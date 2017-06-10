A white bouncer filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against rapper Lil Wayne




- A white bouncer claims an attack outside a Hollywood nightclub last year was racially motivated.
- Nunemacher says Wayne punched him, knocking him to the ground, and then threw a cup of alcohol on his face and yelled “Fuck you, white boy!”
- Alleging that the attack was at least partially motivated by Nunemacher’s “Caucasian ancestry and descent.”
- He also sued for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

