June 9th, 2017, 11:18 pm helyanwe89 The Originals 4x12 Promo Source[Spoiler (click to open)]They are clearly setting up Hayley deciding that Hope should be away from Elijah, and therefore shipping her off to live with Caroline in the finale. Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills, vampire diaries / the originals (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 99 comments Add comment
Caroline from vamp dairies?
also, where tf is vincent?!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.