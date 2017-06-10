gyun

Kpop Post: T.O.P, G-Dragon, NCT127, Pentagon



-T.O.P  came out of intensive care, and changed hospitals
- He has been discharged from his military service
- "Im Sorry" is the only thing he said to the press


G-Dragon- Untitled,2014


NCT127- Cherry Bomb teaser


Pentagon- Critical Beauty teaser





