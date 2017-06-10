let her do it Reply

THIS QUEEN Reply

LBR, they'll probably give it to Joss Whedon. Reply

that would be dumb after the success of Wonder Woman Reply

This is the logical response, but I can't help but imagine some stupid executive saying, "If it did this well with a woman director, can you imagine how off the charts it will be if we bring in a man?!?" Reply

considering what he wanted to do with the wonder woman movie when he pitched it...no fucking thank you. Reply

that would ruin my life Reply

Uh they did that during the mid-2000s when he was attached to direct. The WB execs looked at him like a fish out of its bowl with his concept. They're are dumb with a lot of shit but they aren't THAT dumb about Wonder Woman. I still side-eye that they wanted to eliminate No-man's land. Reply

He has such a punchable face Reply

I saw about 45 minutes of this when I couldn't stand looking at the mummy anymore. I see how people got excited but outside of the fight scenes I couldn't really enjoy it.



same

damn, that bad huh? Reply

lmao I paid to see WW before the Mummy since I had a choice for a free movie and wanted to give my $$ to WW again. Reply

ur icon <33 that scene was so cute! Reply

Flop Reply

I guess you're not use to character development and almost a strongly developed love story, but as mutually admired friends, that was created thoroughly.



The story was solid, as you can only do so much with a ww2 background and a superhero origin story within 2.5hrs.



Not sure what you were looking for..



Maybe LaLa Land is more your thing. Reply

It is supremely fucked up that after that opening weekend, they haven't locked her down for the sequel... a dude would legit assume he'd be directing the sequel unless told otherwise and she's hoping she gets to? Reply

yep, dc keep on being tragic Reply

he would have been locked onto the sequel before the first film came out lbr Reply

Maybe she's trying to fight for more money/pay now that WW is a success? It could be a good thing. Reply

It's better if she waits and gets a first look production deal like Nolan got Reply

trust me it's not that they dont want her, it's that she's renegotiating pay. she is playing coy and "i hope so!" as a negotiation tactic; she wants it, the public wants her for it, it's your move, warner bros. so give me what i want Reply

its because shes negotiating Reply

They'd better have her direst it Reply

the movie was enjoyable. a solid A-/B+.



the only problem i had were some of the cuts to action sequences. Reply

Exactly i gave it a 92! Reply

its crazy to me that this is her second movie after monster Reply

M F T E Reply

I...can't believe they haven't already locked her down for it.



But it's DC and they're always making questionable choices/decisions.



DO IT ALREADY, ASSHOLES. Reply

I saw it again this morning. The minute Steve said "it's not about deserve" this was me: Reply

Ugh stop you're gonna make me cryyyyy Reply

This should be a given what the hell.



She basically saved the dc cinematic universe. Reply

I don't see why she wouldn't get to direct this. There'd be a pretty bad backlash if they brought anyone else in. Reply

If they don't give it to her then I hope she moves on and gets to direct something else super quickly so we don't have another 14(!) year gap between films.



And whoever they hire to direct the sequel better be a woman. Reply

