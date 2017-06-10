Little Mix at the Capital Summertime Ball

Jesy nerds to cool it with the 5 shades darker mess. It's not cute and it's offensive. She looks close to Jade/Leigh's color when she's actually pale. Smh.



Their performance hasn't aired on the stream yet. Lol



Yes I got so bored waiting for them to come on I made this post lol. Reply

Lol they are like dead last Reply

Ia, I love her but it's yikes. I think her new hair would look better without the tanning as well, it looks so good but then in some photos her skin looks orangey against it and eesh girl wyd.



The stream hasn't worked for me all day :( Reply

Lordy, I'm always unpleasantly surprised by their fashion choices. Reply

lmbo same. I actually really like Leigh's look here for some reason, though. Reply

why not wait for the performances to be posted to make a post instead of this baity post to get comments on their looks aka the most boring thing about them? Reply

How is this post baity, it's literally just pictures of them on the red carpet we have those posts all the time about celebrities. Reply

mte it's not our fault if they look tragic Reply

This post isn't baity tbh. It says LM at the Summertime Ball. The pics are of them at the event. Their tragic fashion is their own fault. If someone drags them for it, it's fair game. The OP didn't put anything shady or baity in here. She made a comment about liking Jesy's wig which does look fine to me.



It's not the OP's fault that these girls don't know how to wear something that isn't a mess along with bad tans.



isn't the op a fan of them though? Reply

Is that a wig or her real hair?



Also Jesy's makeup is the only one I actually like. Reply

Both Jesy's hair and Perrie's are wigs I think.



I like Leigh's plum lipstick too. Reply

the make-up close up is missing a shot of her stomach tho Reply

I really like Jesy's outfit, those pants are so on trend I've seen loads of celebs wearing them and I love pink hair on anyone. Reply

Jesy is a Kylie Jenner level of WOC wannabe. Reply

+ ariana Reply

People always conviently ignore the fact that Ariana desperately darkens her skin and I don't get it. Those who didn't know her during Victorious really think she's a woc and it's gross



i'll never understand the oversized/mom jean trend Reply

same; looks awful to me Reply

Their makeup always makes me laugh tbh Reply

WHO STYLES THEM AND WHY DO THEY HATE THEM?! Reply

wow. i can't tell if they look worse collectively or as individuals, i can't believe their stylist has a job. Reply

Right? It just gets worse! Reply

nvm i just saw their second set of outfits lmao i have no words



yikes their taste is so tragic. Reply

ay por dios que desastre lmaooooooo Reply

I feel bad for them, why is their style and makeup always so bad? Reply

what is it with girl groups having the worst outfits lately Reply

The styling and make up budget of one act split between 4 people. Reply

lmao i'm pretty sure they could find something that looks decent for that money, their stylist just chooses not to Reply

im so glad im naturally tan whew Reply

