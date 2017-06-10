Amber Rose shows her genitals on Instagram


Liberal feminist Amber Rose shocked the Internet by displaying her vagina on Instagram for the world to see. Intented as a promo for her infamous Slut Walk, the photo shows Amber Rose completely naked from the waist down. Of course, anyone who is familiar with Instagram knows this type of nudity is forbidden on the app, so her post got quickly deleted.

The picture is still up on Twitter, so you can see it if you're curious:


Amber responded by rolling her eyes in an Instagram video and claiming that what she posted was a "fire ass feminist post".

Unsurprisingly, men responded by wanting an #AmberRoseChallange where women replicate the original photo and post it online.

SOURCES: 1, 2, 3

ONTD, do you believe that showing your vagina on IG is empowering and is sexual liberation for women possible without political, social and economical liberation from the patriarchial structures?
