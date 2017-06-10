I was very 2000and late and I finally watched it earlier this week. loved it, def lived up to the hype. who knew Allison Williams could act (maybe that's why I hated Marnie so much???) Reply

Yeah I saw it about two weeks ago and really enjoyed it Reply

i just saw it last night so i'm like 1999 and late Reply

Lol same here. It was good and I'm glad I decided to make time for it. Reply

i finally got to see this last night! Reply

I'm really glad they didn't go with the alternate ending. I get that it's more realistic, but I feel like I would've been way too gutted if that's how it ended :/



Edited at 2017-06-10 07:43 pm (UTC)

What's the alternative ending? Reply

I think something about white cops coming out of the cop car and arresting chris and getting locked up bc he cant prove his innocence Reply

yeah same here. i just needed them to win and to end on a positive note lol Reply

that was how it had ended*





my grammar is all over the place these days Reply

Yeah, the ending that they went with was absolutely perfect and considering the timing of when the movie came out, it was the ending I needed. Reply

This movie was the best movie i'd seen in a long time. Jordan Peele really thought so much about every scene Reply

I agree completely. There are so many little details that don't stand out initially that make perfect sense after you watch the whole thing. Reply

yeah he really paid attention to details and it shows, especially when rewatching it. Reply

i'm normally too chicken for horror movies but i am glad i saw this in the theatre. it was so great watching it with an audience and the movie was so well made. the best friend who worked at tsa was the true mvp of this movie. i'm glad they went with the ending in the final cut because i don't think i could've handled it any other way.



also it was a last minute decision to watch this movie and my friend who doesn't go to movies often was so grateful that i suggested that one afterwards because she was like that is the best movie i've seen in a long time! and then she proceeded to spam my phone with pictures of the lead actor for a week afterwards (not that i was complaining lol)



Edited at 2017-06-10 07:50 pm (UTC)

23 minutes? Never mind. But damn, that Rutherford piece. Reply

Deleting the first scene was smart. People love to defend evil white characters. Tumblr would have been full of "but it's Rose's fault! She was forced to!" and that would have completely ruined the movie. Reply

all you have to do is look at tvtropes tbh. they're still on the WHAT IF THE KIDS WERE INNOCENT??!?!?! train Reply

Yeah, it would've thrown off many peoples understanding of Rose and the twist at the end. Reply

A car just ran into a crowd of people in Amsterdam. Not sure if it was an accident or not Reply

fuck Reply

from what i've read, it was drug/gang related Reply

Mmhhh yeah it was weird cause he went into pedestrian. Might have been high so... since it was a French car everyone was like yep must be a terrorist. I was across the road when it happened Reply

Oh God Reply

This just reiterates what a brilliant filmmaker Jordan Peele is - he knew when to make the right cuts and every single one of these - the film really is better for not having them because they either distracted or diminished tension. I can't wait for his next film. Also he better get some Oscar nominations, I can't tell you the last film where every single beat hit just right like that.



Also maybe this is just because I'm Australian and there's a volleyball court every five fucking feet so we always play with that net so that game seemed like adults playing with a child badminton set. Reply

mte, this is exactly what I was going to say. He has a great eye for what to cut and what to keep. A lot of directors cannot do that. Reply

Still waiting on Amazon to drop the price to 14.99 so I can buy it. #cheap Reply

ugh they have this one trailer I saw that showed (I'm guessing) Andre trying to run from Jeremy but Jeremy hits him with like a stun gun (again, guessing). idk because it goes so fast so I was hoping that was a deleted scene. Reply

the only crit i have for the movie is that the character of the brother seems sort of useless and OTT. i wish they told caleb to dial it back a tiny bit or maybe we knew a bit more about him



i love hearing how he described the party scene to the background actors.



also trailer companies not listening to the director? they kept the deer in even though he said no. hes right that it doesn't really look good, but i guess i can see how its effective in a trailer



Edited at 2017-06-10 08:10 pm (UTC)

Hmm yeah the brother was a weak point now that you mention it Reply

I guess it attracted a certain audience but personally, the trailer really diminished my interest in the film. The trailer to me was insidious-y and I love insidious but I don't want to see another movie like it, you know? The trailer made it look weird. I saw it opening night anyway and *LOVED* it but I went back and watched the trailer again afterwards and I still don't think it portrayed the feel of the movie at all. Reply

Okay that "....................NO MORE WHITE GIRLS FOR YOU!" was amazing. I get why it was cut but holy shit. Reply

I liked the trump line too haha. He definitely kept the right take but I liked most of the alternatives. Reply

someone explain something to me though - so the old white people were putting themselves into the bodies of black people to live forever/live in a better body, yeah? like the landscaper was her grandfather, the maid her grandmother... but like what sort of life because the grandfather/landscaper was essentially a zombie and only got to run around at night so what sort of life is that.



or is the assumption was it was that way solely because of the boyfriend visiting and otherwise, they're having a grand old time? Reply

i think it's the latter - they were acting weird with him around but otherwise they act normal Reply

No, he wasn't a zombie. I think they only front as their gardener and maid, when in reality they probably live just like the parents when a mark isn't staying at their place. Also, maybe it's just me, but I remember my grandma always doing laundry and my grandfather always doing yardwork. They probably like that now they are in new, youthful bodies they can do those chores again and be useful around the house.



They only seem awkward and weird and like zombies because of how they talk, but it actually isn't all that weird. they're just talking like how an old 80+ WASP type would. Their odd speech patterns are highlighted by the slang they use, and it seems weird when coming from the mouths of relatively young/middle aged black people.

Imagine an old white person saying their lines and it isn't weird or creepy at all.



The grandfather was running around at night as a form of exercise, he was beaten by Jesse Owens in the olympic qualifiers and never got over it. Now that he is in the body of a black man he can train, because in his eyes the only reason he lost was because Jesse had the superior genetics. Reply

i love this movie and i love it even more after it inspired the get out challenge which KILLS ME every time i watch a single video Reply

