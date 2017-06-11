15 Low Budget Movies That Became Huge Hits

Idk how much it cost but 'Tangerine' was apparently shot on an iPhone and turned out to be on the finest pieces of film to come out of 2015 imo. I'd love to see more innovative micro-budget filmmaking come to forefront, fuck the studios Reply

According to Google, it cost about $100,000.

sadly Tangerine didn't even make $1m :( it's good tho and if more filmmakers can get their hands on the lenses they used on the phones I wouldn't be surprised to see more iphone-shot movies playing on screens

I just saw this movie somewhere but I can't remember if it were hulu or Netflix.

I just saw the budget, it made its money back so that's a good thing.



Edited at 2017-06-10 11:18 pm (UTC)

I'm so glad I stuck with that one. I watched it at home and after 15 minutes I was like "this is too stylized for me" but after that 20 minute or so point I was hooked. So good.

Tangerine is legit on of the best independent films that has come out in the last ten years.

IIRC Kevin Smith talked about how when he made his first movie "Clerks" he had to sell everything he owned to get the lights, mics, cameras etc to make the film and that now it could all be done on an iphone.

Even if it didn't make huge bank the wave of success will hopefully parlay into more and more things for everyone involved. Reply

I didn't go to the source. Is this accounting for inflation?

Probably not but either way the budget would still be low

I guess I'm still of the mind that like 4 million dollars isn't low even though I guess with movies nowadays it really is.

it's very cheesy but I like Ten Inch Hero - it's got ONTD's favourite Jensen Ackles in it, doing a shite acting job as usual. proper straight-to-dvd style.

it just makes me smile.



it just makes me smile. Reply

he is really an ONTD fave or is this sarcasm? because people here hate Supernatural.

Edited at 2017-06-10 10:47 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-10 10:47 pm (UTC) Reply

sarc

lmao ikr someone just keeps randomly posting pics

I think people only hate the other one, especially after that fit he threw over gettting "bad service"

Maybe she said it ironically. Otherwise sis needs to turn on their location.

Sadly I've seen this shitty movie because once upon a time I loved Jensen Ackles. Between that kilt and that embarrassing tampon speech I cannot lol.

I'm still pressed that he didn't get to be Captain America or Hawkeye. Imagine him as Hawkeye and the pretty possibilities!! He's only gonna do Supernatural and not shit else for real.

I liked that movie. It was cute.

I looooove that movie

I think I tried to stream the movie once but could only get the first 10 minutes and never bothered to find a better stream lol

i like to pretend that saw is a standalone movie. i wish it was bc so many ppl won't watch it cause they think it's torture porn but the first one isnt, it's just a fucking good thriller tbh

saw is so great

I do too. It was so good. I still remember gasping loudly in the middle of the theatre at the end of the movie lmao.

it honestly is really good. i was obsessed with the franchise back in the day, the whole story is amazing and freakishly woven together, wow

omg I straight up cannot deal with Saw. I wish I saw the appeal. it always disturbed the fuck out of me. and then ruined my 13th birthday!!!! I wanted to go to the movies for my birthday and my friends were like "lets see Saw 4" and I was like ehh.....ok.....and I ran out after 30 seconds.

Have you seen the first one tho? The first one is so different, and is frankly one of the best horror/thrillers I've seen. There are disturbing elements but it wasn't straight up torture porn like the sequels.

The first one was really good and so disturbing. But then they just kept going and it was repetitive and ridiculous.

mte. I liked parts of II and III, but I didn't bother watching after that. Saw is so above and beyond the ones I've seen.

i was just watching the holy grail a few days ago. classic.

damn i had no idea Paranormal activity was so cheap, talk about fantastic business.

I remember when the movie was a big hit entertainment weekly had a blow by blow of the budget, it was basically a couple of cameras, editing software, and dominos pizza to feed the cast and crew lol



And then they ended up spending more money to film the alternate ending where the body is like flung at the camera Reply

I remember seeing the secret screening on Craigslist like..went to the theater and they knew *nothing* about it (you had to email the person and get a confirmation and thus the people at the theater had no idea). And then two weeks later, they had the paid screening. One of the best theater experiences ever lol

i watched eraserhead for the first time at 6 am after a long night of insomnia. not my wisest decision.

I want to watch that and I think I have it taped on my dvr, but the baby freaks me out so I'm nervous about watching it. That and I'm not smart enough for Lynch's stuff. It all goes over my head.

I'm not smart enough for Lynch's stuff. It all goes over my head.

lol girl you and me both



lol girl you and me both

I tried to watch it and I couldn't get past 20 minutes. It was just too much for me and over my head

Oh god. My friend decided we should watch that fucking movie on a goddamn snow day in high school. We're 27 now and I still bring up "REMEMBER THAT TIME YOU FORCED ME TO WATCH THAT WEIRD BLACK AND WHITE MOVIE WITH A BABY AND A FURNACE AND THAT GUY WITH THE BAD HAIR THAT GAVE ME NIGHTMARES INTO MY 20'S???" asshole.

I'm always in awe when I remember how cheap Paranormal Activity was. I've never seen it bc I'm a chicken, but damn.

I love scary movies but paranormal stuff freaks me out* and so I have yet to watch that one. I want to but only when I know someone will be sleeping over. Or I'll just sleep with the lights on like any other grown up.

*why am I not able to finish my words in this post???

Edited at 2017-06-10 11:28 pm (UTC)



*why am I not able to finish my words in this post???



Edited at 2017-06-10 11:28 pm (UTC) Reply

lol I saw it with my boyfriend at the time in the theater, and at the very end I actually cried bc the final seconds scared me so bad lmfao, I wasn't expecting it. Then, that night he fell asleep with his arm on me, and he jerked in the middle of the night and I FREAKED the fuck out bc I thought it was a ghost.



It's really good tho. I enjoyed the third one too. I think it's one of those movies that's best viewed in a packed theater though, so you can all feed off each other's fear and tension. Reply

Or I'll just sleep with the lights on like any other grown up.





LMAO I do the same. Yeahh I've heard the first one is really scary (don't know about the others) and I just hate shit like that. Paranormal stuff and the fact that they make it seem like the people are just a regular old couple..freaks me out. No way. Never watching it. Reply

$11,000. Wow. And it made a 190M worldwide. I wonder how much money the producers got personally after everything.

the budgets on some of these are INSANE like even with inflation they'd be crazy



i had no idea supersize me and halloween were so cheap Reply

District 9

for such great effects and cgi and less then 35 million budget

that's pretty impressive

of course can't forget insidious which was made on a $1 million dollar budget

love you patrick wilson Reply

I still have some hope for District 10 ;___;

yeah D9 was the first that came to my mind too

i love Insidious.

Wtf insidious only cost 1m???

That's crazy



That's crazy Reply

District 9 and Insidious are still so good

Insidious had such potential, but "The Further" and the demon were just so cheesy, it took me out of the movie.

District 9 (and Mad Max Fury Road) is why there should be a sci-fi/fantasy category at the Oscars. Sharlto deserved an acting nom for that, he was incredible and carried the entire movie.

Halloween is obvi my fave.

i just saw raw and i'm fucked all the way up

I find myself watching some movies, especially when they are terrible, and all I can think about is how much money was wasted. It makes me want to cry - I could do so with like a day's worth of the budget. Shit, give me the craft's services budget and I could be set for life.

This reminds me a bit of John Mulaney's joke about how instead of studios spending a fortune on making movies they could just show people a pile of like, $80 million dollars and they would pay to see it.



And yeah, there are way too many movies I've seen where it's like, who tf is funding this? Who wanted this? Reply

Office Space is pretty high up there for me prob.

Office Space is so good.

Also I relate to this so much:

Also I relate to this so much:

Me @ our copy/scanner/fax daily.

there's a jam inside your

thissssssss Reply

Same. I'm weirdly happy that I got to see it in theaters when it came out. Reply

Office Space is so amazing. I relate to it so much lol Reply

Office Space is one of those movies that I can probably re-watch forever. It just becomes more and more relatable with every passing year. Reply

