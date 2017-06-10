i get it's sped up for a reason but still the pace of this video is like if you explained humor to an alien Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's because a bunch of spots, telling a story, but put together in one video so there's lots of weird interruptions that wouldn't seem so bad if you saw each of them during one commercial break. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's... almost Tommy Wiseau-like with its timing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't wait for iron man 6 Reply

Thread

Link

From Marvel Spiderman is my fave, but with Tony Stark, no thank you, keep your movie.



Spiderman 2 is always going to be the best Spiderman. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm probably the only one who still likes iron man lol Reply

Thread

Link

I like him too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Add me to that short list lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's funny ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like him. and so does most of the mcu audience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i will always be here for tony! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Toby is the best spiderman.



i have zero expectations for this movie but i quite like RDJ as Iron Man so i dont really mind a Iron Man & Spidey movie Reply

Thread

Link

I like this kid I really do, but Toby will forever be my fave, but I get it's time to move on. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is but I think it's refreshing how young this kid looks, I've always wanted a spiderman movie where he actually looked and sounded like he was in hs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Tobey was like a 30-year-old playing a high school senior though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

felt like tobey was the better peter, but andrew was the definitely better spiderman. cant say anything about tom at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only now realised how fucking sick I am of Tony Stark. Reply

Thread

Link

I like the new Spidey more than I thought I would, Reply

Thread

Link

Those were all pretty dumb but I'm also just sick to death of Spiderman shit. Reply

Thread

Link

so we have no idea who plays mary jane still? because i saw an interview of tom saying zandaya character is name michelle? Reply

Thread

Link

Sometimes surprise is a good thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoilers ] Zendaya is playing Vulture's daughter



Edited at 2017-06-10 03:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw that being debunked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mj isn't in this movie, at least she's not any of the actors we've seen. michelle is a new character invented for zendaya. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

marvel did themselves dirty tbh by dropping that black panther trailer because now no one cares about spidey or thor coming out this year lmfao they're just stepping stones on the way to greatness in 2018 Reply

Thread

Link

I don't give a fuck about Marvel in general. I haven't seen most of the movies and have no interest in doing it in the future. But I care about the next Thor because of Taika Waititi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, Thor is still going to do BANK. I've been so excited since May and I saw the trailer when I watched GOTG2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone I know is super hyped for Thor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so by "no one" you pretty much meant yourself right? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I AM DYING Reply

Thread

Link

So another Iron Man movie? No thanks. I'll watch Thor because of Taika, but this I'll just download. Is not worth my money. Reply

Thread

Link





anyways I spent all morning making black panther icons and this is a marvel post so



Shuri's paws are KILLING me omfg ;o; GIVE ME MOTHERFUCKING MJ!!!!!!!anyways I spent all morning making black panther icons and this is a marvel post so HERE U GO Shuri's paws are KILLING me omfg ;o; Reply

Thread

Link

Oh can I take the Lupita one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link