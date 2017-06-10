A white bouncer filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday against rapper Lil Wayne

Was Bo Bice playing at this club?



LMAO Reply

Lmfao Reply

The alleged assault is enough to press charges, dude.....but these white men who break down every time someone calls them a white boy .... just like tissue paper; white and fragile. Reply

Adding layers to the charges helps his case. Reply

this guy can't be seriously thinking that this "racially motvated" assault is in any way at the same level as racially motivated attacks against black people because i have bad news for him Reply

How are you gonna be a bouncer and get knocked to the ground by Lil Wayne? The "lil" is literal. Reply

You don't know, you weren't there... Reply

lmao Reply

hahahahhahaha Reply

LOL Reply

LMAO Reply

Lil Wayne stays on lean too so how you a bouncer getting knocked out by lil Wayne on lean? Reply

The word "Caucasian" still being used in the English language to refer to white people is so weird to me.



Just say you're white if you so desperately have to whine about it and spare us the Eickstedt race theory crap. Reply

The confusion surrounded by the word amazes me. Reply

the bouncer must be mistaken in what he heard cause according to lil wayne racism doesn't exist so by extension nothing can be racially motivated. Reply

Lol oh ya I forgot he said that Reply

Alleging that the attack was at least partially motivated by Nunemacher’s “Caucasian ancestry and descent.”





Lmao! Okay, okay. Assaults are serious as fuck, but you're going to tell me you were attacked based on your white skin? Okay. Reply

You'd think a bouncer would have thicker skin... Like sure, go after him for assault but let's not pretend it was more than that. Reply

I'd have figured so many people are drunken, aggressive messes to a bouncer. Lbr, he just went after Lil Wayne because he actually has money.



Also, how fucking precious do you have to be to cry "racially motivated" for him saying "white boy?" So, like, where were you during the BLM protests, hm? Did you care about "racially motivated" then? Reply

A small selection of the seats you can take, white boy. A small selection of the seats you can take, white boy. Reply

starting a conversation through tears~ Reply

A) He looks so much better. 2) He's upset they used a descriptor? Does this country ass redneck want to assert he's never described a black guy as a black guy?? Reply

better than what? he looks like an old hipster Reply

it continues to astound me that this really happened... Reply

lmao he was the runner up to Carrie Underwood. she has a massive career, he looks 87 years old and is crying on local news about being called a white boy. Reply

mte Reply

I still cackle over this. Boy bye! Reply

#caucasianpapers where in the Caucasus is he from tbh #credentials Reply

Just as a quick explanation -- the attorney probably knows it's bullshit. In these circumstances, you're looking for a settlement -- not a trial. The belief is probably that the more claims they have, the more likely Wayne is going to want to get rid of this. Even though the claim will probably ultimately be voluntarily dropped or dismissed, it's still bad publicity -- especially in a country where white men salivate at the thought of enforcing their "civil rights" against black men. Reply

this is like someone who posted a comment on a youtube vid the other day saying 'calling trump orange is racist' and that 'it's not fake tan - he has a skin condition' loool surejan.gif Reply

what skin condition would that be lol Reply

jaundice? lol who knows Reply

Hopefully it's fatal Reply

white male tears are delicious. mmmm...suffer you fuckin' idiot. Reply

