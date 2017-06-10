A white bouncer filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against rapper Lil Wayne
White bouncer says Lil Wayne attack was racially motivated https://t.co/PjrTyFQNXe— Variety (@Variety) 9 juin 2017
- A white bouncer claims an attack outside a Hollywood nightclub last year was racially motivated.
- Nunemacher says Wayne punched him, knocking him to the ground, and then threw a cup of alcohol on his face and yelled “Fuck you, white boy!”
- Alleging that the attack was at least partially motivated by Nunemacher’s “Caucasian ancestry and descent.”
- He also sued for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
source
Just say you're white if you so desperately have to whine about it and spare us the Eickstedt race theory crap.
Lmao! Okay, okay. Assaults are serious as fuck, but you're going to tell me you were attacked based on your white skin? Okay.
You'd think a bouncer would have thicker skin... Like sure, go after him for assault but let's not pretend it was more than that.
Also, how fucking precious do you have to be to cry "racially motivated" for him saying "white boy?" So, like, where were you during the BLM protests, hm? Did you care about "racially motivated" then?
A small selection of the seats you can take, white boy.