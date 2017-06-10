E3 Officially Kicks Off Today! Here is the Schedule and what to expect

Looks like no DMC once again. The rumor is a Monster Hunter geared towards the west. Like, Itsuno what are you doing?



That was the only game I really wanted to get announced. Oh well, back to Tekken. Reply

It's today? It completely slipped my mind tbh, I hope we get some stuff about red dead redemption



In other news I've just ordered my parts for a pc build and I'm soooo exciteeeeeeed Reply

Sony is on Monday. They have the exclusive marketing rights for Red Dead so if anything that's where it will be Reply

gimme that bioshock 4 shadow drop reveal please GOD Reply

2k i am BEGGING you Reply

...I thought bioshock was donezo? Didn't Kevine Levine leave (or did he just leave Irrational, god the gaming industry confuses me so) Reply

Irrational was dissolved and 2K absorbed the rights to the series. They could very well make another game without Levine, and considering how Infinite turned out, I'd honestly prefer that at this point. I'm not willing to let the series finish on that bullshit Burial at Sea 2 ending. Reply

I hope there's some good switch announcements



Right now it's basically the zelda console lol Reply

Being "the Zelda console" is enough... because Zelda is amazing! Reply

I have my eyes on a switch by the end of this year or maybe early next year so I hope they do announce some good stuff! as good as zelda and mario kart 8 and whatever else they have on it at the moment are, i'm really hoping for more stuff from them Reply

I really want a Switch, but we have a five-game rule in our house (don't buy a console until there are five games you want on it). That said, my version of the rule is "don't buy a console until there are five games you want on it OR Animal Crossing is released" because I will buy al the consoles for that series. Reply

Microsoft is already releasing a new console?! Reply

Kind of. It's supposed to be a really juiced up XBone. Like the PS4 Pro but better. Reply

i want cuphead to come out Reply

me too! I feel like I've been waiting for years for it to come out! Reply

My boyfriend is gonna be there on Monday!



I told him that I need all the swag. Especially anything Yoshi related. Reply

speaking of yoshi though i'd die if they announced yoshi's wooly world for the switch--it's so damn cute and since they already ported mario kart 8 for the switch, why not with other games? Reply

They moved it to 3DS! With a Poochy amiibo!



So maybe that's enough for them? Idk. But I agree. It's such a cutie game.



Edited at 2017-06-10 03:10 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm jealous. I wanna be there. Reply

c'mon nintendo give me more of a reason to get a switch



(apart from odyssey, splatoon 2, botw, and mario kart 8 that is) Reply

Arms and the new Fire Emblem (FE isn't out until next year, but I'm still super excited for it) come to mind. Reply

pikmin Reply

I'd personally deep throat everyone at EA if DA4 was announced instead of Dylan.



Unless it's a single player RPG, I don't care about the new IP. Reply

I'm pretty sure we'll get something on DA4 since they've confirmed it's in production, but the main focus will be on the new IP since it's coming out first. Still, something is better than nothing. Reply

We won't get anything DA4 at E3, though. They'll promote Dylan now because it'll come first, unfortunately. Reply

announced with a little teaser or concept art. lemme see dat tevinter!



can they announce that mass effect andromeda was a hoax too while they're at it? and that dylan was the real mass effect 4 all along? 😭 Reply

ikr da needs to come back and save bioware



and same about the ip. unless it's their normal model then they can keep it Reply

I'm expecting Nintendo to give me things that I want! But I'm super sad because my bosses wouldn't let me take Tuesday off when I requested it a month ago because we have an audit on the 20th and they want to make sure that we're all available to do any necessary prep. I get it, but still... damn.



However, it's been clearly established that during that 45 minutes or so of time... don't expect much from me. I'ma be busy.



From the Big N, I'm hoping for something Metroid related, something Animal Crossing related, something Smash related and... yeah, mostly just... all the Nintendo things.



I'm HOPING that Square Enix says that they're going to bring the Secret of Mana collection to the US with an English translation. My biggest hope is that it will include a translation of Seiken 3, since we never got an official version of that here... but I'll take them dropping Seiken 3 and just giving us FF Adventure and SoM, since Secret of Mana is my favorite game of all time and I just want to have it.



I'm also hoping that EA does a mea culpa of some sort and is like "Hey, we know we done fucked up with Andromeda... SORRY!!!" I don't expect, like, a refund or anything... but an acknowledgment would be appreciated. And even though Bioware's kinda getting the stank eye right now from a lot of people, myself included, I'm interested in the new IP. Reply

smash bros for the switch or no deal tbh



and speaking of square enix is it too much to ask for anything about kh3 from them at this point Reply

It's a given that they'll show SOMETHING about KH3... even if it's just a few stills of the new worlds or whatever.



They likely won't pinpoint a release date, though. So I'm not even going to hope for that. Reply

Well, we got that horribly open ended "somewhere between 2018 and 2020 for a release date" that they sent out to investors recently....



I'd really like to see some new footage though. I've been playing 1.5/2.5 for the past couple months and am remembering how much I loved this franchise. I need new stuff! Reply

dunno if you can get away with this but last year i watched e3 on my phone beneath my computer monitor and plan to do it this year as well



the nintendo conference is only half an hour you can probably do it on a break if not Reply

playstation, xbox, nintendo, or pc? and in this case assume that you've got a budget for only one of these Reply

Nintendo, always. They give me Zelda, and that's all I need to be loyal forever.



Which isn't to say that they don't give me the Fire Emblems, the Marios, the Smashes, the Mario Karts, etc. Reply

For value and versatility, PC, but personally I like nintendo's stuff bet. Reply

Hard to decide between PS and Nintendo but it would have to be PS. Europe is Sonyland anyway, I don't know a single person with an XBone.



Edited at 2017-06-10 02:44 pm (UTC) Reply

PC cause I"m a broke ho and can't shell out 60 bucks a pop for newer games all the time. Reply

yesssssss 🙏🙏🙏 i get so many games on the cheap thanks to steam sales and humble bundle. Reply

PlayStation because of Tekken Reply

I'm going to have to say Playstation. I love my nintendo, but I feel like I have more diversity with a playstation Reply

Of all of these...PS4. We have both XBone and PS4, and I was previously a 360 gamer almost exclusively for the last gen. I've completely converted to PS4 now, I touch the xbox like MAYBE once a month, if that....



My husband just souped up his PC so he's exclusive PC now, but before that he was almost exclusive to PS4, and he switched from almost exclusively 360 too. But hey, now that he's exclusive PC, it means we don't have to bargain for who gets gaming time! Reply

I've always been a playstation stan but I'm currently saving up money to build a pc for the first time! Reply

i have a gaming pc and a playstation, but for the sake of this question... pc. kb+m, adjustable graphics settings, mods, and left 4 dead 2. emulators!!



i could be happy with just a playstation if push came to shove. their first party exclusives shit on the competition.

i got an xbox right now Reply

PC. Better graphics, lasts longer, you can mod games. Reply

PC master race.



I like consoles too. Reply

pc + nintendo Reply

Playstation. Too much of a Final Fantasy and JRPG weeb in general. Reply

PC is clearly superior unless you only want to play nintendo games Reply

playstation with a side of nintendo. i love my new switch Reply

I'd pick pc. I feel like there are a lot of options for it, plus, you can use a controller with it, almost mimicking that console feel. Not to mention the mods; not that I know how to do those but it's cool.



But honestly, the one I've spent the most hours with is my 3DS (between pokemon(s) and animal crossing). Reply

pc if you build it Reply

Nintendo makes the best games out there imo Reply

PC Reply

PS4 has my heart, but I love Nintendo games. PC is fine but I'm more comfortable on consoles Reply

any console. i've tried pc gaming, doing that w a whatever fuck shit is a mess. Reply

PS4, PC second and only if you want to deal with the upkeep. 3 of the best games of the year are not on the Xbox so it's a no. Reply

I play our PS4 more right now but the majority of my must-plays are with Nintendo. Reply

I got a PS4 this generation for exclusives, but honestly I sometimes wish I went with Xbox One instead. Microsoft has been really great about backwards compatibility, which surprised me. Reply

I feel like Nintendo is whole different experience while the other 3 may blend together at times. So for me it's Nintendo VS the others, depending on my mood.



I'd pick a Nintendo handheld over everything, but PS comes second (or first, if we're talking home console). Reply

I've always been a Playstation girl. I'd never give XBox a look.



I actually haven't touched Nintendo since I had the Super Nintendo after my dog chewed through the wires =[



I only use PC for The Sims. Reply

I'm gonna miss Sony's conference because of work 😩 Reply

I'm just here for the memes. Reply

it always makes me laugh that "my body is ready" came from the wii fit presentation at e3. the most famous e3 meme there is Reply

I kinda giggle when I hear it in Marina's Froot Reply

DA4 has been announced as being in production just this year, so I'm not expecting any teasers. But I'm hoping there's going to be another Animal Crossing game soon (That's available on 3ds, I can't get a Switch) Reply

