Katy Perry loves Taylor Swift

As you may have heard, pop sensation Katy Perry is currently doing a Big Brother-like livestream on Youtube, which lasts four days. You can watch the stream here.
It's an odd marketing trick, but Katy justifies it during her livestream: "You can't just tweet a link to tell someone to buy the record. You can't do that anymore. You have to get up and GET THAT PROMO! And like that's what all of you are like: "She needs to do more promo!" "She needs to do more promo!" "Legendary Lovers should have been a single" "Promo promo promo promo!" and I was like okay. I'm gonna do this idea, I'm gonna give you ALL the promo. I'm gonna give the kids exactly what they want."
And now for the juicy part! During her livestream Katy praised many of her peers... including America's sweetheart Taylor Swift.
"Someone asked if I love Taylor and yes, I do love Taylor" - @katyperry #KPWWW https://t.co/eJcQVcbjca— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) June 10, 2017
