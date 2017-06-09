Caroline from vamp dairies? Reply

yeah, she started that school for magical children with alaric Reply

Yes. It's also rumored that Caroline may be in Season 5, since TVD has ended and unlike a lot of the other actors she's said she'd be open to being on TO. Reply

i never really cared for davina/kol but it's cute they got a happy ending (for now lol).



also, where tf is vincent?! Reply

Only 2 eps left? I felt like this season just flew by! The past 2-3 episodes were a huge improvement though Reply

i really like this season! if the 13 episode format is this quality they they should really stick to it tbh Reply

Yeah it really does the show good, doing away with those inconsequential filler storylines Reply

