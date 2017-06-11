Director Adam Wingard defends His Netflix Death Note movie and its Nudity

Just clearing up misconceptions.No one has seen the film outside of 2 test screenings.Criticisms at this point are based on assumptions. https://t.co/xI8AWXniOl — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月6日

There is no conspiracy to remove Japanese culture from Death Note. Its a fresh version of the story set in Seattle. Also see The Departed. https://t.co/ZezHsFSecC — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月6日

When moving the setting of Death Note to America we of course made the movie about America. Its not just a copy and paste situation here. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月6日

Actors for DN were all picked based on the new version of these characters.They are different than the Original characters, esp Light. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月6日

A. Thats not the point. It's a remake of Infernal Affairs set in Boston.

B. They do but there are also white, blacks, hispanic etc. https://t.co/RW6PvxdEsE — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月7日

1. In an early interview I mentioned Death Note having gore nudity and swearing. Non of it is gratuitous or focus point of the film. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月7日

2. What I was trying to illustrate is we werent being forced into making a watered down Dragonball pg cheese fest. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月7日

3. If you don't believe me watch the film when it comes out. :) — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 2017年6月7日

Was there this much public outcry when THE RING remake was similarly set in Seattle back in 2002? — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) 2017年6月7日

it's been 15 years of pent up relocation anger. — Casey Tebo 🏴 (@caseyshoots) 2017年6月8日



When did remaking a foreign film in the US become something offensive? Happens ALL THE TIME (The Ring, Insomnia, Let Me in, True Lies etc) — Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) 2017年6月7日



