Jessica Chastain marries Gian Luca Passi



  • They dated for 5 years.

  • Chastain is 40, Passi is 34.

  • They got married on his family's estate in Italy.

  • Anne Hathaway, Edgar Ramirez, Emily Blunt and Xavier Dolan were among those in attendance.

  • Though it's been reported that her husband is a count that turns out not to be true (his dad is the count) and titles in Italy don't come with any privilages so unfortunately this marriage won't make her Countess Chastain (or Countess Passi, whatever).


I never thought she'd get married! Congrats!
