15 Low Budget Movies That Became Huge Hits



5. AMERICAN GRAFFITI (1973) – $777,000

5. AMERICAN GRAFFITI (1973)



Budget: $777,000

About: Features the coming of age of four teenagers on their last summer night before college. Rediscover drag racing, Insipiration Point and drive-ins all over again in this nostalgic looks at the 60's. The incredible soundtrack brings you the most memorable rock 'n' roll hits of the era.

4. ROCKY (1976) – $1.1 MILLION

4. ROCKY (1976)



Budget: $1.1 MILLION

About: Rocky Balboa is a struggling boxer trying to make the big time, working as a debt collector for a pittance. When heavyweight champion Apollo Creed visits Philadelphia, his managers want to set up an exhibition match between Creed and a struggling boxer, touting the fight as a chance for a "nobody" to become a "somebody". The match is supposed to be easily won by Creed, but someone forgot to tell Rocky, who sees this as his only shot at the big time.

3. MAD MAX (1979) – $350,000

3. MAD MAX (1979)



Budget: $350,000

About: Taking place in a dystopian Australia in the near future, Mad Max tells the story of a highway patrolman cruising the squalid back roads that have become the breeding ground of criminals foraging for gasoline and scraps. When his wife and child meet a grisly end at the hands of a motorcycle gang, Max sets out across the barren wastelands in search of revenge.

2. THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999) – $60,000

2. THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)



Budget: $60,000

About: Three film students travel to Maryland to make a student film about a local urban legend... The Blair Witch. The three went into the woods on a two day hike to find the Blair Witch, and never came back. One year later, the students film and video were found in the woods. The footage was compiled and made into a movie. The Blair Witch Project.

1. PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (2007) – $11,000

1. PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (2007)



Budget: $11,000

About: After a young, middle class couple moves into a suburban 'starter' tract house, they become increasingly disturbed by a presence that may or may not be somehow demonic but is certainly most active in the middle of the night. Especially when they sleep. Or try to.

source 1 2 3 4 5

favorite low-budget movie??
Tagged: , , , ,