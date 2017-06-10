Mako

The star of 'The Witch' also appears in 'It Comes at Night'



Charlie the goat, who thrilled audiences around the world with his performance with his performance as Black Phillip in 'The Witch', has a smaller role in A24's new film 'It Comes at Night'.

Says actor Christopher Abbot; “It was literally the same goat. He or she wasn’t as featured in our movie, but [it was the] same goat actor. It must just be A24’s goat. It’s in the mailing room, too. That’s a fun little fact. People are gonna freak out over that.”

Source

Tagged: , ,