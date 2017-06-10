Netflix orders CW reject pilot "Insatiable" starring Debby Ryan to series




Netflix has ordered 13-episodes of hourlong dark-comedy "Insatiable".

It focuses on Bob (Dallas Roberts), a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Debby Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world.

The pilot was shot for CW this past pilot season but CW ultimately passed on it.

Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Sarah Colonna, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi and Alyssa Milano also star.

