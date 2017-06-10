Kpop Post: T.O.P, G-Dragon, NCT127, Pentagon

He got discharged? Lol so his plan worked. I don't know if the public will fall for it and forgive him that easily though. Reply

Thread

Link

whats the background? from what i read here it seems like he got in trouble for weed, and then tried to kill himself? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he got in big trouble because someone said he smoked weed with them a year ago and his hair tested positive for marijuana. Everyone was dragging him so he overdosed on sleeping pills as a bid for sympathy or something.

YG has been trying to spin it best they can but I don't think people forgive him so easy just because they're saying he's crazy now. Not to mention his court case, I doubt the judge will care he wasn't mentally ill when he tested positive or smoked it.



Edited at 2017-06-10 09:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't want to start anything and I generally don't care when it comes to people saying stupid shit but... what in the actual fuck is wrong with you? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He has to re-enlist and do his service over. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah he overdosed just so people would feel bad for him rme, go back to netizenbuzz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Be quiet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a harold stan would... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That line of thought makes zero sense. He was dismissed pending his criminal case and will have to re-enlist. And it won't be in the "celebrity police" unit this time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fuck... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the shittiness continues...



You really love to try and discredit mental illness, first Zayn and now T.O.P. Congrats on being awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, you just had to fuck this post up from the very start, huh? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THe fuck is this comment ??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You and the Korean netizens NB translate need to be quiet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...what the fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please go back to the netizenbuzz comment section lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Put yourself into a dumpster and light the contents on fire. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus christ you fucking asshole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so fucked up. I dont know shit about him or Kpop but this seems like an overreaction from the press, leave him alone... Reply

Thread

Link

I know :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

press and anti-fans always overreact so much that you'd think he killed someone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor TOP. Glad he's alive and awake though. Reply

Thread

Link

Someone please explain what is going on? I don't know who this is. Reply

Thread

Link

You could read the other posts about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

From what I've gathered over the past few days is that he is a super popular K-Pop star/rapper/actor who was in the middle of doing compulsory military service for South Korea and he got busted for testing positive on a drug test. He was sanctioned and then overdosed on prescription meds and was in the ICU in a coma for a few days. He apparently has a history of attempting suicide so it's speculated this was another attempt. Apparently this is super hilarious and worthy of mocking, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you for explaining to me. And you did it without being a jackass about it lol. Why is that so hard for people?

But this is sad and reading these comments makes it all the more messed up. People here seem to pick and choose who deserves sympathy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

To add a lil bit more, the group he's in had a member who also got busted for smoking weed previously and didn't get any kind of punishment for it, possibly because the company they're with had connections to the Korean government to let them off easy...so a lot of Koreans are trying to double down on TOP b/c they want to see justice served this time. I can get the frustration with celebrities getting off easy with the law compared to average people, but people mocking him when he tried to kill himself are ridic ~__~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He did this just to avoid military service? Lol Reply

Thread

Link

Oh yes, he risked his life to get out of military service. WTF is wrong with you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess I'm just a sceptical person * Kanye shrug * Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No, he didn't considering he's going to have to re-enlist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Please get your facts straight as the post stated "He has been discharged from his military service". I don't think you can get discharged from military service if you are avoiding it. Please get your facts straight as the post stated "He has been discharged from his military service". I don't think you can get discharged from military service if you are avoiding it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't be deliberately stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He still has to do his service though... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leave TOP ALONE!



I feel so bad for him :( it was just pot. Reply

Thread

Link

this can't be over TOP smoking weed, right? RIGHT?? Reply

Thread

Link

He seems very unstable, he says thing in interviews that his fans just laugh off

He was asked about his last relationship and said that he doesn't remember much cuz they both drank so much that they would blackout

his fans thought it was edgy and funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow really? That is so sad. I worry for him. I hope he can get the mental help he needs and deserves now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus christ, there's a picture of him in a hospital gown? this whole situation is fucked up. Reply

Thread

Link

He didnt do this to avoid service. TOP has been struggling with depression,anxiety and substance abuse for a long time. And anyway, he has to enlist again and his time he has already served may not even count if he gets a sentence of more than 18 months. Which is entirely possible.

Sk will let you be considered a treasure bc you can binge drink and hold your own, but smoke some weed and you are lower than dirt and they want your life destroyed. Reply

Thread

Link

Japan and China, too. I'm legit amazed at how binge drinking is basically a part of corporate culture (to the point that people will make themselves vomit so they can drink some more and keep up). I know I'm coming from a culture where getting shitfaced with your bosses and prospective clients is a great way to destroy your career, but still.



But smoking pot gets you a torch-and-pitchfork-wielding mob acting like you beat your wife, kids, and dog.



Edited at 2017-06-11 06:57 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the hell is wrong with ontd today

He tried to commit suicide

if he wanted to avoid the military service he could've done it easily with the money/power he has (like mc mong did) plus he was actually serving before the scandal

Reply

Thread

Link

MC Mong didn't use money/power to avoid the service though, he had teeth removed and I don't think the courts were able to determine for sure whether it was intentional or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf 0_0 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait what. What do teeth have to do with anything.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

seriously, wtf are these comments?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea these assholes don't know shit.



Plus I can say something really cruel when it comes to ONTD and depression/suicide, but I'll keep it classy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah... wtf.... usually people are empathetic to mental health issues here. i guess if you're a k-pop star it doesn't apply.



Edited at 2017-06-10 10:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bae :(



Move to Colorado, TOP. Breathtaking scenery and legalized pot -- it's your name backwards, it's your destiny. Reply

Thread

Link

thank you for this sPOT of levity after all those disgusting comments above Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some of you in here are fucked in the head. Seek help.



Poor Top. :( Reply

Thread

Link

I guess Saturday ONTD is when the weirdos come out. Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit this post. I always forget K-pop stans are actually the fucking worst.



I'd love to slap some of you fuckfaces directly on the mouth Reply

Thread

Link

anyone think there's a chance of him making a comeback? i feel like the korean media is so much less receptive to that narrative Reply

Thread

Link

people still drag park bom so who really knows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but bom is a woman. top will be fine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think the general public are going to be done with him, but Big Bang's huge ass stanbase will still support him, meaning that he'll probably still have a career for him after all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe as an idol because the fans won't give up on him. As a legitimate actor, which he seems to be more interested in? Only with the best PR the world has to offer, and probably not even then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most of Big Bangs fan base is out of Korea (China and South East Asia), so there is a possibility they'll keep going. All of them put in the work to network. They basically can fall back on just Seungri's connections and do a more indie vibe thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link