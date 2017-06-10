Wonder Woman puts The Mummy back in the tomb
#TheMummy pounded to dust by #WonderWoman https://t.co/z356qvEdJI— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 9, 2017
-The Mummy is set to open at 32million if they are lucky
-Wonder Woman is set to take in between $48-51million which would put it at a 52% decline, the lowest 2nd week decline for a superhero movie ever
-Wonder Woman would end up around $198mill in its two weeks of being open
Have your rose-colored glasses worn off yet or do you still love Wonder Woman?
Edited at 2017-06-10 04:35 am (UTC)
I wish people would've showed this love to Ghostbusters.
Edited at 2017-06-10 04:36 am (UTC)
I think this was it's biggest competition too lmao. I'm going to see it again over the weekend. I'll probably watch the Mummy too for Sofia & for something to do but only bc I have a pass.
I have 3 Funkos left to collect to have all of the movie related Funkos. It's all the ones that are exclusives and I will have to pay a high premium to get them.
Edited at 2017-06-10 04:43 am (UTC)
Sorry.
She sticks around to the end of the credits for ALL movies she goes to. Why? Who the fuck knows. And she spent like 3 years working in a movie theater so like... you'd think she'd want to get out of there so that the employees can clean.
On the other hand... I also had to clean theaters and the number of times people didn't believe me when I said there was nothing at the end of Dark Knight Rises... ugh.
unless you work in a theater and have to clean up the room
ok nvm judging from the replies you do work in a theater
Edited at 2017-06-10 03:10 pm (UTC)
Comic book adaptation films usually have after credit scenes, so why would a paying audience not want to wait to see it, should they want to?
Just got out of It Comes At Night which was really well acted so my movie pallet has recovered for the week.
Also Dr. Jekyll as the Nick Fury "here, let me tell you about all these creatures" analogue and not, oh I don't know, Abraham Van Helsing?!
Edited at 2017-06-10 04:50 am (UTC)
i don't have high hopes for bride of frankenstein because the writer who wrote the mummy 2017 is the one who is writing it as well. so it's going to have bad writing again regardless of actors.
So maybe if the BoF is written by 1 of the mummy writers maybe is gonna be good? I mean anyways this is a useless cinematic universe lol
Edited at 2017-06-10 12:58 pm (UTC)
I quickly left for a couple of minutes and ran right back and missed the entire WW vs Ares fight scene and was pissed as fuck lmao
Yass! I was so mad when Evie was recast in mummy 3.
the fight itself may not have been good, but the course of the fight had some of the most iconic cbm imagery i've ever seen. [third act spoilers]wonder woman charging through the german soldiers in a rage and then lifting the tank over her head before letting dr. poison go was more memorable than almost any other super hero movie third act i've seen. maybe since jean's sacrifice in X2 when she transforms into phoenix.