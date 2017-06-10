Amber Rose shows her genitals on Instagram

i'm more surprised that a big social media platform actually follow through on their terms and conditions. I guess twitter jaded me. Reply

Thread

Link

Instagram even takes down photos of nude statues, they're OTT about it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can send death and rape threats all you want but show a lil nip and that'll get taken right down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

instagram needs to allow nudity in my humble opinion. Are asses okay? Cuz the playboy account is non stop ass pics? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like they don't allow it at all because they have no way of knowing how old a naked person is and you can't risk having child porn on your platform. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pretty sure asses are okay because I've seen 32589257987 pics of girls asses on there lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ass is allowed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unsurprisingly, men responded by wanting an #AmberRoseChallange where women replicate the original photo and post it online.



once again men have to come in and make a feminist statement all about them and their penis desires once again men have to come in and make a feminist statement all about them and their penis desires Reply

Thread

Link

that's shocking tbh, here I thought most men are into nudes that women can't consent 2 being released (leaks etc), these dudes truly are full of surprises Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And you know they only want women with a body like Amber, if a fat woman or a woman who doesn't have her proportions/doesn't have the perfect body does that then they would mock her and bully her.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw this on fb earlier today and the comments were shocking tbh. men (<nd women!) are trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol...what feminist statement? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Female Chauvinist Pigs needs to be required reading. It's terrible what they've convinced us in "empowering." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Men ruin everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How in the world is this a feminist statement? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at the people questioning how this is feminist: she's owning her body and sexual expression, removing it from patriarchal ownership. it may not be your personal brand of feminism but it's hers. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmaooo wat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not a feminist statement especially with Amber herself encouraging the Amber Rose Challenge. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao dont call this a feminist statement, what a fucking joke. And yeah no shit men will jump in on this faux feminist bullshit and encourage other women to follow this same kind of ~~~~feminist statement lmao. They LOVE this shit. They know that women showing their tits and pussies in the name of Empowerment does absolutely fuck all to destroy or bother or even annoy the patriarchy a tiny little bit. This is great for them - and only for them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, like you know those notes where full of bullshit like "this would be hot if it wasn't for the hair"



Like as if shed ever want their crusty ass hair or no hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's using sex to sell herself. That's not feminism, that's marketing and it's cheap and trashy and it devalues all women by objectifying them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do so many parts of her look like a glazed doughnut. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm guessing they put oil on her for the shoot or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you believe that showing your vagina on IG is empowering and is sexual liberation for women



i mean, if amber rose finds it empowering than sure, but i don't think its empowering for all women.



the thought of nude photos of me ending up online scares the shit out of me. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao that's my fear too, i've sent some to a guy (altho not vagina pics thank god) that turned out to be a douche so i am keeping his if he ever tries to post mine lmfao #paranoid idk how i'd handle it if it happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you put your face in them... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idg that brand of feminism like Emily Rat claiming she did blurred lines to empower women, I meannnn u did it for exposure and paycheck don't lump us into your shit 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol some twitter post said to watermark nudes with the person they're sent to so everyone knows who leaked them, and i was like omg that's brilliant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't with all these men talking about how Amber can't be their baby mama as if they have a chance Reply

Thread

Link

on one hand... whew she's sooooo hot



pero like on the other hand im really over sex positive and ~choice~ feminism lol Reply

Thread

Link

choice feminism takes no effort or critical thought Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sex positive, choice feminism has destroyed feminism and fucked up so many women and girls in the process. Continues to fuck us up and over. It needs to die.



Also, op, your question is great. And no, sexual liberation for women is not possible without those things, and it will never be possible to achieve those things if we submit to the sex positive bullshit. Not only does it erase the meaning of feminism - because feminism fights for FREEDOM for ALL WOMEN, not the personal individual "empowerment", it legit has and will continue to traumatize and harm girls and women worldwide. Sex positive "feminism" is NOT feminism and it will never help women achieve liberation. In fact, it is holding us back and greatly benefiting men and the patriarchy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you for getting what i meant <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're slaying in this post! <3



I wish everyone got this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte thank you for this comment! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fantastic post sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks hot in the pic and cute in the vid.



Pubic hair wank? Personally, I like it. Reply

Thread

Link

i like it too!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Seeing her with a full bush here was a really pleasant surprise! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Full bush? She's got nothing on 1980s Demi Moore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is not a full bush lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was surprised too! I always figured most of Hollywood likes being bare and ~techncially it's not a full bush but whatevs, looks cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like it, just a small patch, it looks hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Neatly trimmed pubes are sexy as hell Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Trimmed for me, I can't with the pain of waxing and shaving them is a big no to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck shaving. it's so gross to me how men expect you to be prepubescent down there. shaving is so unnatural and gross like it's just a nonstop cycle of irritation. im still kind of newish to sex and i talked to this nurse at my school who totally convinced me to like never worry about taming myself down there for a guy lol. it's there for a reason Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pubes are hot. I wish I hadn't spent so much time obsessing over the stupid stigma against them when I was younger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has neat and tidy pubes! I think people should just do whatever floats their boat and mind their business. I tend to do a cycle where I'm patriotic bald eagle, and then I let it just grow out into little hedges before I demolish them again. Speaking of which, I need to buy a new bushwhacker. My old one broke and started snagging my undercarriage D: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't get the no-hair-what-so-ever trend. Grown women have hair. But a little landscaping... So stuff doesn't pop out of my bathingsuit... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like how it looks but can't stand having anything too full because it becomes a pain in the ass on my period or during sex Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup I'm hf her showing off her pubes. Normalize it imo! (And once a dude asked if I could be clean shaven and I told him to deal, and he did. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm just glad to see a woman with hair, it makes me so mad how far from normal it's become.



Like, it needs to be accepted. It's not weird or gross and I can't deal with men having "opinions" about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't personally feel comfortable posting nudity. This isn't a tacky photo imo, I was expecting like up close or something. I think she's so beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo our comments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahaha twins! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, this isn't any different than nude photoshoots for magazines, and she has pubic hair which is refreshing in this day and age lmao



When I saw the title I thought she zoomed in on it or something



I mean, her life, her choices, I personally wouldn't do it but she can do whatever she wants Reply

Thread

Link

She is so hot and good for her if she thinks this is empowering , but I'm pretty over choice feminism and sex positive feminism, catters to much to men and it's useless IMO.



Also most Amber Rose post have been pretty messy, idk what to expect about this one, specially if the topic is feminism. Reply

Thread

Link

IA about being over it tbh.



Sex-positive feminism helped me a LOT early on because I was taught that I wasn't worth anything & was unlovable if I wasn't a virgin on my wedding night, and I didn't know how to handle those ideas after I'd been raped. Sex-positive feminism opened the door for me a bit that my body is mine, that any amount of sexual activity didn't define my worth, that I'm not a smudged candy bar and I'm not a bruised banana or any other kind of "damaged" food because I'm not damaged, and also that rape isn't sex. It was a stellar "introductory course" to feminism for my specific situation but it didn't hold up under closer examination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, in the sense you are talking about it is important but tbh most of the time it's not about that or at least isn't anymore, lately the sex positive feminist is more about women to be available to men, to catter to their desires, to be more sexual to men IMO, you barely see post about sex positive feminism for lesbians or the things you talked about or things that don't have to do with men, it's 90% about men and being sexy to men and having the perfect lipstick to give BJ , etc, it's a joke now lmao.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Exactly.

Emily ratajkowski is also another one who partakes in crap like this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Choice feminism is the worst. Pornography has nothing to do with feminism and it's not empowering to women as a whole. It turns us into sex objects. It hurts women more than helps us IMO. Example: Amber posted this photo and now men are calling for the #AmberRoseChallenge , which she supports. That's. Not. Feminism. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's a vulva and not a vagina. I thought this would be some spread close up or something otherwise ~shocking. Like, who cares? Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr this is so dumb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's exactly what I thought it was going to be as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte I was scared to click Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao love this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao idk why i thought this is something azealia banks would say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? There's nothing to see, her legs are closed and all I see is hair lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I was expecting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You don't even see her vulva tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not sure if the pubis is part of the vulva, but THIS! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was my first thought too, like, come on, can we name female body parts accurately please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pic isn't that shocking imo, it's not like she's spread with her legs akimbo.

I'm more freaked out by her implants in the video tbh.



Edited at 2017-06-10 04:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





claiming that what she posted was a "fire ass feminist post" Reply

Thread

Link