Lindsay Lohan ‘questioned by police over ex-fiance’s belongings’ three times

That's so tacky and petty of him, being a multimillionaire and all (unless that stuff actually meant something for him).



Either way Lindsay needs to clean up her act and avoid getting in these messy situations. Reply

Thread

Link

Are you serious? She´s well known for stealing and if I break up with someone I´d want my stuff back, even if I could afford new ones. It´s not fair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...and if I break up with someone I´d want my stuff back, even if I could afford new ones. It´s not fair.



This. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well it's also possible that the watch was a sentimental heirloom piece - and whatever his reason was, he isn't wrong for going to the police to get his stuff back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, him being rich is irrelevant if lindsay knowingly had some of his things and was refusing to return them. it doesn't sound like this was an engagement ring/gift situation where you could argue that he gave those items to her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just because someone's rich doesn't make stealing from him okay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is not the first time she's stolen things, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So she can swipe expensive jewelry and a Rolex but as long as she gives them back and says she's super sorry she can pass go and collect $200? Why is law enforcement engaging in non-criminal mediation? Reply

Thread

Link

Damn bitch let her keep it that's chump change to u Reply

Thread

Link

A known thief stole stuff?



*pretendstobeshocked.gif* Reply

Thread

Link

Hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

classic lilo! Reply

Thread

Link

didn't this guy beat her? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes but being a woman and a thief is worse apparently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why can't we accept both are bad? It's not one or the other Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

people are actually mad at him for this? It doesn't matter how rich he is, it's still his stuff and theft isn't ok.



The domestic violence, however, is something to be mad at him for Reply

Thread

Link

Shocking Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow, I just was reading an article from pcd2009 about Lindsay stealing clothes from one of her friends back in 2007... Reply

Thread

Link

sounds exactly on brand for lilo Reply

Thread

Link

she is so exhausting/toxic Reply

Thread

Link

Abusers deserve all the horrible things in life. I have no pity for this man. Reply

Thread

Link

honestly what do y'all think is wrong with her? Like i know drugs are a huge factor but there has be something mentally wrong as well huh?



i am leaning towards borderline Reply

Thread

Link

I just re-watched her Oprah docu-series and i can't decide if she's just really, really immature/pathological liar, or if she has like a personality disorder or something. She's very strange. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's the former and it is exacerbated by the drugs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He beat her on camera, I don't feel sorry for him. Reply

Thread

Link

omg really? I haven't followed her in years. that's so sad! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminds me of when she was on the show Million Dollar Decorators. She reportedly got asked to be one of the designer's clients and got paid like a ridiculous amount. At the end she refused to let the cameras inside her house to see the finished look and took all the furniture bought for her from her house and hid it somewhere else.



Amazing show though so sad it got cancelled - I want a reboot :( Reply

Thread

Link

omg I vaguely remember that. Didn't they want the stuff back if she wasn't going to participate and she refused to return it? Also, I feel like they wanted shots of her shopping with the decorators and she would show up hours late then complain about the paps and refuse to film?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This sound like her, she did the exact same thing on her Oprah show.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link