Isn't the One Black ONTD Boyfriend™ quota filled?

Was just coming to say this, but they rotate so he may have a shot for a week or two

is it? I feel like the position has been vacant for a while.

Hmm true. Trevante/Daniel Kaluuya looked like prospects for a hot second.

is it not still idris?

lmao i think idris has that place forever

he's that fuckboy nobody can give up lmao

aw he is?? I only watched a few interviews of his, he was charming af but idk about his private life

he's really nice but rumors are he's pretty easy, even in a relationship. i still would tho!

I haven't watched but judging by that screencap, he's already my boyfriend.

Lmao me too

still dying at how tiny are these three compared to anthony and greg

(i wish rachel was one week earlier on the show to represent superior the mummy movie lol) Reply

FUTURE!? Why wait, I'd fuck him right now!

I assumed ONTD doesn't know him so I left some space so everyone can start thirsting until my next post

You are doing the Lord's work! I kept on planning to post about him around the time of the match but my laptop broke and doing on my phone seemed like a nightmare.

i love AJ so much and his instagram is my fave















Edited at 2017-06-10 04:39 pm (UTC)

OT but how do you embed IG posts? When I try it just turns up as the caption.



Edited at 2017-06-10 04:55 pm (UTC)

it did the captions thing for me the first time but then i followed the steps from here http://just444.livejournal.com/4419.htm l and it worked.

TYSM! and sorry for all the edits on my first reply lol.

... I was excited by the fruit plate...

get me some tajin! Reply

Well howdy hi.

He's hot and cute to me lol.

I love him and how giving he is with the thirst traps on IG

lmao hugging kids with his shirt off, casually eating with his shirt off...

Dude brought back heavyweight boxing in a big way with that fight against Klitchscho in April

Rachel is so cute.

Isn't he dating Bella Hadid?

ugh is he? meh

she wishes.

ontd introduced me to Cody Rhodes/Stardust so I'm here for this guy lol

that's my baeeeeeeeeee <3

he is so .. big. YASSS.

After the visuals in this post I support this nomination.

he is so damn fine, jesus

it is starting...

I want him to pound me :(

he's such a sweetheart

I actually knew who he is thanks to A League of Their Own, the sports show that James Corden hosts. He was on it twice and I found him soo hot.

he's a sweetie. ontd doesn't deserve nice things.

