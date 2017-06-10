RIP

He was a great batman

Aw man :(

RIP ♥️♥️♥️😔

I thought he was gonna live forever :(

WHAT!? OH NO!? Awww, RIP. I love that goofy batman series

I'm so fucking sad, but he lived a long life an left us with some really funny stuff.

RIP.

RIP.

I've never seen the 60s Batman so I mostly know him from Family Guy, but he seemed great. He's lived a long life and has brought joy to so many people.

It was seriously the best Batman. So campy, so fun.

If you can find an episode, it's worth watching. The show is campy fun and the villains are amazing.

the movie is definitely worth seeking out



It was the best...watch the movie and some episode is soo campy and fun

He was so funny on FG!

Aw I'm sad. So many great memories of that show.

aww :( rip, mayor west.

Awww that's sad. RIP

Aww...my older brothers used to watch Batman reruns on TV Land every afternoon, so I grew up on him. RIP.

RIP :-(

Aww, RIP, Adam West's Batman was my absolute fave. He was also absolutely hilarious on Family Guy.

Yep. I love that he found his knack for comedy so late in life.

oh no! not adam we! not adam we!!!! goddamnit 2017 sucks ass!

RIP, the best Batman

