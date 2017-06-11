15 Low Budget Movies That Became Huge Hits
5. AMERICAN GRAFFITI (1973)
Budget: $777,000
About: Features the coming of age of four teenagers on their last summer night before college. Rediscover drag racing, Insipiration Point and drive-ins all over again in this nostalgic looks at the 60's. The incredible soundtrack brings you the most memorable rock 'n' roll hits of the era.
4. ROCKY (1976)
Budget: $1.1 MILLION
About: Rocky Balboa is a struggling boxer trying to make the big time, working as a debt collector for a pittance. When heavyweight champion Apollo Creed visits Philadelphia, his managers want to set up an exhibition match between Creed and a struggling boxer, touting the fight as a chance for a "nobody" to become a "somebody". The match is supposed to be easily won by Creed, but someone forgot to tell Rocky, who sees this as his only shot at the big time.
3. MAD MAX (1979)
Budget: $350,000
About: Taking place in a dystopian Australia in the near future, Mad Max tells the story of a highway patrolman cruising the squalid back roads that have become the breeding ground of criminals foraging for gasoline and scraps. When his wife and child meet a grisly end at the hands of a motorcycle gang, Max sets out across the barren wastelands in search of revenge.
2. THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)
Budget: $60,000
About: Three film students travel to Maryland to make a student film about a local urban legend... The Blair Witch. The three went into the woods on a two day hike to find the Blair Witch, and never came back. One year later, the students film and video were found in the woods. The footage was compiled and made into a movie. The Blair Witch Project.
1. PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (2007)
Budget: $11,000
About: After a young, middle class couple moves into a suburban 'starter' tract house, they become increasingly disturbed by a presence that may or may not be somehow demonic but is certainly most active in the middle of the night. Especially when they sleep. Or try to.
favorite low-budget movie??
I just saw this movie somewhere but I can't remember if it were hulu or Netflix.
I just saw the budget, it made its money back so that's a good thing.
Edited at 2017-06-10 11:18 pm (UTC)
Even if it didn't make huge bank the wave of success will hopefully parlay into more and more things for everyone involved.
it just makes me smile.
Edited at 2017-06-10 10:47 pm (UTC)
And then they ended up spending more money to film the alternate ending where the body is like flung at the camera
lol girl you and me both
*why am I not able to finish my words in this post???
Edited at 2017-06-10 11:28 pm (UTC)
It's really good tho. I enjoyed the third one too. I think it's one of those movies that's best viewed in a packed theater though, so you can all feed off each other's fear and tension.
LMAO I do the same. Yeahh I've heard the first one is really scary (don't know about the others) and I just hate shit like that. Paranormal stuff and the fact that they make it seem like the people are just a regular old couple..freaks me out. No way. Never watching it.
i had no idea supersize me and halloween were so cheap
for such great effects and cgi and less then 35 million budget
that's pretty impressive
of course can't forget insidious which was made on a $1 million dollar budget
love you patrick wilson
That's crazy
And yeah, there are way too many movies I've seen where it's like, who tf is funding this? Who wanted this?
Also I relate to this so much:
Same. I'm weirdly happy that I got to see it in theaters when it came out.