What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?


emmaroberts: I really want you guys to read the new @belletrist pick #TOUCHthenovel by @cbmaum. It's the story of Sloane Jacobsen, a trend forecaster, and her struggle to figure out the important difference between human instinct and technology. I think we can all relate to this one. I can't wait to talk about it with all you amazing #belletristbabes 💜


Sick in the Head

bpiperofficial: If you love #Albertbrooks #louisck #haroldramis #sarahsilverman @sarahsilverofficial #sandrabernhard #chrisrock #jimcarrey - if you care about their story , there creative quest , struggles even their spiritual journey... what pain turned them onto comedy and what they value in their later life. Check it . 👏👏👏




The Couple Next Door

sarahmgellar: If anyone is looking for a good book...I can't put it down!! (I'm probably late to this, but better late than never)




Strong Is the New Pretty | Patience | Milagros | The Rules Do Not Apply | We Monks and Soldiers | On Edge: A Journey Through Anxiety | Alchemy of Herbs

brielarson: Everything I'm reading right now. Yes I'm a weirdo who reads 7 things at once.




Stuart Little

kimberlywilliamspaisley: Enjoying rereading this timeless classic with my rising 3rd grader in these early summer days. I get something new out of a book like this every time. Williams's illustrations make me want to grab a canoe and hit the water. A perfect quick read aloud. 🐭 #KWPbookclub #fridayreads #summerreading



The Mother of All Questions

jennyslate: I believe that everyone should read Rebecca Solnit.


