June 9th, 2017, 11:58 pm britt_m_89 Voltron Legendary Defender Season 3 Trailer New season comes out August 4th!It's short but [spoilers]it does confirm Keith will pilot the Black Lion and Lance will pilot the Red Lion.Source Tagged: animation, netflix, television - premiere / finale Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7070 comments Add comment
It's like they're trying to kill my hype.
I was only meh about Lance before I saw what the fandom was like. Now that he's all anyone ever talks about I can't stand him lol
I'm surprised the turnaround is so quick, didn't season 2 only come out in January?
This fandom and the Steven Universe fandom are why I hate fandoms in general and why I try my damnedest not to get too actively involved.
I just woke up from an unexpected nap and tumblr tags are all about Klance.
I didn't realize just how big this ship was....
They need to remake that Dungeons & Dragons cartoon.
eta oh okay, now I can see it
Edited at 2017-06-10 05:42 am (UTC)
I underestimated how the klance fandom is, but kallura happening to make them suffer isn't the answer.
(Can an anime/cartoon fan get my ambiguously brown/black female Allura paired with hot level headed leader, Shiro?)