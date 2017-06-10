harry chest icon

Little Mix at the Capital Summertime Ball


They performed their last single No More Sad Songs

Jesy 🔥








The girl's full outfits

Werid lightened/white washed photo of them from Capital







Close up of the girl's make up 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥

Perrie's make up.

Close up of Jesy's make up


Close up of Leigh.



They got changed for their performance



source 1source 2 source 3 4 5 6
Jesy's hair looks so good
Tagged: ,