the money. Reply

but isn't a surrogate with Cristiano code for "one night stand I'm paying off" Reply

No, mainly because I'm actually fascinated by pregnancy and I would like to experience it if I settle down with someone in the future.



Although I admit the idea of birth scares the crap out of me o_O Reply

YES. I'd rather adopt but otherwise I'd use a surrogate in a heartbeat. I don't ever want to be pregnant. Reply

If I ever have kids, I'd probably adopt. The only way I'd use a surrogate is if I really wanted a bio kid but couldn't get pregnant, and then only if someone I know volunteered to do it. I'd feel weird having a stranger carry and birth my baby. Reply

Being pregnant was the worst experience for me, but mine were high risk. I'd rather just no kids than use a surrogate though, mostly because of the $$. Reply

I would adopt, but if that didn't work, I'd do a surrogacy with my sister or maybe a very close female friend who would have been an 'aunt' to my child anyways. $$$ aside, the idea of a stranger being a surrogate is iffy to me. Reply

Again? She's gonna be so busy Reply

I will never forget the 2010 World Cup and like a week after Portugal was eliminated/performed terribly Ronaldo randomly comes out with a statement about welcoming his son and 7 years later it's still all speculation and rumor.



Edited at 2017-06-10 11:14 pm (UTC) Reply

right?! i have so many questions about his personal life Reply

So. Many. Questions. Though I'd be content with just one punch/kick to the groin. Reply

It's not fair that anyone is that physically beautiful (her, not Ronaldo obviously). Reply

I remember being in complete shock (along with everyone else). I honestly can not believe how well he's been able to keep his personal life quiet. Reply

