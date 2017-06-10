E3 Officially Kicks Off Today! Here is the Schedule and what to expect
With the biggest gaming event of the year starting off below the cut will have the schedule and all the companies that are going to have a press conference showcasing their new games.
The E3 festivities start tomorrow. Here's the full schedule: https://t.co/M2xkelEQfu pic.twitter.com/v869VOf16N— Kotaku (@Kotaku) June 9, 2017
Electronic Arts - 6/10 3 PM EST
EA which starts off the event today is expected to reveal more about Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Need for Speed Payback. Of course there is a whole slew of sports games to offer too. A huge prediction at the moment is Bioware officially announcing there new IP (only known as Project Dylan at the moment).
Microsoft - 6/11 5 PM EST
The biggest thing to expect from Microsoft is the huge announcement of Project Scorpio which is expected to be the console successor of the Xbox One. Other new games that we might know more about is State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3, maybe a new Halo game too?
Bethesda - 6/12 12 AM EST
Bethesda is more of a wildcard this year since there only announced unreleased game at the moment is Quake. But we are expected quite a few surprises during that conference like maybe Wolfenstein or Dishonored 2 DLC.
Ubisoft - 6/12 4 PM EST
A lot of new games are slated to appear at Ubisoft's panel with the huge show runner being the official reveal of the new Assassin's Creed title (which will take place in ancient Egypt). We also expect to know more about Far Cry 5 and South Park: Fractured But Whole.
Sony - 6/12 9 PM EST
Sony also has a lot of games to expand more on that we haven't gotten a lot of info from since the last press conference like the new Spiderman game and Days Gone. It was also said to expect a lot more games from Japanese developers so keep and eye out for that!
Nintendo - 6/13 12 PM EST
Nintendo meanwhile is doing the same tradition from the pass few years and only doing a Nintendo Direct stream most likely showcasing more of Mario Odyssey as there big headliner as well as some of there other Switch titles.
What are you hoping/expecting this year?
That was the only game I really wanted to get announced. Oh well, back to Tekken.
In other news I've just ordered my parts for a pc build and I'm soooo exciteeeeeeed
Right now it's basically the zelda console lol
I told him that I need all the swag. Especially anything Yoshi related.
So maybe that's enough for them? Idk. But I agree. It's such a cutie game.
(apart from odyssey, splatoon 2, botw, and mario kart 8 that is)
Unless it's a single player RPG, I don't care about the new IP.
can they announce that mass effect andromeda was a hoax too while they're at it? and that dylan was the real mass effect 4 all along? 😭
and same about the ip. unless it's their normal model then they can keep it
However, it's been clearly established that during that 45 minutes or so of time... don't expect much from me. I'ma be busy.
From the Big N, I'm hoping for something Metroid related, something Animal Crossing related, something Smash related and... yeah, mostly just... all the Nintendo things.
I'm HOPING that Square Enix says that they're going to bring the Secret of Mana collection to the US with an English translation. My biggest hope is that it will include a translation of Seiken 3, since we never got an official version of that here... but I'll take them dropping Seiken 3 and just giving us FF Adventure and SoM, since Secret of Mana is my favorite game of all time and I just want to have it.
I'm also hoping that EA does a mea culpa of some sort and is like "Hey, we know we done fucked up with Andromeda... SORRY!!!" I don't expect, like, a refund or anything... but an acknowledgment would be appreciated. And even though Bioware's kinda getting the stank eye right now from a lot of people, myself included, I'm interested in the new IP.
and speaking of square enix is it too much to ask for anything about kh3 from them at this point
They likely won't pinpoint a release date, though. So I'm not even going to hope for that.
I'd really like to see some new footage though. I've been playing 1.5/2.5 for the past couple months and am remembering how much I loved this franchise. I need new stuff!
the nintendo conference is only half an hour you can probably do it on a break if not
also, ontd, the eternal question
Which isn't to say that they don't give me the Fire Emblems, the Marios, the Smashes, the Mario Karts, etc.
My husband just souped up his PC so he's exclusive PC now, but before that he was almost exclusive to PS4, and he switched from almost exclusively 360 too. But hey, now that he's exclusive PC, it means we don't have to bargain for who gets gaming time!
i could be happy with just a playstation if push came to shove. their first party exclusives shit on the competition.
I like consoles too.
But honestly, the one I've spent the most hours with is my 3DS (between pokemon(s) and animal crossing).
I'd pick a Nintendo handheld over everything, but PS comes second (or first, if we're talking home console).
I actually haven't touched Nintendo since I had the Super Nintendo after my dog chewed through the wires =[
I only use PC for The Sims.