What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?

Perfect timing OP.



Just finished the last book in Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan series. So overwhelmingly good. The whole thing is excellent, and even though they're just one extended novel my favourite has to be Story of a New Name. Reply

will you be watching the tv adaptation? Reply

Hell yes!



I really hope it's good. Reply

there's a tv adaption?!?! Reply

Oh yay, I'm so excited to start this series now. I must be living under a rock because id never heard of it until I went searching for modern feminist book recs and My Brilliant Friend popped up. Reply

It's so good! I finished it last month and I am still haunted by that series. Reply

ok I've been hearing about this series a lot lately. it's officially on my list. Reply

I loved them all but that part was my favorite, too. Reply

reading american gods and am enjoying it so far Reply

Just started Johnny Marr's biography. So far I'm still on his early life but I'm enjoying his writing. I'm itching to get to The Smiths days though. Reply

I'm about 30 pages into rich people problems Reply

i'm reading killers of the flower moon and when simple met rishi right now. and this other book about queen victoria. see, brie, lots of people read more than book at once it's not a big deal.



i'm still looking for a new fantasy series to start and i'm deciding between the shades of magic series and the temeraire series. Reply

*dimple, not simple lol Reply

ooo i just ordered killers of the flower moon. how are you liking it? Reply

it's good so far and creepy but i'm not too far into it. i'd actually ordered the lost city of z (by the same author) first but then decided to read this! Reply

how is when dimple met rishi Reply

I have an actual stack of books on my desk but can't seem to be able to just pick one up and start reading :/



I really want to though, so I'm gonna pick two and just decide which one has the more interesting opening. Tomorrow. Reply

lmaoooo dead @ that excerpt from rebecca solnit. she's such a hack Reply

i wanna keep up with emma roberts book club.



i'm almost done with francis chan's forgotten god, so i'm going to start crazy love after. Reply

i just finished the stranger in the woods and enjoyed it very much

I can't wait to read this :) Reply

I kept my expectations low, but I was still pretty disappointed by the third Gentleman Bastards book (Republic of Thieves).



anyway it's pretty cold out today (for tropical climate standards) so I'm looking for a cosy read. any recs? Reply

It's out already? Huh. The second book already got me less than excited, so I guess I'm not going to be in a rush for the third. Reply

it's been out since 2013! Reply

she looks really good as a brunette



I have so many books on my to read list, but I'm way too busy. gonna try to catch up in July Reply

Is it a wig though? Her part looks suspicious. Reply

Just started Uprooted. Only a few chapters in but I like it. And I just finished It by Stephen King. It was amazing! Reply

Just started Uprooted. Only a few chapters in but I like it.







yay! I stan Uprooted

I've always wanted to ask fans of that book why? It came highly rec'd to me and I managed halfway through before giving up. It was a shade away from Twilight (obviously a thousand times better still) in theme..? Dude's a total fucking dick. Girl's confused. She makes food and panics for half the book. Tell me she just takes her powers, punches him in the dick and runs and I will return to this book finally. Reply

I remember enjoying Uprooted, i smashed through it in a few days.





In hindsight it is a tad problematiquee and I thought it was going to go a different direction, but I enjoyed it for what it was Reply

I keep buying books for my kindle and getting audiobooks even tho I don't have that much time for books rn 😩 Still trying to finish the audiobook for Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, which btw is AMAZING. Idk how I've never read this book before, it's exactly my type of comedy. Reply

Aww, I reread Hitchhiker's Guide at least once a year <3 Reply

did you listen to the one narrated by douglas adams??? (I mean I don't know if there is another one but it was so good!) Reply

I'm listening to the one narrated by Stephen Fry and it's sooo good. I might check out the Douglas Adams one too afterwards :) Reply

I'm reading Greta Garbo A Life Apart Reply

