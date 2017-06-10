Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp 2X02 sneak peek and roundup

The promo that was released by SyFy is for 2X03 and not for 2X02, they haven't uploaded the correct promo yet.

Synopsis for 2X02- 'Shed Your Skin': [Spoiler (click to open)]'While Waverly’s change accelerates and Doc makes a dangerous deal, Wynonna must fight spider creatures-yep.'

Geo-blocked sneak peek (because they hate me):







EW interviews Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras post 2X01. Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]

* They set up a lot of cliffhangers at the end of S1 and they knew they had to answer them in a way that satisfies and feels earned. The most important and pressing thing they had to do was rescue Dolls. They didn't want to start the season with Wynonna's grief over shooting Willa, by starting the season with a lot of action and a ticking time bomb, it gave them an excuse to have a spirit of fun.

* Wynonna's still going to have to process her emotions and guilt. We're going to see a slightly different Wynonna for the first few episodes- she killed Willa, she essentially lost Dolls, she's going to feel a lot of pressure to be more of a leader, which isn't her strong suit. She rebels against authority, she's someone who breaks the rules, not sets them. Wynonna's guilt is going to cause her to be oblivious to other things, to pay attention to the wrong things, which may have massive consequences this season.

* Dolls is on the run and until circumstances change, it'll be very difficult for him to come back. Doc and Dolls had an antagonistic relationship that developed into a bromance, but they still have some competition between them and mistrust. What did Dolls whisper to Doc and what's Doc's plan now? He seems to reject Wynonna's advances at the end of the episode- he doesn't want to be the second choice.

* Waverly may not be aware she has this other entity riding alongside her, wrestling for control. How much she realizes is happening is deliberately obtuse, how much she understands or remembers about what happened to her. Nicole got a promotion that was then denied her by Waverly (for all the right circumstances) and there's some tension there, she needs to process her disappointment. They're going to explore this season the group becoming a team, while still having issues of trust and betrayal and mistakes.






TheTVJunkies discuss 2X01 with Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras.

[Spoiler (click to open)]

* They looked at the premiere as the second half of 1X13, to answer the cliffhangers from the finale, but also feel really fun and blistering and maybe entice new people to watch the show. They can reset the chessboard in the next couple of episodes, return to Purgatory and get everyone back to basics.

* Rachel Skartsen had to film the underwear fight scene in subzero temperature in Calgary. She really held her own and had great chemistry with Melanie on and off screen. It allowed them to infuse new energy into the show, play around with the relationships, while the cast gets back into the rhythm of the show. It was also a good lesson for Wynonna to examine her trust issues, since Eliza didn't turn out to be the bad guy.

* The Black Badge contracts are ancient and written in a language that doesn't look like typical English 'legalise'. The team is willing to go far to protect and save one of their own, but seem to be digging their hole deeper and deeper. Black Badge is incredibly powerful, they have Dolls on charges of treason and he can't just go home to Purgatory, since that's the first place people will look.

* Nicole maybe knows Waverly enough to suspect something is wrong or different with her, but they're just starting their relationship, so how well does she really think she knows her? The tension between them at the end maybe comes from career stuff, but we'll see where it leads.

* Who or what is in the box? Emily:


SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4
GIFS: #1, #2

Did you all see the premiere? How well do you fight in your underwear, ONTD?

Tagged: , , , ,