The star of 'The Witch' also appears in 'It Comes at Night'

I got the idea that Travis contracted the virus from his grandfather (since they slept in the same room/he was in constant contact with his grandfather's dog), which caused him to sleepwalk and open the red door. I don't think the little boy was sick. I think the family realized, after their conversation at the dinner table, that Travis was sick but his father was too crazy to believe it/would blame their son under all circumstances, so they needed to escape.



I think I would've liked it more if they didn't bill it as a horror movie. I went in with entirely different expectations and was disappointed, tbh.