Wynonna Earp 2X02 sneak peek and roundup
The promo that was released by SyFy is for 2X03 and not for 2X02, they haven't uploaded the correct promo yet.
Synopsis for 2X02- 'Shed Your Skin': [Spoiler (click to open)]'While Waverly’s change accelerates and Doc makes a dangerous deal, Wynonna must fight spider creatures-yep.'
Geo-blocked sneak peek (because they hate me):
EW interviews Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras post 2X01. Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* They set up a lot of cliffhangers at the end of S1 and they knew they had to answer them in a way that satisfies and feels earned. The most important and pressing thing they had to do was rescue Dolls. They didn't want to start the season with Wynonna's grief over shooting Willa, by starting the season with a lot of action and a ticking time bomb, it gave them an excuse to have a spirit of fun.
* Wynonna's still going to have to process her emotions and guilt. We're going to see a slightly different Wynonna for the first few episodes- she killed Willa, she essentially lost Dolls, she's going to feel a lot of pressure to be more of a leader, which isn't her strong suit. She rebels against authority, she's someone who breaks the rules, not sets them. Wynonna's guilt is going to cause her to be oblivious to other things, to pay attention to the wrong things, which may have massive consequences this season.
* Dolls is on the run and until circumstances change, it'll be very difficult for him to come back. Doc and Dolls had an antagonistic relationship that developed into a bromance, but they still have some competition between them and mistrust. What did Dolls whisper to Doc and what's Doc's plan now? He seems to reject Wynonna's advances at the end of the episode- he doesn't want to be the second choice.
* Waverly may not be aware she has this other entity riding alongside her, wrestling for control. How much she realizes is happening is deliberately obtuse, how much she understands or remembers about what happened to her. Nicole got a promotion that was then denied her by Waverly (for all the right circumstances) and there's some tension there, she needs to process her disappointment. They're going to explore this season the group becoming a team, while still having issues of trust and betrayal and mistakes.
TheTVJunkies discuss 2X01 with Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* They looked at the premiere as the second half of 1X13, to answer the cliffhangers from the finale, but also feel really fun and blistering and maybe entice new people to watch the show. They can reset the chessboard in the next couple of episodes, return to Purgatory and get everyone back to basics.
* Rachel Skartsen had to film the underwear fight scene in subzero temperature in Calgary. She really held her own and had great chemistry with Melanie on and off screen. It allowed them to infuse new energy into the show, play around with the relationships, while the cast gets back into the rhythm of the show. It was also a good lesson for Wynonna to examine her trust issues, since Eliza didn't turn out to be the bad guy.
* The Black Badge contracts are ancient and written in a language that doesn't look like typical English 'legalise'. The team is willing to go far to protect and save one of their own, but seem to be digging their hole deeper and deeper. Black Badge is incredibly powerful, they have Dolls on charges of treason and he can't just go home to Purgatory, since that's the first place people will look.
* Nicole maybe knows Waverly enough to suspect something is wrong or different with her, but they're just starting their relationship, so how well does she really think she knows her? The tension between them at the end maybe comes from career stuff, but we'll see where it leads.
* Who or what is in the box? Emily:
SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4
GIFS: #1, #2
Did you all see the premiere? How well do you fight in your underwear, ONTD?
Synopsis for 2X02- 'Shed Your Skin': [Spoiler (click to open)]'While Waverly’s change accelerates and Doc makes a dangerous deal, Wynonna must fight spider creatures-yep.'
Geo-blocked sneak peek (because they hate me):
.@WynonnaEarp boss on that big season 2 premiere twist: https://t.co/RGtvbrCCSl #WynonnaEarp pic.twitter.com/TeON0ON1tu— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 10, 2017
EW interviews Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras post 2X01. Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* They set up a lot of cliffhangers at the end of S1 and they knew they had to answer them in a way that satisfies and feels earned. The most important and pressing thing they had to do was rescue Dolls. They didn't want to start the season with Wynonna's grief over shooting Willa, by starting the season with a lot of action and a ticking time bomb, it gave them an excuse to have a spirit of fun.
* Wynonna's still going to have to process her emotions and guilt. We're going to see a slightly different Wynonna for the first few episodes- she killed Willa, she essentially lost Dolls, she's going to feel a lot of pressure to be more of a leader, which isn't her strong suit. She rebels against authority, she's someone who breaks the rules, not sets them. Wynonna's guilt is going to cause her to be oblivious to other things, to pay attention to the wrong things, which may have massive consequences this season.
* Dolls is on the run and until circumstances change, it'll be very difficult for him to come back. Doc and Dolls had an antagonistic relationship that developed into a bromance, but they still have some competition between them and mistrust. What did Dolls whisper to Doc and what's Doc's plan now? He seems to reject Wynonna's advances at the end of the episode- he doesn't want to be the second choice.
* Waverly may not be aware she has this other entity riding alongside her, wrestling for control. How much she realizes is happening is deliberately obtuse, how much she understands or remembers about what happened to her. Nicole got a promotion that was then denied her by Waverly (for all the right circumstances) and there's some tension there, she needs to process her disappointment. They're going to explore this season the group becoming a team, while still having issues of trust and betrayal and mistakes.
#WynonnaEarp showrunner @emtothea breaks down that Season 2 premiere & where we go from here: https://t.co/oE4qTbXWsd pic.twitter.com/uy9pBrSnHB— The TV Junkies (@TheTVJunkies) June 10, 2017
TheTVJunkies discuss 2X01 with Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* They looked at the premiere as the second half of 1X13, to answer the cliffhangers from the finale, but also feel really fun and blistering and maybe entice new people to watch the show. They can reset the chessboard in the next couple of episodes, return to Purgatory and get everyone back to basics.
* Rachel Skartsen had to film the underwear fight scene in subzero temperature in Calgary. She really held her own and had great chemistry with Melanie on and off screen. It allowed them to infuse new energy into the show, play around with the relationships, while the cast gets back into the rhythm of the show. It was also a good lesson for Wynonna to examine her trust issues, since Eliza didn't turn out to be the bad guy.
* The Black Badge contracts are ancient and written in a language that doesn't look like typical English 'legalise'. The team is willing to go far to protect and save one of their own, but seem to be digging their hole deeper and deeper. Black Badge is incredibly powerful, they have Dolls on charges of treason and he can't just go home to Purgatory, since that's the first place people will look.
* Nicole maybe knows Waverly enough to suspect something is wrong or different with her, but they're just starting their relationship, so how well does she really think she knows her? The tension between them at the end maybe comes from career stuff, but we'll see where it leads.
* Who or what is in the box? Emily:
SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4
GIFS: #1, #2
Did you all see the premiere? How well do you fight in your underwear, ONTD?
* The two plots I need resolved within 2-3 episodes: Dolls being a fugitive and away from the gang, plus the whole possessed Waverly thing. I don't want it dragging the whole season.
* I really grew to like Nedley over S1, I'm glad he's still around.
* How 'in the wind' are the Revenants? I don't remember if they escaped the Ghost River Triangle or not.
* I really love the Doc-Waverly dynamic and how he cares if she's ok. I also love that Nicole called him 'Henry' and not Doc. I think she'll end up counting her blessings when it comes to not signing a contract with blood.
* I really like Jeremy, I think he'll be a good addition.
* I knew Eliza was a goner, Rachel Skarsten just showing up as a badass character and no press about this being an arc? Of course she can't last the episode. I would have liked seeing her maybe on the run with Dolls, give him someone to interact with, but I bet the actress is busy.
* Doc finally got to have his dynamite, but didn't end up using it and lost his hat, not a great day for him. Also he needs a haircut.
* Dom using an OTT fake English accent is funny. Wynonna needs all the hugs.
* Can't wait for the gang to fight more non-Revenant stuff.
*
take it back. tim rozon with short hair is fugly!
loved the episode. i can't wait to see where everything goes. i missed these silly demon hunters. the cute new dude and haught joining the team are a welcome shift in the dynamic too.
fibu were you offended by the doc mustache hate in last night's ep?
Edited at 2017-06-10 05:22 pm (UTC)
I missed this scooby rag tag bunch of misfit silly demon hunters.
I'm glad for Haught joining the team (even if not officially, girl should be grateful she didn't sign anything) and Jeremy seems precious, so I'm here for him too. But I need Dolls to join the team again before the halfway point of the season. It won't be the team without him.
and mte. dolls need to come back ASAP.
do you think dolls' random ass roommate will come back from the dead as a baddie this season? her character was so random and useless otherwise lmao
Episode 3 synopsis implies [Spoiler (click to open)]Doc is trying to help Dolls, so at least he won't be completely isolated.
Nah. I think it was a cameo favor, since Rachel was on Lost Girl, basically a walk on guest appearance, a one and done. The character was really random, dunno if useless, but good for a bit of exposition and fight scene and that's literally it. I would have liked at least one more episode and maybe her being on the run with Dolls, we could have learned a lot from the two interacting.
Having the actress that plays Waverly use her real accent was awesome and pretty sexy. I am very here for possessed Waverlt and how she can control it.
I'm sure Dom was exaggerating and that wasn't her actual accent, but it was fun. I'm tentatively here for her possession storyline, I don't want it dragging out too long though.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Anyway, I really liked the premiere. I thought they handled Wynonna's trauma really well (she made me cry at the end :( - and then Dolls showing up just OMG)
SYFY actors showing up on other SYFY shows is killing me, lol, but boo at them always getting killed off asap.
I hope the Waverly/Nicole tension was more than the Black Badge thing because Waverly was def protecting her in that.
Oh, Doc. How you gonna deprive Wynonna of Dolls' words (leading her to second guess saving him) and then endear yourself by turning down an obviously vulnerable Wynonna's advances? He's such a mess, lol.
Also, did I mention how gutted the last Dolls/Wynonna scene made me? :(
Yeah I also thought they handled Wynonna and her trauma well, whether she was acknowledging it or not, it felt true to her character. Her break down at the end hurt and that wordless moment with Dolls was great.
Gotta love them syfy/sci-fi Canadian actors. Kevin Hanchard is making the rounds a lot too.
Yeah I need to see where they're going with the Waverly/Nicole tension.
We don't know what Dolls said or why Doc kept it to himself, so I'm gonna wait and see on that one. I do love what a mess he is though.
Yeah Dom's English, though obviously her fake English accent was OTT and fake. Her American/Canadian is really good though, I wouldn't have guess if I hadn't heard her in interviews.
Plus more Doc. I feel as though it didn't start off strong..but I'm holding on to hope for the rest of the season.
I enjoyed the premiere, but it was mostly resolving last season's cliffhangers. The real test in the next few episodes when they really start this season properly. Hope you still enjoy it.
I cannof wait too see the rest of the episodes and how it's going to play out! I'm a fan and I'll be sure to see it through the end. Specially for Doc. Looking forward to the doc and wynonna relationship as well.
It's only been one episode, I'd wait and see before I decide if there's too much focus on Waverly, but she also has something possessing her, so that will get focus here and there. We all have our tastes and how we see things, I get where you're coming from, even if I don't feel that way.
There you go, I also can't wait to see how it all unravels and what Doc has in store for him, I do love him and his dynamic with Wynonna, whether it's romantic or not. Hope he gets a new hat pronto.
I like the little science guy. Will he be around more?
Oh yeah for these new casting additions!!!!
Yup, I'm here for new characters. Tamara Duarte is the actress we should be seeing quite a bit this season, like the actor who plays Jeremy, she was even with the cast at a convention.
I had assumed time had passed but the gun pull at the end of last season was Waverly pointing it at the demon that was chasing them in the snow at the beginning.I missed that completely.
I thought there was def a bit of Waverly fan service but I wished they'd used her slightly more last season so I enjoyed it.
Edited at 2017-06-11 12:31 am (UTC)