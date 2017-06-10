Katy Perry loves Taylor Swift

This feels....erratic. Reply

Yeah, it makes me feel very uncomfortable. I'm worried about her. Reply

yeah, when i saw the therapy scene... i feel for her and i think she's going through something... Reply

indeed Reply

This is so sad. Having to pander and bite your tongue so White Snake stans but your album. Reply

hdu associate the name of a halfway decent glam metal band with that pendeja gringa Reply

we dont need them on pop culture!! i hope taylor did something equally embarrassing asap so both of them can be reduced to dirt!!!we dont need them on pop culture!! #SAVEPOPCULTURE Reply

tell ha! Reply

I use to hate her but now I just feel sorry for her. Reply

Let it die already. If she'd done this two years ago, it might have been interesting. Reply

that'll do, donkey, that'll do Reply

Maybe Taylor will say something nice about Katy too and then they'll have a duet on Taylor's album.

They'd both get a lot of publicity out of that. Reply

i don't think people care about it as much as they do (by forcing this 'feud') Reply

Lol ppl don't care yet here we are. Reply

The general public's ears aren't prepared for those two to duet Reply

that'll do pig that'll do Reply

That's nice, but I'm still not gonna buy your shitty album, Katy. Try making a good album next time. Reply

Idk if she's going through something or not, but if she is dealing with something I don't think it's a good idea to let her continue doing this livestream. Reply

She had a therapy session yesterday in which she cried, talked about her depression and suicidal thoughts. Reply

Is she on something lately or is this her personality? Reply

she is all over the place, she wasn't like this before, she had dry sense of humor and she was a lot calmer, watching her interviews lately something seems off Reply

she talked about depression in a therapy part of the live stream...so maybe she's on some medication for that? Reply

She is desperate at this point and it's sad. Reply

this livestream seems kinda... weird Reply

what exactly are they fighting about at this point still? the backup dancers? Reply

john mayer Reply

