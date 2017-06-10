keep it Reply

Thread

Link

i cant believe he has the top 3 songs on itunes and he doesn't even have an album out... Reply

Thread

Link

power of the biebs



anyway i bought 5 bras in my size for less than $100. God bless the semi-annual Reply

Thread

Link

bras are that expensive, wtf? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they're 7 for $30 at VS. I wen't to VS today and they were having a big sale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They usually cost $50 or more a pop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something about Stella maxwell's mouth irrationally annoys me Reply

Thread

Link

when i heard a snippet the other day i thought this would be good but this is boring af Reply

Thread

Link







Edited at 2017-06-10 03:01 am (UTC) you're trying to tell me elsa, romee, stella, and martha are different people? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao that's why Jasmine is there for diversity.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Future #1 I guess. It's not even a good song! He could record himself having diarrhea and it would sell. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand what's going on with top 40 right now and why none of the women are able to score a #1 unless you're Sia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The last woman who made it to the top 3 is Taylor. And it was with a man (Zayn). And that was over 3 months ago. This is sad as hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not trying to summon a demon here but I'll be shocked if she doesn't get a #1 debut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She definitively will. At least a woman will be back to #1 since November. Yay, I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beliebers stream and buy the hell out of his music, I'll give him that, but honestly a lot of pop girls haven't been delivering lately, at least not enough to attract to the gp outside of their fans.



But then again, these male acts are basic too so idk what's going on lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Like I accept that the female pop artists are not delivering this year but Ed Sheeran, Beiber and the Chainsmokers aren't any better. lol what is happening? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, a lot of female popstars have been showing their asses lately and that has a lot to do with it as well. Now if only the GP could turn their backs on these problematic men too.



Edited at 2017-06-10 04:46 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte the girls are putting SHIT out



though i kind of like the selena song but i realize it isn't top 5 looks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah and the male acts are really getting the best DJs, beats, and songwriters to provide them with hits



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im not even into the guys music for the most part but the pop girls are giving complete disappointment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. Rihanna Bey, and Taylor (even though I hate her) are all on a break and they still aren't delivering when this is the PERFECT opportunity to make their marks as a female pop act since there's literally no competition rn.



If America was more accepting to overseas acts (afropop, latin pop, etc), I don't think this drought in music would exist.



Edited at 2017-06-10 04:58 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he sounds bored Reply

Thread

Link

has candice done one of these?? can someone link me. i love watching her move Reply

Thread

Link



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd0DVca NvWI she is in a couple, but here is one candice appears in more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only new model missing from this is racist Taylor Hill, at least Sara didn't miss out on making this video.



Edited at 2017-06-10 03:37 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Josephine and Lais aren't in it either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the two best new girls tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Sara is racist too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know, that is why I mentioned her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

David Guetta needs to retire. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can all these middle aged pop stars and djs stop hiring Bieber to pollute the charts Reply

Thread

Link

Bop of the summer! Reply

Thread

Link

They need to stop doing these dumb lip sync videos and use the old angels again for campaigns. Every campaign looks like teens at a festival it's enough Reply

Thread

Link

He's ugly, his soul is ugly, and this song is ugly. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh more beiber



in more important NEW MUSIC NEWS - I am LOOOOOOOOOOVING SZA's album. anyone else listened? Reply

Thread

Link

best album since solange tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So he just collabs with DJs to get a hit? Reply

Thread

Link





he's had 4 top 5 hits (3



he is literal chart blessing no djs have to collab with him to get a hithe's had 4 top 5 hits (3 #1s ) in the last year, (plus 3 #1s from his album in 2015)he is literal chart blessing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DJs collab with him for a hit tbh because they know his fans are going to stream and buy it, along with the support from the GP. DJ Khaled didn't have a number one song until "I'm The One" and this is the 1st time David Guetta has a track charting in over 61 countries. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link