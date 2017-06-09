Just Lance and Hunk. UGH.



aw I think Hunk needs more character development tho Reply

I can't stand him, he's even worse than Bolin. And I didn't think that could be possible. Reply

Right?



I was only meh about Lance before I saw what the fandom was like. Now that he's all anyone ever talks about I can't stand him lol Reply

Dang, this gets season three before we have a firm release date for miraculous ladybug season 2.



I'm surprised the turnaround is so quick, didn't season 2 only come out in January? Reply

I believe they are ordering 26 episodes and then just splitting it up into 13 episode seasons thus it comes out quicker. Reply

I think Netflix ordered like 78 episodes at the top so they're just in constant production??? Reply

miraculous <3!!! Reply

I'm excited for both, but agree. Reply

Where's my girl Allura and her mice hair stylists at? The true main attractions of this show, tbh... and she better get her lion this season... Reply

Whatever happened with that girl who took the tour of the animation studio and posted storyboard photos she wasn't supposed to? Last I saw on Tumblr, she was trying to get people to take down the reblogs, but one person basically told her to fuck off and kept the photos up. Reply

HEW?! I'm dying to see Prince Lotor's design!! That's honestly what's gonna make or break my decision to buckle down and watch this show. He was my original villain boyf and I need to see if they're gonna do him justice. Reply

Lotor was in the trailer. If you can find another video (since this one seems to be blocked), he appears at around 19 seconds. Reply

God that was a mess. Someone on twitter actually tried to blackmail the animation studio because for some reason their ship becoming canon was more important than people potentially losing their jobs. I truly don't understand people who watch something just for the shipping. It's like...why even bother?



This fandom and the Steven Universe fandom are why I hate fandoms in general and why I try my damnedest not to get too actively involved. Reply

weird trailer. wasn't crazy about last season but ready for it to come back. Please don't let kallura happen tho Reply

yeah mte. It's a pretty tired 80s anime trope to have the leader and the princess be romantically involved just coz Reply

Well tbh Shiro is the leader, not Keith Reply

I still see no signs of this happening so there's still hope.

I just woke up from an unexpected nap and tumblr tags are all about Klance.

I didn't realize just how big this ship was.... Reply

Netflix needs to revive Thundercats and HeMan Reply

I actually liked Thundercats lol. It wasn't perfect but it was alright.



They need to remake that Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. Reply

I didn't even watch season 2 oop. But I'm interested in seeing where season 3 goes. Reply

BUT WHAT ABOUT SHIRO Reply

best character, flawless taste. Reply

As soon as they said they couldn't form voltron, yet qe see in a past s3 trailer voltron up and running. Ima assume the best and say Shiro comes back Reply

Wait so who will pilot the blue lion then? Allura? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Lance in the red lion



eta oh okay, now I can see it



Lance in the red lion

eta oh okay, now I can see it

Shiro is my ultimate fav. he needs to be safe!! augh, he's the beeeessssssttttt Reply

i am here for my kallura to happen. Reply

stanning for kallura just to see the literal worst fandom of the 2010s get what they deserve Reply

Same. If Kallura becomes canon I'm popping all the bottles. Reply

Whyyyyyyyyyy?



I underestimated how the klance fandom is, but kallura happening to make them suffer isn't the answer.



(Can an anime/cartoon fan get my ambiguously brown/black female Allura paired with hot level headed leader, Shiro?)



Reply

sis shallura has been done for months, dreamworks would have to be fucking insane to make the 25 year old man boink a 17 y/o girl at this point Reply

i mean i guess if you hate chemistry and relationship development :/ Reply

This is half the reason kallura is my favorite ship in the show Reply

Just give me some Lance character development. That's really all I ask for. Reply

