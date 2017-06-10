Katy Perry breaks down during therapy session on live stream
Katy Perry opens up in this live taping of Viceland's 'The Therapist': https://t.co/B1nqjQDfGP— MTV News (@MTVNews) June 10, 2017
-Katy Perry had a therapy session with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh of Viceland's "The Therapist."
-She used to have suicidal thoughts and felt shame from it.
-Says she doesn't want to look like "Katy Perry" anymore.
-Knows that people hate her haircut, but she loves being free and being herself for the first time in her life.
-She also talks about her relationships and her Christian upbringing.
ONTD, has therapy ever helped you with your personal problems?
I can support that, tbh. It's her own damn hair, and she can make it as fugly as she wants.
this is just uncomfortable. but maybe it'll help/inspire her remaining fans deal with some issues?
And yes, OP. :) Just had a break through session this week which involved crying and why I'm bored with life and how I take it out on myself. So now I some soul searching to do career-wise and life-fulfillment wise.
I thought the whole idea was really questionable at first but it seems like she's doing all of her normal promo spots but instead of spending a couple weeks going to all the different TV shows and stuff, she has an excuse for them to all come to her and she can knock them out in a weekend. I think every pop star should do this although the therapy stuff does seem a bit invasive from the clips I've seen of it.
Hope she feels better soon
also witness (the song) is kind of my jam?