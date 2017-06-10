Ice Cube Visits Bill Maher's Show & Educates Him on the Use of the N Word
Oh yeah, Ice Cube gave @billmaher the talk he needed to hear pic.twitter.com/i7jYbCtm5P— Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) June 10, 2017
Yeah @billmaher did just say "The point has been made" to Ice Cube. No, Bill, just sit quietly and listen to Cube and @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/EFzDDX5ZZE— Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) June 10, 2017
.@IceCube schooled Bill Maher on the n-word tonight and it is a must-see: https://t.co/8XN3ZbIxNW #RealTime pic.twitter.com/ha0Di7Vqyh— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 10, 2017
Do I for one second believe anything that was said resonated with Bill? Nope.
& I hate this idea that "well, it's just their age." Bullshit. My grandfather was 91 years old & had Parkinson's disease dementia when he died. About as likely as he'd slip into thinking I was actually my grandmother (who died in 2005,) he'd slip and say "colored." The only time anyone in our whole family ever heard him use the n-word was when someone fucked up in the hospital & gave him benzos, despite the family telling the hospital that he's prone to paradoxical reactions to benzos, and he shouted it at a black nurse after calling my aunt a cunt.
If a 91-year-old white man with dementia & a fourth-grade education can manage to grasp "this is a hurtful word" and avoid using it with ease, people should stop making excuses for rich white people.
As they said, it's a teachable moment. Maher might not care or ever learn, but his audience just witnessed a white man use the n word and almost get away with it. this was a demonstration to them that it's never ok and black people won't tolerate it.
because unless anyone can point out to me that his audience isn't in the same mold as he is, if the message doesn't go through to him, how much more will it go through to his audience?
Wrong Ice
Cube. you did that. THANK YOU.
They can both fuck off
