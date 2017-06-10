Jessica Chastain marries Gian Luca Passi

aww happy for her <3 Reply

wait what?! omg I didn't even know she was in a relationship. awww. congrats to her! I hope he's a good egg. she deserves the best. and she's Countess Chastain to meeee



(ngl he looks older than 34)



Crows feet, a greying beard and he's only 34. Tough. Jessica looks younger than him in this photo. Reply

Holy shit! I misread it as she was 34 and he's 40, so I was like "yeah, looks like it makes sense." Yikes. Congrats, tho, lol. Reply

Are those crows feet? I can only see a pic where he's smiling and I thought smile lines were completely different? Reply

mte Reply

I thought he was at least 40. Reply

I always assumed he was older than her. Reply

Srsly, talk about keeping a relationship low key. I've never noticed her dating anyone. This is not the wedding announcement I was hoping for today, but I'll take it. She's already a queen so she deserves some kind of royalty. Wonder where they'll go on their honeymoon? Reply

Came into this post to talk about him looking older too lol Reply

No



The only Countess is Lady Gaga



Congrats to them!



My brother literally texted me like 20 minutes ago and told me he and his girlfriend got engaged today. I'm happy for them but also super depressed because I'm forever alone. Reply

Aw, someone will come <3 Reply

you will find your love! Reply

Link

try not to think like that but instead that the right person will come along at the right time for ya Reply

❤️❤️ I feel you *hugs* Reply

there's more to life than getting married, sis. things usually happen @ the right time so relax and don't stop enjoying the life you have now over the life you wish you had. Reply

No you're not bb. You'll find someone. Just focus on yourself and living a kick-ass life <3 Reply

Just think about how much extra room you have to flail all over your bed though Reply

lol good point but I've always slept on like, the farthest side of my bed and I don't move in my sleep. I'm basically the ideal person to share a bed with. Reply

i didn't even know she was engaged and was dating this guy for years Reply

aww he cute <3 congrats to them Reply

my second cousin and her now finance got engaged after 10 years together, i only see them once a year but the last time i saw them was xmas eve and they been planing on getting engaged for the last two years or so, Reply

I don't know why but this is cracking me the fuck up. Reply

well i mean everytime i saw them on xmas everyone would be like are u guys engaged yet? and they be like no not yet Reply

i know and heard of some couples who are together for the longest time, 7, 8, 9 years, and then they get married and end up divorcing after 2 years Reply

Best wishes to them! :) Reply

Awww yay!!!! Congrats! Also good on them for waiting 5 years before doing so lol. Reply

congrats!!! what a good looking couple omg. I wanna see the wedding dress tho Reply

Aww, good for them! Reply

yay congrats, can't wait to see her wedding dress Reply

i didnt know she was that old Reply

for a while, neither did she :) Reply

she shaved off a few years when she blew up but got exposed by an old classmate lmao oop Reply

ugh that sucks because you know she didn't feel like she had to do that for vanity reasons



wasn't that rebel wilson? Reply

Damn I did not know that.... Reply

something in his face reminds me of chris pine. if you squint.



she deserves the best! Reply

dang she's aged well, i need her secrets and skincare routine Reply

she's a long time vegan, which is a start. Reply

Sunscreen every day~ Reply

Congrats! I love her ❤️ Reply

i love her, hopefully they have a fab honeymoon. married on his family's Italian estate #goals

