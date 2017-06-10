Samantha Geimer Pleads to Judge to Drop 40-year Old Rape Case Against Movie Director

I'm sure most people who commit heinous crimes are generally "sorry" they did it. That doesn't mean their asses shouldn't be punished for it. Reply

They're only sorry they got caught or when their actions face serious consequences. Reply

exactly. he clearly wasn't sorry enough to actually face the consequences of his actions. Reply

Seriously. He has a very simple, direct way to show whether he is sorry or not. Reply

If he was really sorry he wouldn't have ran to another country to avoid facing consequences for his crime. Reply

This. She is 100% entitled to feel any way she wants to about what happened, but how she feels should not entitle this man to escape justice. Reply

Wtf Reply

Whatever she says now, he raped a 13 year old girl. And he should be punished for that. Reply

Exactly Reply

i wonder if she was paid off Reply

First thing I thought tbh. Reply

Lol please. If she has, she deserves his money. But I really really doubt it. Sam has been saying things like this for Y E A R S. Reply

In a civil settlement, he agreed to pay her 500 thousand back in the early 90s, but skipped out on that too. She pressed the issue in court docs filed in the mid to late 90's and then, suddenly, she started speaking out in his behalf. It would at least imply he said sorry with a big check. Reply

I wondered this too. Reply

Doubt for, every single one of his apologist knows who she is. I bet this is a direct result of constant harassment Reply

She got $500,000 in settlement Reply

If I were a private person and I'd been hounded by people for decades, including those who are well-meaning, I would probably have the same impulse to make it go away. Of course it shouldn't, but I feel awful for her. Reply

mte Reply

yeah this is how i rationalize her thinking here tbh Reply

Yep. And instead of placing the blame on him for fleeing and dragging it out she is mad at CA for still trying. Reply

MTE. I'm glad that the sloppy way the case was handled continues to impact Polanski, but at the same time it has negatively effected her for so many years too.



I really feel bad for her. Reply

Mte, especially since its been like this since she was thirteen. I would rather it all just go away :/ Reply

yep. doesn't mean HE shouldn't be punished but if she wants to be left alone, i get it Reply

HE is the one dragging this out. It could have ended decades ago. Reply

Of course he is the one ultimately responsible for this entire mess, and I am adamantly against ever dropping the case, but I can still empathize with her wish to put everything behind her. She's been called on to essentially be a professional victim for most of her life, and I can't say what decades of that would do my perspective. Reply

exactly , the original rape was one short moment in what is now 40 years of aftermath by people who aren't her , telling her how to feel and behave . Reply

female socialization tbh Reply

yep :/ Reply

Her entire statement makes me sad. This whole thing was just so fucked up. Early in my program we had to take a look at statutory rape cases and consult on them from a psych perspective. This line of thinking was common but what it did was always remind me *why* we have statutory rape laws in place. If we didn't, a lot more men like Polanski would face zero consequences because the victim doesn't see the issue. Even when they get older and their brain is developed it's still common. Reply

I have seen this type of mindset so much. "Oh the victim looked older/they don't think of it as rape/etc." Like it changes that the adult was still the one who made the final decision knowingly. Rape feels like that issue society is never going to be progressive over. Reply

Regardless of what she says, he should be punished. The personal qualities of a victim shouldn't matter. Raping a forgiving girl isn't any less of a crime than raping a girl who wants to see the perpetrator suffer. Reply

Totally agree with this. Reply

So well said. Reply

100% this Reply

This Reply

Exactly this. Reply

Iawtc Reply

That's a good point. I do hope she finds peace somehow. Reply

MFTE Reply

I wonder if she was paid. Or maybe she just wants to be done with it. I'm sure it's traumatic every time is brought up for her. Perhaps she just wants to move on fully. Anyways fuck polanski and all the people in Hollywood who support him it makes me sick Reply

okay but the reason he's in trouble still is because he went to court, was found guilty, and then fled the country to avoid going to jail. that's a crime in itself separate from the rape case. he's been evading justice for a crime he committed. that doesn't change regardless of how traumatized she may or may not have been, or whether or not she forgives him. this whole circus would long be over with if he had just done his time. for certain he'd be out of prison by now. Reply

Exactly. This all would've been over decades ago if that fucking asshole hadn't fled and kept making it a thing. Reply

Bingo: it's entirely his fault, would have been out of jail by now. Reply

exactly. the moment he fled the country, it was about more than just the rape. Reply

I've seen this recently. Probably on Elementary or Law & Order Whatever, where they don't charge him for the initial crime but get him on something else (that wasn't on his radar). I hope it happens to him. Reply

There's a documentary about this case, and the thing is, he and his attorney had reached a plea agreement so he would never have to go to jail. It was a done deal, he was going to get off without serving prison time.



But the judge was up for re-electon, and his advisors pointed out that if he gave Polanski a plea agreement rather than jail time, his opponents would use it against him and he might lose his seat. So at the last minute, he denied the plea agreement, and rather than go to jail, Polanksi fled the country.



I've always thought the workings of the legal system stank from the start.



Reply

If he was truly sorry he would have willingly faced the consequences, and not tried to evade justice for so long. You don't get to get away with something just because you feel bad about it. Reply

This is so incredibly heartbreaking because she's been having to live with this pain and burden for so long (I can only imagine how many people have smeared her name) while that bastard has massive support and enough money to never feel the consequences. Reply

Thank you for explaining why this case is so heartbreakingly Reply

Her last few lines make me so angry at everyone who has supported this garbage human and shifts the blame to child victims to protect adults. Reply

It doesn't matter how sorry he is or how unvictimized the victim feels, a crime still took place and he should do the time. Reply

I mean there's nothing to drop. The case was closed. He was found guilty and fled before he got his punishment. Reply

