Ice Cube Visits Bill Maher's Show & Educates Him on the Use of the N Word

Well, he talked over both Ice Cube and Dyson and the only reason he couldn't with Symone is because she's a fucking queen who doesn't stand for the bullshit. Also he let the last word go to a Republican who essentially was like, 'Let's just move on.' So fuck him. Fuck him hard. He's still and forever a piece of shit. Reply

no matter how much you educate him, it's still a moot point. he's unapologetic with a lot of the other shit he does; what'll make this one different? Reply

HBO isn't gonna fire him but at least something is being done in addition to his half assed apology. education and its efforts are important Reply

he's an ignorant jackass Reply

Bill is like the epitome of white liberal privilege, glad Al Franken said he won't come on anymore Reply

like he gives a fuck Reply

this is not going to change anything Reply

Why are black male celebs caping for/babysitting him..? He doesn't give a shit about you. Reply

maher's a lost cause but at the very least hopefully ice cube's words resonated with the audience. Reply

considering the demographic that maher caters to, it'll guilt trip them for a while but nothing will come of it. I wanna be more optimistic about it, but I don't trust anyone who watches/enables this pos Reply

yeah liberals (especially of the maher variety) are a stubborn bunch. just hoping the ones that want to learn and be better will indeed learn and be better. Reply

doubtful. key word is his audience Reply

it's great how bill maher finally got to learn something about this issue. i'm sure he had never heard anything about it before, it's such an obscure topic. hardly anyone ever talks about it. Reply

I love how he takes such great offence to being called a redneck racist but can't understand how black ppl would b against him saying the n-word which is wayyyyy worse than being called a racist redneck. White ppl r always playing the victim Reply

Yeah white ppl get sooooo offended when they get called a racist. They are always like "don't you dare call me that, now you've gone too far....my best friend is black!" Its embarrassing. Reply

Judging from that smug look on Maher's face, he didn't learn a goddamn thing. Reply

lmao pathetic. you won't ever catch me teaching a fucking 61 year old white man on why the n-word is wrong. he knows why the word is wrong but he doesn't give a shit because he's a racist. end of story. Reply

iawtc Reply

lol mte. was waiting to see this gif here. Reply

Right?



& I hate this idea that "well, it's just their age." Bullshit. My grandfather was 91 years old & had Parkinson's disease dementia when he died. About as likely as he'd slip into thinking I was actually my grandmother (who died in 2005,) he'd slip and say "colored." The only time anyone in our whole family ever heard him use the n-word was when someone fucked up in the hospital & gave him benzos, despite the family telling the hospital that he's prone to paradoxical reactions to benzos, and he shouted it at a black nurse after calling my aunt a cunt.



If a 91-year-old white man with dementia & a fourth-grade education can manage to grasp "this is a hurtful word" and avoid using it with ease, people should stop making excuses for rich white people. Reply

This isn't pathetic.



As they said, it's a teachable moment. Maher might not care or ever learn, but his audience just witnessed a white man use the n word and almost get away with it. this was a demonstration to them that it's never ok and black people won't tolerate it. Reply

assuming his audience isn't a steaming pile of liberal horseshit like he is, that is



because unless anyone can point out to me that his audience isn't in the same mold as he is, if the message doesn't go through to him, how much more will it go through to his audience? Reply

Let's just say he's lucky it wasn't me who was in one of those seats. His fucking smug ass. I hate him. He doesn't give a fuck. He's not apologetic. He doesn't want to actually hear the black voices. This is him attempting to save face. Reply

he can't even fake humility or decency long enough to save face, fuckin pathetic tbh Reply

lbr he probably didnt even get a choice. this was probably 100% his producers or showrunner. he does not give a shit. he doesn't think he was wrong. Reply

instead of going on to "educate" this sack of festering shit, ppl should be boycotting his disgusting show and let it be populated by nothing more than the aryan nation bro dudes and nazis and Super Kewl Atheists who love him Reply

I aint gonna front I was expecting worse but Cube kinda held him accountable diplomatically. He really didnt need to be diplomatically, he should have ripped them. Reply

Do some white people really think they'll just go ahead and use this word colloquially like some black people do and it'll all just be fine and dandy? Absolutely bizarre. Reply

what ice cube and symone said in the video i watched was so important but you could tell maher wasn't actually listening and taking any of it in. fucking asshole. he doesn't get that his response was important because it's exactly how his audience will respond. if he'd been open to the criticism and acknowledged it, they might give those words some thought too.



Edited at 2017-06-10 05:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Why Ice Cube though? I mean, he starts "schooling" by saying he accepts Bill's apology. Why not bring someone on who would have handed him his ass? Bring on Chescaleigh. Reply

i'm not watching bcos Maher literally makes me sick, so thanks for posting the transcript tweet OP



Cube. you did that. THANK YOU. Reply

He looked so damn put out about it. Like just take your fucking lump lil asshole Reply

lmao perfect example of white people talking over POC Reply

I appreciate the attempt but I'll be damned if I hold any 50+ year old white person's hand and tiptoe thru the tulips with them and their racism. Fuck Bill Maher from now on Reply

he did not like being called a trucker lol you could tell Reply

I just hope you all are this tough on your white fathers and boyfriends. Reply

Words take on different connotations depending on who is saying them. A word by itself is just a word; It's who's using it and how it's used that changes everything. I don't get why certain people don't understand this. Reply

why bother? he knows and that's why he doesn't care/enjoys it Reply

Dude ain't really listenin anyways tbh, he said it knowing that he ain't shit either Reply

