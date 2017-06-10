What Books Are Celebrities Reading Lately?
emmaroberts: I really want you guys to read the new @belletrist pick #TOUCHthenovel by @cbmaum. It's the story of Sloane Jacobsen, a trend forecaster, and her struggle to figure out the important difference between human instinct and technology. I think we can all relate to this one. I can't wait to talk about it with all you amazing #belletristbabes 💜
bpiperofficial: If you love #Albertbrooks #louisck #haroldramis #sarahsilverman @sarahsilverofficial #sandrabernhard #chrisrock #jimcarrey - if you care about their story , there creative quest , struggles even their spiritual journey... what pain turned them onto comedy and what they value in their later life. Check it . 👏👏👏
sarahmgellar: If anyone is looking for a good book...I can't put it down!! (I'm probably late to this, but better late than never)
brielarson: Everything I'm reading right now. Yes I'm a weirdo who reads 7 things at once.
kimberlywilliamspaisley: Enjoying rereading this timeless classic with my rising 3rd grader in these early summer days. I get something new out of a book like this every time. Williams's illustrations make me want to grab a canoe and hit the water. A perfect quick read aloud. 🐭 #KWPbookclub #fridayreads #summerreading
jennyslate: I believe that everyone should read Rebecca Solnit.
Just finished the last book in Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan series. So overwhelmingly good. The whole thing is excellent, and even though they're just one extended novel my favourite has to be Story of a New Name.
I really hope it's good.
i'm still looking for a new fantasy series to start and i'm deciding between the shades of magic series and the temeraire series.
I really want to though, so I'm gonna pick two and just decide which one has the more interesting opening. Tomorrow.
i'm almost done with francis chan's forgotten god, so i'm going to start crazy love after.
and i started rich people problems today. about 100 pages in
anyway it's pretty cold out today (for tropical climate standards) so I'm looking for a cosy read. any recs?
I have so many books on my to read list, but I'm way too busy. gonna try to catch up in July
yay! I stan Uprooted
In hindsight it is a tad problematiquee and I thought it was going to go a different direction, but I enjoyed it for what it was