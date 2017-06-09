I've just finished watching the last episode. I'm sad they have been rushing things a bit after dragging the first few seasons in France, this season has been so much better, now that they are in Scotland. But I could've done without the whole Charles/Henri/Nicole plot, I can't stand any of them and they are taking up too much screentime

I'm gonna miss the show, specially Mary's braided hairstyles and gorgeous face :P

They could've benefited from merging seasons 2 and 3 and not rushing this one so much. NGL, I'm going to miss this trashy show. I would have enjoyed more seasons from Elizabeth's perspective.

i'm wondering if they're gonna end with mary's beheading? i hope.

I haven't watched tonight's episode, but I highly doubt it. Last episode she still hadn't had her baby and Darnley was still alive.

I stopped watching after season 2, I could never get over the rape plotline.



That said, I might binge watch once it's all on Netflix. I really enjoyed the first season and a half, and love love loved Adelaide in the role, I hope she keeps getting work.

Mte

my fave moment was when henry fucked that chick out the window lmao. stopped watching during season 2 tho

lmfaoooo this comment

That was such an iconic moment. Definitely the highlight of the series.

Lol that was my fave.

That whole episode, tho.



Lola going to the fly-infested abortion barn, Henry and Catherine pinning the dead slampiece on a dead priest, rabid Yael Grobglas, and Kenna being Kenna.

his death was like some HBO levels of deaths jesus it was so much for me i miss my bb

I couldn't watch his death. I had to cover my eyes and you can totally hear the pain in Mary's scream.

Why is Tamsin from Lost Girl wearing a wig that appears to have been cut with a wonky laser?

my fave part of the show was the pilot where mary and her ladies watch people fuck, kenna gets hot over it and starts fingering herself then the king comes over and gives her a helping hand. i remember thinking holy shit how are they getting away with this on the cw. but then as the seasons went on it got stale instead pushing the edgy bar.



Edited at 2017-06-10 03:56 am (UTC)

If Mary would've gotten to Scotland a season earlier, then maybe this season wouldn't be so damn rushed.



Oh, well. I'm hoping the ending is as soapy as it can be.



Edited at 2017-06-10 03:56 am (UTC)

francis should've died in season 2. prolonging his death was such a mistake.

Yeah. Killing him off mid season 2, and having Mary leave France at the end of S2, would've been for the best.



And we would've avoided that worthless, unnecessary, show-killing rape storyline.

Reply

+1



Also, probably not having a repeat of another love triangle like how season 1 had. Season 2 was actually the worst for Reign (especially that rape plot line).

the pilot is the best episode of reign. the aesthetic, the songs, the scenes.

What will you miss about this show?

Adelaide's face.

This is probably a long shot, but can anyone identify the song that was playing in the scene where Mary writes to Elizabeth and Darnley talks to the dead girl? Shazam isn't picking it up and I'm getting nowhere searching on the lyrics. It was a cool song, though, and I'd like to find it.

I really need to catch up with this show. Last time I checked there was some character named Narcise and Lola was trying to keep tabs on him for Mary's husband.

i can't believe nobody has said meghan followes as catherine de medici! she's the highlight of this show. i'm 2/3 of the way through the last book in jean plaidy's catherine de medici trilogy and i'm kind of bummed we won't get to see her scheming in the lead up to the st bartholomew's day massacre--although considering they cut princess marguerite out and kept henry of navarre as a 9 year old boy as he historically was at the time instead of aging him up with the valois princes, it would've been hilarious to see how they tried to fix that for the plot.

