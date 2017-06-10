dva

E3 Officially Kicks Off Today! Here is the Schedule and what to expect

With the biggest gaming event of the year starting off below the cut will have the schedule and all the companies that are going to have a press conference showcasing their new games.



Electronic Arts - 6/10 3 PM EST
EA which starts off the event today is expected to reveal more about Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Need for Speed Payback. Of course there is a whole slew of sports games to offer too. A huge prediction at the moment is Bioware officially announcing there new IP (only known as Project Dylan at the moment).

Microsoft - 6/11 5 PM EST
The biggest thing to expect from Microsoft is the huge announcement of Project Scorpio which is expected to be the console successor of the Xbox One. Other new games that we might know more about is State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3, maybe a new Halo game too?

Bethesda - 6/12 12 AM EST
Bethesda is more of a wildcard this year since there only announced unreleased game at the moment is Quake. But we are expected quite a few surprises during that conference like maybe Wolfenstein or Dishonored 2 DLC.

Ubisoft - 6/12 4 PM EST
A lot of new games are slated to appear at Ubisoft's panel with the huge show runner being the official reveal of the new Assassin's Creed title (which will take place in ancient Egypt). We also expect to know more about Far Cry 5 and South Park: Fractured But Whole.

Sony - 6/12 9 PM EST
Sony also has a lot of games to expand more on that we haven't gotten a lot of info from since the last press conference like the new Spiderman game and Days Gone. It was also said to expect a lot more games from Japanese developers so keep and eye out for that!

Nintendo - 6/13 12 PM EST
Nintendo meanwhile is doing the same tradition from the pass few years and only doing a Nintendo Direct stream most likely showcasing more of Mario Odyssey as there big headliner as well as some of there other Switch titles.

SOURCE
What are you hoping/expecting this year?
