Wonder Woman puts The Mummy back in the tomb

I didn't like the movie (WW) oop



Thanks bb Reply

I didn't either. It was okay but I don't get why everyone is freaking out over it. It was a little boring. Idk. Reply

I thought it was better than the other DC movies, but I didn't think it was amazing like everyone was saying on here. Reply

What's your favorite superhero movie Reply

It was really basic. I went in expecting this amazing movie and it was completely mediocre. Reply

I wish people would've showed this love to Ghostbusters. Reply

I heard she falls in love with the first man she ever met and the movie uses the disgusting born sexy ywsterday trope so I am not looking foward to it. Also, after learning about the creator of WW...no, thanks. Reply

watched it with 0 expectations (+i dont really watch superhero movies) and enjoyed it! 3rd act was sloppy and sometimes the action was weirdly edited, but overall i thought it was okay, especially the parts on the island or w/e



Movie was amazing Reply

You're right Reply

I read a review of the Mummy, and damn, it is bad. Reply

GOOD!



I think this was it's biggest competition too lmao. I'm going to see it again over the weekend. I'll probably watch the Mummy too for Sofia & for something to do but only bc I have a pass. Reply

I still love Wonder Woman. But I saw The Mummy to support Sofia Boutella. Side note: I REALLY WANT TO SEE BTS FOR ALL THE CRAP TOM CRUISE DID IN THE MUMMY.



I have 3 Funkos left to collect to have all of the movie related Funkos. It's all the ones that are exclusives and I will have to pay a high premium to get them. Reply

how was the mummy! Reply

awful writing. the actors did what they can with it. i didn't really like the female lead. Reply

It was BULLSHIT...I laughed at parts I don't think were supposed to be funny.... Reply

how was the mummy? was it unwatchably terrible? just boring? entertainingly terrible? Reply

what is BTS? Reply

lol that gif....it's forever associated with summer 2012 Katie Holmes escape from scientology posts, for me. Reply

I need to see WW again. Reply

The dumbass people that stick around through the end credits expecting a cut scene in Wonder Woman are the bane of my existence Reply

This will be my sister.



Sorry.



She sticks around to the end of the credits for ALL movies she goes to. Why? Who the fuck knows. And she spent like 3 years working in a movie theater so like... you'd think she'd want to get out of there so that the employees can clean. Reply

i mean some people stay for the credits to show respect to all the people that worked on the film idk Reply

Like an In Memoriam segment? Reply

I used to stay to see the song credits which never come up until basically the very end. That and to wait out the initial rush of people leaving Reply

I just like soaking in the atmosphere, but when I see employees waiting, I do hurry out. Reply

This. Lots of people work long and hard in jobs that aren't half as glamorous as acting or directing, often for low pay and shitty conditions, and the one good thing they get is their name on the screen at IMAX for half a second. Reply

When the credits started rolling, I pulled out my phone and googled whether there was a post-credits scene or not because I did not want to sit and wait. lol Reply

On the one hand I totally get wanting to stay to show respect. My little sister works in the entertainment industry and one time when she was in college she came to pick me up from a closing shift at the theater. The manager was drunk and wanted to leave and ended up wrapping the credits to Sherlock 2. He just took the film in his teeth, ripped it, and tossed the last maybe half of the credits into the trash. My sister was in the booth with me and I'll never forget how she just sadly looked in the trash and said "that's where my name would be."

On the other hand... I also had to clean theaters and the number of times people didn't believe me when I said there was nothing at the end of Dark Knight Rises... ugh. Reply

I work in a cinema and we obviously can't clean up everyone's shit that they left behind (you brought your popcorn in, you can take it out!) until everyone leaves and so this drives me CRAZY. Reply

I watched the credits to see the special thanks they did to comic creators Reply

lol why are you so bothered



unless you work in a theater and have to clean up the room



ok nvm judging from the replies you do work in a theater



This comment literally makes no sense.



Comic book adaptation films usually have after credit scenes, so why would a paying audience not want to wait to see it, should they want to?

Seen WW last week. My dumb ass went and saw The Mummy last night and it was so poorly made. Script felt incomplete, characters were empty, the actual Mummy was WEAK and needed a man after the trailers made her look like some omnipotent god.



Just got out of It Comes At Night which was really well acted so my movie pallet has recovered for the week. Reply

script was awful for the mummy. there really wasn't any character development. we at least know who is in the universe. Reply

your icon of comey legit reminds me of that mask used in the movie, The Town? and it is horrifying. Reply

Link





Also Dr. Jekyll as the Nick Fury "here, let me tell you about all these creatures" analogue and not, oh I don't know, Abraham Van Helsing?!







Hopefully this will set Universal back a few paces and make them re-evaluate things. One reason the Universal Monsters are so iconic and beloved is they are one of the greatest bastions of classic, romantic, gothic horror. It'd certainly set it apart from the other failed cinematic universe bandwagon-jumpers. Approaching it as "The Avengers, but with monsters" was a stupid idea from the start. Where are the castles? The cobwebs? The sense of adventure?

Also Dr. Jekyll as the Nick Fury "here, let me tell you about all these creatures" analogue and not, oh I don't know, Abraham Van Helsing?!

i'm not sure how they are going to tie the other monsters into the whole universe? not sure also how sofia boutella will play into the universe after what happened to her character in the mummy.



i don't have high hopes for bride of frankenstein because the writer who wrote the mummy 2017 is the one who is writing it as well. so it's going to have bad writing again regardless of actors. Reply

I remember reading that 5 people wrote the mummy (like each one wrote a different part of the script) and that's one of the reasons the movie is sooooo bad because it didn't know what kind of movie wanted to be



So maybe if the BoF is written by 1 of the mummy writers maybe is gonna be good? I mean anyways this is a useless cinematic universe lol



the whole monster universe sounds dumb as fuck. if they just wanted to do a series re-doing classics that'd be fine but somehow they're all supposed to interact or something?? don't. Reply

The whole concept is a soulless cash grab Reply

When you say Dr Jekyll I'm guessing you don't mean Chris Evans. So they're making TWO Jekyll/Hyde movies?? I knew about the Monster Universe thing they're trying to make but didn't realize Jekyll was part of it and I feel like if it was Evans there would be bigger talk about him cameoing. Reply

I'm not seeing any of these movies out of protest for their stupidity. Reply

I'm still bitter about what Penny Dreadful did to Van Helsing lol >:( little respect would be nice Reply

I saw the Photoshopped pic with all of the monsters, why is Tom Cruise there with the mummy, Jeckyll, and the rest. He isn't a monster...or is he? Reply

I loved WW but it had script issues. I thought that after I saw it last week and still think it today, but I still loved it for all the emotion and asskicking. Glad it's still doing so well. Reply

ww was too long and that last act/fight was a hot ass mess but the first half is great. there is a lightness and real sense of wonder that none of those other trash dc movies have and it doesn't feel like the kind of faux juvenile joy that's in the marvel movies either. and gal gadot is a legit movie star, she carries the whole damn thing Reply

She's like impossibly striking. So much charisma. Reply

People say WW its too long but after watching it for the second time I really disagree. Theres not one scene I would have cut it. Id actually make it longer so we could get more Themiscyra. And the last final battle is actually pretty short. Reply

Eh, I'd cut the last battle by a couple minutes, but I'd give that time to beefing up No Man's Land. I felt like No Man's Land needed more, because that was the turning point of the movie (where everyone following her really understood they were following HER and that she was more). Reply

There's so much of her running around London that can be cut. Also that dancing in the snow scene followed by the sex should be cut. I would cut all of Charlie too since that went nowhere. That's just my opinion though. Reply

Dude, I agree. I had to really go to the restroom while the real fight scene was going to start. I told myself, "eh! Ontd said that it was too long, so I'll just go!"



I quickly left for a couple of minutes and ran right back and missed the entire WW vs Ares fight scene and was pissed as fuck lmao Reply

Gal Gadot was very good, and she's stunning Reply

Link





Nothing beats the original Mummy. Reply

Jonathan is the absolute best Reply

You mean the 1932 version? Reply

MTE Reply

I was going to go there but didn't want to be ~that guy lol Reply

"hey Benny! guess who's on the wrong side of the RIVEEEERRRR!!" Reply

Rick, Evie and Jonathan are THE ot3 Reply

Yass! I was so mad when Evie was recast in mummy 3. Reply

I loveeee that movie, my mom and I have seen it SO many times Reply

Ares was weak as fuck and the final battle was not good, but I loved absolutely everything else about WW. Reply

Link





the fight itself may not have been good, but the course of the fight had some of the most iconic cbm imagery i've ever seen. wonder woman charging through the german soldiers in a rage and then lifting the tank over her head before letting dr. poison go was more memorable than almost any other super hero movie third act i've seen. maybe since jean's sacrifice in X2 when she transforms into phoenix.

Oh I agree. I think most superhero movies struggle with their final showdowns. And they should know this by now and at least try and fix. I think if Ares had been a stronger character I would have liked it more. Reply

whoa james marsden was so bad Reply

Exactly. That was so damn badass and ICONIC. That was 🔥🔥🔥🔥!!! Reply

ITA, I feel like the final act and more specifically the tank scene is actually the whole damn point of the movie. I get why people might not have liked the CGI or maybe didn't think it was executed well, but it was absolutely important to have a scene like that in there. idk it's weird to me that people are complaining about the final act-- I liked the movie, but it's not like the rest of the movie was significantly better? I thought it was mostly consistent throughout (with the Themyscira scenes being a standout).

I wish they cast a different actor for Ares. Someone who can move around and not just stand in front of a green screen. Reply

The finsl battle was so short its hard to complain about it Reply

