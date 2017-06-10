The star of 'The Witch' also appears in 'It Comes at Night'
Charlie the goat, who thrilled audiences around the world with his performance with his performance as Black Phillip in 'The Witch', has a smaller role in A24's new film 'It Comes at Night'.
Says actor Christopher Abbot; “It was literally the same goat. He or she wasn’t as featured in our movie, but [it was the] same goat actor. It must just be A24’s goat. It’s in the mailing room, too. That’s a fun little fact. People are gonna freak out over that.”
Source
dark places
mojave
the bling ring (anyone who tries to argue w/ me on this, #MyNameisNo)
the blackcoat's daughter
sea of trees
etc etc
Lmao, bless! I'm all for more goat actors getting more jobs. Soon cat and dog actors will have to step aside and let the best animal for the job shine!
[Spoiler (click to open)]I guess a lot of the movie revolves around the unanswered: how did the red door get open, what happened to the dog, what is the plague, how is it contracted, was the little boy actually sick/did Travis contract it from him or some other way, did Will really have a brother and/or why would he lie about it, how did the father get sick? etc etc etc
But I feel like SOME things need to be answered. There's just way too many questions
I think I would've liked it more if they didn't bill it as a horror movie. I went in with entirely different expectations and was disappointed, tbh.
Joel was great (as always)
The witch was so good.
Edited at 2017-06-10 04:22 pm (UTC)
i love goats tho, i follow a lot on instagram
Edited at 2017-06-10 11:05 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-10 05:16 pm (UTC)