Jimmy Quidd

Samantha Geimer Pleads to Judge to Drop 40-year Old Rape Case Against Movie Director

"“He got arrested. I knew he was sorry the next day,” she said after the hearing. “I was sure he instantly regretted what he had done and wished it hadn’t happened. It just wasn’t as traumatic for me as everyone would like to believe it was. I was a young sexually active teenager and it was a scary thing, but it was not an uncommon thing. I understood much worse things happened to people. So, I was just not as traumatized as everybody thinks I should have been.”"


Source

ONTD, have you ever blamed yourself for something that was not your fault?
