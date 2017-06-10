Amber Rose shows her genitals on Instagram
Liberal feminist Amber Rose shocked the Internet by displaying her vagina on Instagram for the world to see. Intented as a promo for her infamous Slut Walk, the photo shows Amber Rose completely naked from the waist down. Of course, anyone who is familiar with Instagram knows this type of nudity is forbidden on the app, so her post got quickly deleted.
The picture is still up on Twitter, so you can see it if you're curious:
#amberroseslutwalk https://t.co/F0U7TspSN4 pic.twitter.com/GTYySANBMv— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 10, 2017
Amber responded by rolling her eyes in an Instagram video and claiming that what she posted was a "fire ass feminist post".
Unsurprisingly, men responded by wanting an #AmberRoseChallange where women replicate the original photo and post it online.
ONTD, do you believe that showing your vagina on IG is empowering and is sexual liberation for women possible without political, social and economical liberation from the patriarchial structures?
once again men have to come in and make a feminist statement all about them and their penis desires
Like as if shed ever want their crusty ass hair or no hair
i mean, if amber rose finds it empowering than sure, but i don't think its empowering for all women.
the thought of nude photos of me ending up online scares the shit out of me.
pero like on the other hand im really over sex positive and ~choice~ feminism lol
Also, op, your question is great. And no, sexual liberation for women is not possible without those things, and it will never be possible to achieve those things if we submit to the sex positive bullshit. Not only does it erase the meaning of feminism - because feminism fights for FREEDOM for ALL WOMEN, not the personal individual "empowerment", it legit has and will continue to traumatize and harm girls and women worldwide. Sex positive "feminism" is NOT feminism and it will never help women achieve liberation. In fact, it is holding us back and greatly benefiting men and the patriarchy.
I wish everyone got this.
Pubic hair wank? Personally, I like it.
Like, it needs to be accepted. It's not weird or gross and I can't deal with men having "opinions" about it.
When I saw the title I thought she zoomed in on it or something
I mean, her life, her choices, I personally wouldn't do it but she can do whatever she wants
Also most Amber Rose post have been pretty messy, idk what to expect about this one, specially if the topic is feminism.
Sex-positive feminism helped me a LOT early on because I was taught that I wasn't worth anything & was unlovable if I wasn't a virgin on my wedding night, and I didn't know how to handle those ideas after I'd been raped. Sex-positive feminism opened the door for me a bit that my body is mine, that any amount of sexual activity didn't define my worth, that I'm not a smudged candy bar and I'm not a bruised banana or any other kind of "damaged" food because I'm not damaged, and also that rape isn't sex. It was a stellar "introductory course" to feminism for my specific situation but it didn't hold up under closer examination.
Emily ratajkowski is also another one who partakes in crap like this
I'm more freaked out by her implants in the video tbh.
Edited at 2017-06-10 04:47 pm (UTC)