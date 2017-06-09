June 9th, 2017, 10:11 pm littlemissnovel Reign 4x16 finale promo promo source.What's your favorite moments/scenes/characters from Reign? What will you miss about this show? Tagged: reign (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2525 comments Add comment
I'm gonna miss the show, specially Mary's braided hairstyles and gorgeous face :P
That said, I might binge watch once it's all on Netflix. I really enjoyed the first season and a half, and love love loved Adelaide in the role, I hope she keeps getting work.
Lol that was my fave.
Lola going to the fly-infested abortion barn, Henry and Catherine pinning the dead slampiece on a dead priest, rabid Yael Grobglas, and Kenna being Kenna.
his death was like some HBO levels of deaths jesus it was so much for me
Oh, well. I'm hoping the ending is as soapy as it can be.
And we would've avoided that worthless, unnecessary, show-killing rape storyline.
Also, probably not having a repeat of another love triangle like how season 1 had. Season 2 was actually the worst for Reign (especially that rape plot line).
Adelaide's face.
This is probably a long shot, but can anyone identify the song that was playing in the scene where Mary writes to Elizabeth and Darnley talks to the dead girl? Shazam isn't picking it up and I'm getting nowhere searching on the lyrics. It was a cool song, though, and I'd like to find it.