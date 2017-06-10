Jelena Ostapenko wins Roland Garros

The last player to win their debut title at Roland-Garros was Gustavo Kuerten on June 8, 1997...



The day Jelena Ostapenko was born.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/dQj4Ooxces — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2017

Rei. Nosso tesouro nacional. Reply

WOW Reply

Guga, my fave ever. Reply

Guga <3 brazilian prince Reply

girl was fucking fearless! omg that was pretty entertaining. I'm really happy for her and the fact that her first title is a slam, on a surface that I dont even think is her best surface, pretty amazing. Hopefully she can work on her consistency and idk maybe work on that serve of hers and expand her game, because I'd like for her to be able to add to the slam count and that constantly going for broke high winner/ufe ratio is hard to sustain without being able to back it up with a serve.



part of me felt bad for halep since this is her second time trying and she came up short. Reply

I feel for Halep, wasn't she a set up in 2014 as well? Pretty close to winning. Reply

I think so too, atleast i remember it being a pretty tight match as well. I'm not usually fond of her attitude in general, but she was pretty gracious with her speech. but man one has to tip their hat off to jelena for her play, she was blasting winners from all over the court, the last two points to set up CP and to win it, insane. Reply

that name must have been hell when justin and selena were dating Reply

Jelena? It's a pretty common Latvian/Serbian/Croatian name.



Edited at 2017-06-10 04:33 pm (UTC) Reply

That match was so fun! I really wanted Halep to win, but Ostapenko was brilliant. It's impressive that she managed to hold her nerve like that, even when she was a set and 0-3 down. Reply

i'm so happy for her! congrats to my neighbouring country! Reply

she deserves the win, she played quite well

she is still young and it's obvious. But she can still improve.

At least she was not scared and she was here to play and not waiting for things to happen Reply

Nerves of steel. Congratulations! Reply

yaaaaasssssssssss!!!!!!! im so happy for her! hope she can keep it up and not be a one-slam wonder.



now i need my boo rafito to seal the deal and this will have been a good french open. Reply

I'm so worried for tomorrow Reply

Me too. I'm trying to be optimistic because he has been playing incredibly well, his confidence is up and he's fit. And yet... It would honestly be so upsetting if he lost. And to Stan of all people. It would be like when Novak beat him. Stan did have a grueling-ish fiver, though...I guess we'll have to wait and see how he recovers. Rafito better get together w Moya and Uncle Toni and get that strategy perfect. Reply

I'm so surprised about this as a non-Rafa fan. For Rafa fans to be scared of Rafa at RG when he's won it 9 times out of 12 attempts.



And to clarify by 'non-Rafa fan' I mean not a stan, not that I don't like him.



Edited at 2017-06-10 04:38 pm (UTC) Reply

i am devastated i won't be home ;((( i will keep checking score on my phone :(



Edited at 2017-06-10 04:38 pm (UTC) Reply

That was insane. I can't help but feel bad for Halep Reply

Simona "Always a Bridesmaid" Halep Reply

Poor Halep. This was like her best chance to win a slam without the usual suspects making it deep. Reply

I have a love/hate relationship with Halep but I think she will will a GS one day. My favourite Halep is when she shades Sharapova. Reply

I'm so happy for her I really thought it was over in the 2nd set but she came back and was amazing Reply

YESSSSSSSSSSS well deserved

she fucking slayed, love this crazy kid!!

now i wonder if she will be one time thing or it is a start of a great career Reply

yeah, its so hard to say, it wouldn't be the first time a player come out onto the scene and showed us promising things only to dissappear. the fact that at 20, she won her first gs, that is also her first title and not even on her favorite surface definitely bodes well for the future. but that lack of serve really might hurt her, given her rather high risk game. Reply

Her game (and grunt) reminds me of a shittier Dementieva tbh (I say this as a Lena stan). With a decent coach Ostapenko might learn what a volley is, and how to aim within the lines more. Reply

