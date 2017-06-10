Jelena Ostapenko wins Roland Garros
✅ 20 years old— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 10, 2017
✅ Never reached a tour final
✅ Unseeded
✅ First Latvian to win a major
Jelena Ostapenko 🙌🏆
- Ostapenko was a set and 0-3 down in the second set
- This is her first title (!!)
- Only her 8th grand slam played
- First unseeded play to win since 1983
Unbelievable, hats off to her, never for a second did she look nervous.
part of me felt bad for halep since this is her second time trying and she came up short.
she is still young and it's obvious. But she can still improve.
At least she was not scared and she was here to play and not waiting for things to happen
now i need my boo rafito to seal the deal and this will have been a good french open.
And to clarify by 'non-Rafa fan' I mean not a stan, not that I don't like him.
she fucking slayed, love this crazy kid!!
now i wonder if she will be one time thing or it is a start of a great career
she is already grand slam winner yet there is still so much to improve in her game, like you said her serve
she was serving 100km and halep was losing those points, imo simona can only blame herself she had no tactic for this game, she was trying to beat jelena using her weapon instead of mixing her shots, even timea had better tactic