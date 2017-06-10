Wynonna Earp 2X02 sneak peek and roundup

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* The two plots I need resolved within 2-3 episodes: Dolls being a fugitive and away from the gang, plus the whole possessed Waverly thing. I don't want it dragging the whole season.



* I really grew to like Nedley over S1, I'm glad he's still around.



* How 'in the wind' are the Revenants? I don't remember if they escaped the Ghost River Triangle or not.



* I really love the Doc-Waverly dynamic and how he cares if she's ok. I also love that Nicole called him 'Henry' and not Doc. I think she'll end up counting her blessings when it comes to not signing a contract with blood.



* I really like Jeremy, I think he'll be a good addition.



* I knew Eliza was a goner, Rachel Skarsten just showing up as a badass character and no press about this being an arc? Of course she can't last the episode. I would have liked seeing her maybe on the run with Dolls, give him someone to interact with, but I bet the actress is busy.



* Doc finally got to have his dynamite, but didn't end up using it and lost his hat, not a great day for him. Also he needs a haircut.



* Dom using an OTT fake English accent is funny. Wynonna needs all the hugs.



* Can't wait for the gang to fight more non-Revenant stuff.



*



"Also he needs a haircut."



take it back. tim rozon with short hair is fugly! Reply

When his hair is slicked back or under a hat, it's fine, but the flopping bob he has otherwise? Ugly. I'm not saying it needs to be really short, but something. Reply

that's only because he's without his hat 🤠 Reply

That's definitely a solution that would please us both. #bringBackTheHat Reply

loved the episode. i can't wait to see where everything goes. i missed these silly demon hunters. the cute new dude and haught joining the team are a welcome shift in the dynamic too.



fibu



Edited at 2017-06-10 05:22 pm (UTC) i wonder what dolls told doc to tell wynonna... and why doc didn't tell her 🤔loved the episode. i can't wait to see where everything goes. i missed these silly demon hunters. the cute new dude and haught joining the team are a welcome shift in the dynamic too.were you offended by the doc mustache hate in last night's ep? Reply

Yeah, I need to know what Dolls told Doc and why Doc kept it to himself, I hope it's a better reason than romantic jealousy.



I missed this scooby rag tag bunch of misfit silly demon hunters.



I'm glad for Haught joining the team (even if not officially, girl should be grateful she didn't sign anything) and Jeremy seems precious, so I'm here for him too. But I need Dolls to join the team again before the halfway point of the season. It won't be the team without him. Reply

i wonder if dolls told him to wait until a specific time to tell her his message? doc isn't the type to pull petty shit.



and mte. dolls need to come back ASAP.



do you think dolls' random ass roommate will come back from the dead as a baddie this season? her character was so random and useless otherwise lmao



Episode 3 synopsis implies [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Doc is trying to help Dolls, so at least he won't be completely isolated.



Nah. I think it was a cameo favor, since Rachel was on Lost Girl, basically a walk on guest appearance, a one and done. The character was really random, dunno if useless, but good for a bit of exposition and fight scene and that's literally it. I would have liked at least one more episode and maybe her being on the run with Dolls, we could have learned a lot from the two interacting. Maybe. Or maybe Doc feels like the message would put Wynonna in too much danger, so for now he's keeping it to himself?Episode 3 synopsis impliesNah. I think it was a cameo favor, since Rachel was on Lost Girl, basically a walk on guest appearance, a one and done. The character was really random, dunno if useless, but good for a bit of exposition and fight scene and that's literally it. I would have liked at least one more episode and maybe her being on the run with Dolls, we could have learned a lot from the two interacting. Reply

I trust these writers not to make the whole Dolls/Dic thing about romantic jealousy. They seem to want to keep the whole thing a OT3 deal, which I am totally fine with. That doesn't define Wynonna on the show, which is what Emily and co. Have done a excellent job of doing.



I dunno, Emily ad an interview last season that rubbed me the wrong way about this love triangle, so I don't 100% trust her. I definitely agree about them doing a good job with the love triangle not defining Wynonna. Reply

omg i haven't seen the ep yet, i'm waiting for web-dl without watermark things to ruin my gifs of doc's mustache but your question makes my blood boil Reply

LMAO sorry to get you heated babe Reply

i'm grateful for your warning Reply

Doc's love for his hat is almost amusing as his love for dynamite lol.



Having the actress that plays Waverly use her real accent was awesome and pretty sexy. I am very here for possessed Waverlt and how she can control it.



I love Doc's love of dynamite, but that hat is iconic and he needs a replacement.



I'm sure Dom was exaggerating and that wasn't her actual accent, but it was fun. I'm tentatively here for her possession storyline, I don't want it dragging out too long though. Reply

I NEED ANSWERS ABOUT MY BABY WAVS AND IF SHE'LL BE OKAY. But like, it's totally Bobo-related, right?



Anyway, I really liked the premiere. I thought they handled Wynonna's trauma really well (she made me cry at the end :( - and then Dolls showing up just OMG)



SYFY actors showing up on other SYFY shows is killing me, lol, but boo at them always getting killed off asap.



I hope the Waverly/Nicole tension was more than the Black Badge thing because Waverly was def protecting her in that.



Oh, Doc. How you gonna deprive Wynonna of Dolls' words (leading her to second guess saving him) and then endear yourself by turning down an obviously vulnerable Wynonna's advances? He's such a mess, lol.



Also, did I mention how gutted the last Dolls/Wynonna scene made me? :( Reply

Bobo related? I think it's black goo related and just another type of demon or something that got loose, but who knows. I need Waverly to be ok and herself, soon.



Yeah I also thought they handled Wynonna and her trauma well, whether she was acknowledging it or not, it felt true to her character. Her break down at the end hurt and that wordless moment with Dolls was great.



Gotta love them syfy/sci-fi Canadian actors. Kevin Hanchard is making the rounds a lot too.



Yeah I need to see where they're going with the Waverly/Nicole tension.



We don't know what Dolls said or why Doc kept it to himself, so I'm gonna wait and see on that one. I do love what a mess he is though.



Yeah Dom's English, though obviously her fake English accent was OTT and fake. Her American/Canadian is really good though, I wouldn't have guess if I hadn't heard her in interviews.







Maybe I'm falling for their red herring but Waverly kept getting all weird when Bobo was mentioned, so it made me assume. But I'm fine with it being a random demon thing. Reply

I assume she got all weird because he told her she wasn't an Earp and that's something she's still not ready to process, let alone tell Wynonna about. Reply

LOLOKAY at me for forgetting that (because my lazy ass didn't follow through on a rewatch). Reply

LOL, it's cool, I didn't rewatch either, but that kinda reveal stuck with me. Especially because of the whole 'so who IS her father then?' question. Reply

Also, I totally googled Dominique because she had a British accent when she guested on 12 Monkeys, so this ep had me curious. I had no idea she was English, her American(/Canadian? lol) accent is A+. Reply

I know I'll probably get chewed out, but I feel like this show is becoming way too much Waverly. Too fan services. Not to fond of that.



Plus more Doc. I feel as though it didn't start off strong..but I'm holding on to hope for the rest of the season. Reply

I feel like the show will definitely have quite a bit of fanservice in it, I need to see how much and if it detracts from the show or not, but I don't think there was too much Waverly. I guess we'll have to wait and see, the show should never forget Wynonna is the lead, but her relationship with Waverly is the heart of the show.



I enjoyed the premiere, but it was mostly resolving last season's cliffhangers. The real test in the next few episodes when they really start this season properly. Hope you still enjoy it. Reply

It does, can be a little annoying. I'm all for Waverly, i adore her and she's sweet and funny as hell. But too me, I feel as though the show focus a little too much if Waverly. But that's probably me though! Haha ,I agree that their relationship is the heart of the show!



I cannof wait too see the rest of the episodes and how it's going to play out! I'm a fan and I'll be sure to see it through the end. Specially for Doc. Looking forward to the doc and wynonna relationship as well. Reply

I quit Lost Girl at some point because it got too ridiculous, fan service-y and lost their way, I hope it won't happen with this show. I don't mind a little bit here and there, but I'm definitely keeping my eye on it, hoping it doesn't ruin the show.



It's only been one episode, I'd wait and see before I decide if there's too much focus on Waverly, but she also has something possessing her, so that will get focus here and there. We all have our tastes and how we see things, I get where you're coming from, even if I don't feel that way.



There you go, I also can't wait to see how it all unravels and what Doc has in store for him, I do love him and his dynamic with Wynonna, whether it's romantic or not. Hope he gets a new hat pronto. Reply

ARRGGHHH was it amazing?!?!?! I probs won't get to see for a couple days but i'm hyped it's back. Reply

I dunno if amazing, but I really enjoyed it, very action packed, still had those Wynonna Earp types of moments that you just love about this silly show. Reply

I loved it! I'm so happy it's finally back :D Reply

Me too, it's been too long. Reply

I should have finished my rewatch because I was confused af. I'm always confused af when watching this show so at least we're consistent. Also this episode was a highlight reel of all my genre show actors. Let's get a Buffy alum please.



I like the little science guy. Will he be around more? Reply

I wasn't confused even without a rewatch, guess I remembered more than you did. LOL at least you're consistent with the show. I'd love to have some Buffy alum on the show. And yes, the science guy will be around, there's also a recurring female character that should show up soon. Reply

I just couldn't remember how Waverly was kinda demon or where they took Dolls. I eventually caught up by the 10th time they said Black Badge, but the only thing I remembered from the finale was Wynonna finally killing Bobo. I didn't even remember she technically killed Willa too. I'm still a little fuzzy on the official rules of The Earp Curse or what The Ghost River Triangle is and if Purgatory is a part of it.



Oh yeah for these new casting additions!!!! Reply

The Earp curse, I don't remember how many Revenants Wynonna has to kill in her life time to break it, but there's a set number (all of them outlaws Wyatt put down), if Wynonna dies before completing it, the next Earp in line becomes the heir on their 27th Bday and the dead Revenants come back for the heir to have to kill them all. Purgatory is in the Ghost River Triangle, but I don't remember if Willa walking across it with Peacekeeper means that they're free to leave the triangle or not (outside of demons now being allowed into the area). It can be a bit confusing.



Yup, I'm here for new characters. Tamara Duarte is the actress we should be seeing quite a bit this season, like the actor who plays Jeremy, she was even with the cast at a convention. Reply

