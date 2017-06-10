How Tom Cruise Lost His Humanity




-With the colossal dud ‘The Mummy,’ the movie icon seems determined to give audiences the superhero version of himself while leaving any trace of humanity behind.

-Since 2001’s Vanilla Sky, Cruise has played a human being in exactly one drama: 2007’s Lions for Lambs

-Cruise has abandoned any interest in the sort of dramatic work that helped first make him international cinema’s top dog

-Whether public incidents, which exposed a measure of the genuine man behind the Hollywood image, further compelled Cruise to retreat into sunshiny, superficial He-Man-ish endeavors

-In the future we can look forward to American Made (this September), MI:6 (next year) and Top Gun 2 (yuck)

source
Tagged: ,