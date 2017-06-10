Kpop Post: T.O.P, G-Dragon, NCT127, Pentagon
-T.O.P came out of intensive care, and changed hospitals
- He has been discharged from his military service
- "Im Sorry" is the only thing he said to the press
G-Dragon- Untitled,2014
NCT127- Cherry Bomb teaser
Pentagon- Critical Beauty teaser
Source:http://www.hellokpop.com/news/bigbang-t-o-p-r
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/9kaCAbIXuy
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/91S2t-qdn8
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/uE0cCkK98L
YG has been trying to spin it best they can but I don't think people forgive him so easy just because they're saying he's crazy now. Not to mention his court case, I doubt the judge will care he wasn't mentally ill when he tested positive or smoked it.
Edited at 2017-06-10 09:56 pm (UTC)
You really love to try and discredit mental illness, first Zayn and now T.O.P. Congrats on being awful.
[🖕🏻🖕🏼🖕🏽🖕🏾🖕🏿]
Someone please explain what is going on? I don't know who this is.
Thank you for explaining to me. And you did it without being a jackass about it lol. Why is that so hard for people?
But this is sad and reading these comments makes it all the more messed up. People here seem to pick and choose who deserves sympathy.
Please get your facts straight as the post stated "He has been discharged from his military service". I don't think you can get discharged from military service if you are avoiding it.
I feel so bad for him :( it was just pot.
He was asked about his last relationship and said that he doesn't remember much cuz they both drank so much that they would blackout
his fans thought it was edgy and funny
He didnt do this to avoid service. TOP has been struggling with depression,anxiety and substance abuse for a long time. And anyway, he has to enlist again and his time he has already served may not even count if he gets a sentence of more than 18 months. Which is entirely possible.
Sk will let you be considered a treasure bc you can binge drink and hold your own, but smoke some weed and you are lower than dirt and they want your life destroyed.
But smoking pot gets you a torch-and-pitchfork-wielding mob acting like you beat your wife, kids, and dog.
Edited at 2017-06-11 06:57 am (UTC)
He tried to commit suicide
if he wanted to avoid the military service he could've done it easily with the money/power he has (like mc mong did) plus he was actually serving before the scandal
Plus I can say something really cruel when it comes to ONTD and depression/suicide, but I'll keep it classy.
Edited at 2017-06-10 10:39 pm (UTC)
Move to Colorado, TOP. Breathtaking scenery and legalized pot -- it's your name backwards, it's your destiny.
Poor Top. :(
I'd love to slap some of you fuckfaces directly on the mouth