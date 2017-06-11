Director Adam Wingard defends His Netflix Death Note movie and its Nudity
And He doesn't think this is not Whitewashing, Because This adaptation is set in America .
recommends people to see The Departed .
Just clearing up misconceptions.No one has seen the film outside of 2 test screenings.Criticisms at this point are based on assumptions. https://t.co/xI8AWXniOl— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月6日
There is no conspiracy to remove Japanese culture from Death Note. Its a fresh version of the story set in Seattle. Also see The Departed. https://t.co/ZezHsFSecC— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月6日
When moving the setting of Death Note to America we of course made the movie about America. Its not just a copy and paste situation here.— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月6日
Actors for DN were all picked based on the new version of these characters.They are different than the Original characters, esp Light.— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月6日
A. Thats not the point. It's a remake of Infernal Affairs set in Boston.— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月7日
B. They do but there are also white, blacks, hispanic etc. https://t.co/RW6PvxdEsE
1. In an early interview I mentioned Death Note having gore nudity and swearing. Non of it is gratuitous or focus point of the film.— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月7日
2. What I was trying to illustrate is we werent being forced into making a watered down Dragonball pg cheese fest.— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月7日
3. If you don't believe me watch the film when it comes out. :)— Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月7日
Other Film Makers agree with him .
Was there this much public outcry when THE RING remake was similarly set in Seattle back in 2002?— Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) 2017年6月7日
it's been 15 years of pent up relocation anger.— Casey Tebo 🏴 (@caseyshoots) 2017年6月8日
When did remaking a foreign film in the US become something offensive? Happens ALL THE TIME (The Ring, Insomnia, Let Me in, True Lies etc)— Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) 2017年6月7日
Wrong, wrong, wrong. The only correct thing to say regarding the Departed is to watch the infinitely superior original, Infernal Affairs. Which has zero bloated white actors in it.
Also, I agree. This American = white thing is insidious and offensive.
AND they picked an actor who is offensively ugly. There is no excuse for that.
Lol everyone i know who watched the original hates departed including myself. The audacity of the director pretending he didnt copy at first....
Maybe converting whatever Asian gangs to whatever American mafia made sense for the Departed, but making the main character, an overachiever, white?? Like Asians aren't overachievers? I mean, whatever, he's technically the antagonist anyway... Fuck 'im.
I was not at all fond of The Departed and I'm still pressed Marty finally won for it. Justice for Gangs of New York imo
Let's stop perpetrating the idea the white people are the only peole that count as Americans. Also, let's stop continually othering Asian people. As of thier experiences aren't American.
Ain't nobody got time now to be issuing get out of jail free cards to shitty white boy movies!
And remaking films in America is kinda offensive to me as a foreigner but it ought to be specially offensive to Americans bc it assumes you're idiots that know of nothing outside of America
that being said, you can set something in America and it doesn't have to be white, which this guy is rly not getting...like he thinks that because his remake will have gore and nudity or w/e that makes everything ok? lol???
Like, I know I personally won't be shocked to see a naked dead woman
Not here for this.
So even if you go out of your way to cast the blandest white bread you could find, there's no way you'd end up with Nat Wolff unless you don't gaf about the story. Or if you're blind. Or both.
the fact that nepotism child, Nat Wolff is the best white boi they can get to play Light Yagami is sf sad. lol