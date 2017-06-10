How Tom Cruise Lost His Humanity

He is a shell of his former self. It's almost robotic watching him now.



Having said that, I still feel bad that he was brainwashed at such a young age since it's near impossible to break at this point.

ia, and every time he goes to a big depressive change (divorce for example) the church brainwash him deeper and harder

I don't think enough people take into account that fact.

This, so much.

This is me.

yeah, its weird to see

i guess

Tom Cruise is a weirdo, but this a weird article. And since when has his dramatic work been the reason he's A list?????

ia. The last dramatic thing I remember him getting praise for was what? Vanilla Sky?



I heard more kudos abt his cameo in Tropic Thunder than I have his dramatic work in ages.

Magnolia for me. That's about it.

valkyrie though!

I saw Tropic last night. I thought he was try hard and awkward in it more than anything.

Yeah I know that he's always done some dramatic roles as well, but I've always associated him the most with action franchises and big blockbusters, so it's not like this is out of the ordinary for him

He literally became A-list because of his dramatic work in the 80s/90s, though? He became mainstream because of Risky Business/Top Gun but he got respected, A-list status because of movies like Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July, A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire and The Firm. He used to be a dramatic actor who dipped in action films, not the other way around.

Edited at 2017-06-10 06:52 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-10 06:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Um literally his entire career up until 2005ish? He wasn't primarily an action star until about a decade ago. Then his image took a huge hit and he pretty rebranded himself as some big action/stunt movie star and barely does anything outside of that genre anymore.

I agree. And who cares if he wants to be in mostly action movies now? Not that I'm a fan of him personally, but he's a good actor and he's a solid action star. I don't think his age should have anything to do with it, isn't Liam Neeson doing lots of action movies now too?

Edited at 2017-06-10 07:24 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-10 07:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Minority Report is fantastic, thats all i have to say

IA and this part wrecks me every time

underrated performance, this is such a challenging role and she nailed it

i spent the whole time watching fantastic beasts trying to remember why mary lou looked familiar, then at one point she screamed and i immediately thought back to this scene and it clicked.

So, so, so good.

Yeeeeessss I love that movie

This movie came out the weekend the only person I ever hated passed away. And I remember going to go see this movie with his nephews and having a blast. I have such fond memories of this movie

One of my fav sci fi films

LOVE this movie and am always looking for excuses to watch it

One of my favorite movies.

it really was, may have to give it a rewatch soon

Lmao I saw it in theaters and owned the video game which I think was terrible but the movie was great lol

I read that as "How Tom Cruise Lost His Virginity".

me too!

I think it's impressive that Cruise does so many of his own stunts and seems to go full force into action roles and really commits himself.



That being said, I agree with this that it'd be nice to see him in drama roles again. My favorite performance of his is still from Magnolia. He really knocked it out of the park in that role. Reply

I just saw the Mummy cuz it was free and I actually the main story and action-y bits but holy hell was that script atrocious.



I want those writers named, publicly shamed and then fired bc how dare they???!!! Reply

m t e





the script is evil.... like, seriously who how does that script get made is beyonnnnd me Reply

I'm really annoyed bc the actors deserved better than that garbage.



Cept Russell Crowe who should not have been in this shit at aaaaalllllll Reply

I was bored to DEATH, no pun intended.

the script sucked, but i thought the worst thing was russell crowe and his acting! dear lord. personally, that was the biggest disappointment and worst part for me.

baseball finally gets sexy

LOL

The kind of advertising we deserve tbh.

yasss lol

I'd see this.

smh espn's liberal agenda

sis that is clearly MLB network. you can tell by everything in the screencap being about baseball. ESPN would have a ticker at the bottom telling you how boring this game is and then offering golf results /may have gotten into a twitter war with Jon Sciambi over his shitty game-calling

lmao

LOL can't wait to watch it!

...the movie we deserve.

I was re-watching "A Few Good Men" recently & that whole cast was SO GOOD in that movie. I wish he'd done more stuff like that recently instead of ever-more shoot-em-ups.

Fuck Demi Moore she sounded like she was reading cue cards the entire movie she couldn't deliver a line to save her ass. None the less it still remains a favorite movie of mine

I still love the mission impossible movies

Me too!

i wonder if there's an element of fear of failure (or pressure from the church not to make them look bad since he's the public face of scientology's success). with these action blockbusters, he's almost guaranteed to make bank overseas at least.

lmao what a dramatic title and topic for a tom cruise...



i mean... hes always been the action star. his acting is not really vocal point to his career... esp after this







but jfc the mummy is such a shit movie lmaoooooo Reply

No, he's only been an "action star" for the last decade. Before that he had a very diverse filmography, which is why there is a lot of these articles lately. People are bored with the action star and would rather have the Tom of the 80s/90s back when he wasn't just Tom Cruise in a movie

I...feel like a lot of people who are giving their opinions do not remember Tom at his height. No he was not known as an "action star". He was a dramatic actor.

Link

i disagree

I can't recall the last time I saw one of his movies (or if I ever have). I just associate him with Scientology these days.

His box-office numbers are still impressive, especially when you consider that we have no real movie stars left and he's known for being batshit, he doesn't have nearly as many flops to his name as other A-list actors. He sticks to what he's good at, doing stunts and occasionally saying dialogue, can't fault him for that.

Edited at 2017-06-10 06:36 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-10 06:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Other A-list actor take chances tho whereas for a long time now, he's been making primarily action films that more or less have a high probability of doing well at the box office. The few times in the last decade he's stepped outside of the action/blockbuster genre is when he hasn't done well.

I feel like he stuck to making sci-fi movies even when they really weren't all that popular at the box office (like oblivion, before intersteller/gravity/the martian blablabla).



But....I suppose that was the influence of Scientology more than anything? I don't know. Reply

