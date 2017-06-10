Katy Perry breaks down during therapy session on live stream

Knows that people hate her haircut, but she loves being free and being herself for the first time in her life.



I can support that, tbh. It's her own damn hair, and she can make it as fugly as she wants. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah... I think she's full of self-loathing and I know the feeling. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Oh. Maybe ya'll are onto something with your talk about her having a breakdown :( Reply

Thread

Link





Mte. Although she denies it... she is closer and closer from shaving her head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i cant get over the fact that she actually did chop all her hair off at that time. she just had a lace front on. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yesterday's feeds were fascinating she's def got some issues but at least she allowed herself to be vulnerable..something la diabla blanca would never do Reply

Thread

Link

Lol maybe examine why u feel entitled to a woman's "vulnerability" (which apparently means live blogging ur PR approved and certainly choreographed therapy session) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know ur a troll so no point in reasoning with you but the OC didnt feel entitled to it, they just said they appreciated it cause that takes courage and it helps a lot of other ppl who look up to her but are afraid to get help or face their issues Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol maybe examine why you "don't like women" as you admitted in another post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she trying to guilt ppl into buying Witness? Reply

Thread

Link

this is so cynical but i can't say it hasn't crossed my mind... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol oopp ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk how comfortable I feel watching a real person's therapy session.



this is just uncomfortable. but maybe it'll help/inspire her remaining fans deal with some issues?



Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I looked at the episode descriptions for the show and there's one where Young MA apparently processes the death of her brother to gang violence. It seems like a really uncomfortable idea for a show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As someone who has depression and anxiety and takes meds for it but just started going back to therapy, I understand and hope she gets the help she needs.



And yes, OP. :) Just had a break through session this week which involved crying and why I'm bored with life and how I take it out on myself. So now I some soul searching to do career-wise and life-fulfillment wise. Reply

Thread

Link

This livestream has been fascinating. I always watch the Big Brother live feeds and even though there's not a competitive aspect, watching an extremely famous person do something like this is really compelling.



I thought the whole idea was really questionable at first but it seems like she's doing all of her normal promo spots but instead of spending a couple weeks going to all the different TV shows and stuff, she has an excuse for them to all come to her and she can knock them out in a weekend. I think every pop star should do this although the therapy stuff does seem a bit invasive from the clips I've seen of it.



Edited at 2017-06-10 05:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this is all so manipulative Reply

Thread

Link

The production on her album is on point.



Hope she feels better soon Reply

Thread

Link

that's a LOT of koons Reply

Thread

Link

Lol accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't really feel comfortable watching it but at least she's getting some help. Reply

Thread

Link

I think one of the most interesting things in her album is that part in "Power" where she talks about being her mother's daughter but trying to break the cycle. Reply

Thread

Link

i hope she works through this.



also witness (the song) is kind of my jam? Reply

Thread

Link

Witness and Tsunami are really good!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, i really like tsunami as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link