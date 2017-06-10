Netflix orders CW reject pilot "Insatiable" starring Debby Ryan to series

omg i'm excited, i was bummed out when this wasn't picked up. it sounds like it could be a lot of fun imo, and dallas roberts is amazing. Reply

i sometimes get debbie and selena at times :/

when even the cw passes on you...

cw passed on it because it had a premium cable feel and was great but too different from anything on their slate. i think the optics are good.

lmao they passed on it because it was too good for them basically?? lmao

honestly, yeah lmao

from the soruce article: CW passed on it because the CW's budget had been maxed out on the volume of renewed and newly picked series.

nothing about premium cable feel.



nothing about premium cable feel.



Edited at 2017-06-10 05:52 pm (UTC)

"The darkly comedic and quirky Insatiable was well received by the CW executives but was different than anything else on the network"



"the Insatiable pilot is said to have a premium feel, which was even stronger in the pilot script and likely will be explored deeper going forward now that the show is on Netflix."



i'm simply defending the quality of the show. i really don't give a fuck about why CW passed on it and i regret daring to infer beyond the letter of the text lest a neckbeard like you pop up.

wow, you are an asshole.

Calm down

Blonde hair doesn't suit her at all.

I don't know anything about this person but she really looks like a bratz doll, no shade

i loved the impressions of this pilot, so i'm glad it's going to netflix. cw would have butchered it.

They had me at "dark comedy."

We'll, they did wanted to ..what was it, fail more?

this sounds fun and i like debby, so i'll give it a shot

I like Debby Ryan and Erinn Westbrook so I'm down.

sounds good

I was so confused reading this show description.

Sounds fun.

Patty (Debby Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager

Sure.



Sure. Reply

lmao, right? stop casting 24 year olds to play teenagers.

Casting actual teenagers is too much work.

LOL MTE

Cool

You're better than this, Alyssa.

I don't know who she is but she kinda reminds me of GG Serena's cousin with the fivehead.

omg yes lmao

lmao I can't see Dallas Roberts in anything without just thinking "Mangus"



Also, Christopher Gorham...that reminds me that I still haven't finished the last season of Covert Affairs Reply

So Drop Dead Gorgeous but more evil? HFT

If it's not good enough for cw it's def not good enough for nextflix

i'll watch

i like debby so i'll definitely give this a shot if the trailers are good.

i'd rather have season 3 of sense8

I'll probably check this out.

Debby has decent comedic timing but she looks better as a redhead

I'm always here for Alyssa Milano

Isn't Netflix hemorrhaging money because of its original series? Maybe they should slow down for a minute and take care of the shows they already have.

they're definitely trying to tap into that teen demographic now after 13 reasons why was so big

I thought it was Chrissy Teigen at quick glance.

Awww, Christopher!



My friend did Debby's hair once and said she was awesome and ordered in champagne and room service for her Reply

yasssss, she is so fucking hot. i would love to see her on my tv again; i felt like a creep watching Jesse lmao bc i only watched it to look at her.

