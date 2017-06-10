June 10th, 2017, 11:58 am kairoso Get out - Deleted Scenes with Director Jordan Peele Commentary source Tagged: behind the scenes, black celebrities, film - comedy, film director Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6262 comments Add comment
also it was a last minute decision to watch this movie and my friend who doesn't go to movies often was so grateful that i suggested that one afterwards because she was like that is the best movie i've seen in a long time! and then she proceeded to spam my phone with pictures of the lead actor for a week afterwards (not that i was complaining lol)
Also maybe this is just because I'm Australian and there's a volleyball court every five fucking feet so we always play with that net so that game seemed like adults playing with a child badminton set.
i love hearing how he described the party scene to the background actors.
also trailer companies not listening to the director? they kept the deer in even though he said no. hes right that it doesn't really look good, but i guess i can see how its effective in a trailer
or is the assumption was it was that way solely because of the boyfriend visiting and otherwise, they're having a grand old time?
They only seem awkward and weird and like zombies because of how they talk, but it actually isn't all that weird. they're just talking like how an old 80+ WASP type would. Their odd speech patterns are highlighted by the slang they use, and it seems weird when coming from the mouths of relatively young/middle aged black people.
Imagine an old white person saying their lines and it isn't weird or creepy at all.
The grandfather was running around at night as a form of exercise, he was beaten by Jesse Owens in the olympic qualifiers and never got over it. Now that he is in the body of a black man he can train, because in his eyes the only reason he lost was because Jesse had the superior genetics.