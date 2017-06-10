Agents of SHIELD showrunner confirms Nazi Assassin Ward won't return.

I can't believe they brought him back last season. I don't think I'll ever start watching the show again. Reply

tbf, it was a tamer version... Reply

Back the fuck up, they brought him back again?



I only watch this show on netflix so I havent seen the newest season yet and I dont understand why they would bring him back...again.



Idek if I wanna watch this last season now tbh. Yuck. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] They brought him back by having Ward appear in a virtual world (one in which Hydra ruled and AOS were deemed criminals) where he was a double agent/good guy. He was never brought back in the real world, though. Reply

I guess that's better than the alternative but I've honestly grown to completely hate his face and especially his fans so I'm just irritated at his existence



Bah Reply

The last season is dope tho Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Patriot Season 4 was pretty decent even with Ward around, especially the last arc. It was sad whendied. And poor Mack. Reply

mte. Especially since Jason O'Mara is so fine. Reply

thank god. i loved the framework storyline, but a part of me was always nervous about the possibility of them bringing him back, so i couldn't fully enjoy it. Reply

i'd rather have Aida back than stank ass Nazi bitch Ward, tbh. I'm sad about Tripp but not surprised, if the last few weeks have taught me anything is to not get your hopes up. Reply

nah, Supernatural. Crowley was my favourite character and they did both him and Mark Sheppard dirty, so that's the last ep I'm going to watch of that. Reply

I still need to catch up with this, I stopped in late-S3 for reasons but have always meant to pick it up again. Reply

Thank God. Now just don't mention or show him again in any way shape or form. Just move on, please. I really enjoyed S4, I'm pretty sure S5 is the last, so let's hope they wrap things in a good way/ Reply

klutzy_girl soak it in. soak it innnn. Reply

#NeverForget:









Edited at 2017-06-10 09:13 am (UTC) lol. She never will. Reply

omg, is this real? I mean, I know she's... Invested... But damn. Reply

Lmfaooooooooo Reply

jesus this is so extra Reply

lmao, this is tumblr levels of extra, I can't tbh. Reply

heh, meat puppet. Reply

Praying for klutzy_girl Reply

I haven't watched any of this season but thank fucking god Ward is done. I couldn't stand his ass. He was at his absolute worst as a mega cringe worthy, broke man's Neo. Reply

Praise the lord! I wish they wouldve brought tripp back though. Season 4 and that framework arc in particular was really good. Reply

Good. When he was brought back it felt like he didn't belong, even though it was in the framework. The show's moved past him a long time ago imo. Reply

They just said those in the Framework wouldn't return. I'm sure Brett will be back at some point next season in some other way when they're desperate for ratings again. And I hope BJ comes back too since I miss Trip so much.



Edited at 2017-06-10 11:30 am (UTC) Reply

It's nof like we're talking about Sense8 or Happy Endings coming back. Reply

"i'M sUrE bReTt WiLl bE BaCk aT SoMe PoInT nExT sEaSoN iN sOmE wAy" Reply

