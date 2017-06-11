Director Adam Wingard defends His Netflix Death Note movie and its Nudity

Director Adam Wingard defends His Netflix Death Note adaptation and its nudity .
And He doesn't think this is not Whitewashing, Because This adaptation is set in America .
recommends people to see The Departed .
















Other Film Makers agree with him .
Do you think America is WHITE ? American remake always need white protagonists because the story set in "America" ?
Do you think This movie will be "fresh" ?   People should not outcry about something used not to be outcried ?


