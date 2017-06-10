I was SURE she was gonna send home Peppermint so we had another Kennedy/Chi Chi situation... Glad that didn't happen. Peppermint had some rough moments this season but she did far too strong in the final challenge to be sent home. Reply

She would never send Pep home - she's black and a legend. Reply

Did anyone else read spoilers for the finale?



O.m.g. Reply

Its a slap in the face Reply

I cannot even make sense of them! Reply

I would've never guessed it would go down like that... If it's true there'll be riots lmao Reply

nnn the top 2 have been my favourites all season but this is going to be such a mess Reply

I'm babashook tbh Reply

Oh y'all wanted a twist eh? Reply

I am shook wtfffffff Reply

The only interesting thing to happen this season happens at the very end lmao Reply

oh dang the drama of it all Reply

ugh Reply

Boring season tbh.



Trinity or Shea plz. Reply

Remember when everyone was saying how Violet was the worst winner, and then a year later everyone was gagged by her crowning look?

Well it's happening again but there won't be any gags and we'll be stuck with the worst winner forever, or at least until the show gets canceled. Reply

but violet honestly slayed most of her looks during the entire season.. idk why so many people shit on that season it gave us so many fan favourites! Reply

IA

Her 2in1 look was more iconic than the entirety of season 9 with the exception of Aja's rant.



The issue with S7 was how badly designed it was. They had set challenges before they knew the cast's strengths and weaknesses. Reply

we'll be stuck with the worst winner forever



Tyra tho Reply

I feel like Drag Race has run its course. Time to hang it up, flat line, etc.... Reply

I kinda feel the same way. If anything they can just do all stars for the next two seasons before hanging it up completely Reply

Flat line? Even after 11 seasons it's gaining in popularity. I can't think of other shows who did that. Why would they hang it up, etc? Reply

I mean, it's gaining popularity for sure but at the cost of the quality of the content. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol no, they just need to change it up a little bit + fix the issues they had this season like editing etc and bring queens that wouldn't care to be shady Reply

i'm here for rupaul's group therapy race tbh. the friendship between the girls has been sweet, and it's about time we started addressing the mental health side of reality/competitive shows, and promoting the bond between the people on it. sure, the bitchiness is entertaining for a hot minute, but is it ever good or healthy? no. i've loved the support the contestants have shown to each other throughout the season.



Edited at 2017-06-10 01:48 pm (UTC)

Ok, Sasha Reply

lmao Reply

lmfao drag me tbh Reply

I completely agree! Lol. Yeah Phi Phi and her meltdowns were hilarious, but it's only natural for the show to evolve and I'm not mad at it.



I just wish some of the FANS would catch up and stop being complete assholes to the queens. Reply

I agree, I just watched untucked just now and seeing the queens bond is really nice :) my issue is more with the editing and a lot being left out. I do think the girls control themselves more since they're aware that the fans take shit too literally and get obsessive, I wish that wasn't the case. But I do think they genuinely care about each other and it's nice to see Reply

that's why i love Face Off Reply

Team Trinity! Reply

I didn't hate this season like a lot of people. I think any faults it had were on the production side, and the lack of workroom/mini challenges. The queens charisma carried me through and I hope Ru keeps milking this cow until he's tired of doing it. Reply

I completely agree. I see all the hate and I'm here like....well I still liked it lol. It still has plenty to offer for me, I ain't mad. Reply

Yeah I think it's dramatic to say the show needs to end because while there were boring points this season it started off so well and had some great queens, honestly I will always watch this show as long as they want to run it. Reply

I definitely think this was editing because the bonus clips are still GOOD and feel like the show. Reply

I agree Reply

ita! come through with your consistently flawfree taste

i think the biggest thing that hurt this season was the lack of workroom time that allowed us to get to know the queens, beyond the sob story in the mirror moments/elimination storylines

otherwise i think it had a talented cast and i always enjoy the ride Reply

Whenever Shea brings up Chicago it makes me smile :) Reply

The original ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

I've been very back and forth on my opinion of Trinity this season but I was loving her look this episode. Reading the spoilers for the finale though, damnnnn. I mean it lines up for me and what I want but that's going to be insane to watch. Reply

I saw Peppermint perform in DC last weekend. I also got tickets to the Meet and Greet beforehand. Amazingly sweet, fucking GORGEOUS, incredible performer...she was everything I expected.



I'm pulling for her and Sasha. Reply

I'd love to meet Peppermint! Reply

I hated Peppermint's final look this episode. She definitely stood out for the wrong reasons. The dated wig, the cheap quality costume-y dress, the sparkles over her hair and face. Was not a fan. I was definitely expecting her to go home this episode, but she did well in the challenge. Everyone had a great final performance. I was really impressed. I honestly like everyone in this final four but I do hope either Shea or Trinity win. But based on the rumours floating around reddit about how things play out in the finale, the outcry will be strong. Reply

