Katy Perry breaks down during therapy session on live stream


-Katy Perry had a therapy session with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh of Viceland's "The Therapist."
-She used to have suicidal thoughts and felt shame from it.
-Says she doesn't want to look like "Katy Perry" anymore.
-Knows that people hate her haircut, but she loves being free and being herself for the first time in her life.
-She also talks about her relationships and her Christian upbringing.

ONTD, has therapy ever helped you with your personal problems?

