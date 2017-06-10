Agents of SHIELD showrunner confirms Nazi Assassin Ward won't return.
After the events of last season, have we seen the last of Grant Ward on AGENTS OF SHIELD?https://t.co/UIDPbqVlZU pic.twitter.com/1rBzHm7yPW— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) June 9, 2017
- Jed Whedon has confirmed that those who stayed in the framework won't return (Ward, Bakshi and sadly Tripp too).
- They were thinking about bringing them back through Aida's project Looking Glass, but scheduling conflicts made them scrap the idea. So they're dead.
