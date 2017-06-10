WonderWoman

Wonder Woman puts The Mummy back in the tomb




-The Mummy is set to open at 32million if they are lucky

-Wonder Woman is set to take in between $48-51million which would put it at a 52% decline, the lowest 2nd week decline for a superhero movie ever

-Wonder Woman would end up around $198mill in its two weeks of being open

Have your rose-colored glasses worn off yet or do you still love Wonder Woman?
