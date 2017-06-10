Netflix orders CW reject pilot "Insatiable" starring Debby Ryan to series
Netflix has ordered 13-episodes of hourlong dark-comedy "Insatiable".
It focuses on Bob (Dallas Roberts), a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Debby Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world.
The pilot was shot for CW this past pilot season but CW ultimately passed on it.
Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Sarah Colonna, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi and Alyssa Milano also star.
"the Insatiable pilot is said to have a premium feel, which was even stronger in the pilot script and likely will be explored deeper going forward now that the show is on Netflix."
