How Tom Cruise Lost His Humanity
How Tom Cruise lost his humanity https://t.co/5al91gnfSv pic.twitter.com/cPs9oDgiyu— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 10, 2017
-With the colossal dud ‘The Mummy,’ the movie icon seems determined to give audiences the superhero version of himself while leaving any trace of humanity behind.
-Since 2001’s Vanilla Sky, Cruise has played a human being in exactly one drama: 2007’s Lions for Lambs
-Cruise has abandoned any interest in the sort of dramatic work that helped first make him international cinema’s top dog
-Whether public incidents, which exposed a measure of the genuine man behind the Hollywood image, further compelled Cruise to retreat into sunshiny, superficial He-Man-ish endeavors
-In the future we can look forward to American Made (this September), MI:6 (next year) and Top Gun 2 (yuck)
source
Having said that, I still feel bad that he was brainwashed at such a young age since it's near impossible to break at this point.
I heard more kudos abt his cameo in Tropic Thunder than I have his dramatic work in ages.
Edited at 2017-06-10 06:52 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-10 07:24 pm (UTC)
That being said, I agree with this that it'd be nice to see him in drama roles again. My favorite performance of his is still from Magnolia. He really knocked it out of the park in that role.
I want those writers named, publicly shamed and then fired bc how dare they???!!!
the script is evil.... like, seriously who how does that script get made is beyonnnnd me
Cept Russell Crowe who should not have been in this shit at aaaaalllllll
i mean... hes always been the action star. his acting is not really vocal point to his career... esp after this
but jfc the mummy is such a shit movie lmaoooooo
Edited at 2017-06-10 06:36 pm (UTC)
But....I suppose that was the influence of Scientology more than anything? I don't know.