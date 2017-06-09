Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?
Highlights:
- They had to write and perform their verses to Ru's Category Is song
- During rehearsals, Trinity was the weakest one along with Sasha but they both did great in their performances
- No guest judges this week, just family
- All four had to lipsync
- No one was sent home
Are you rooting for anyone even though it's obvious who's gonna win, ONTD?
but tbh even if she did have a few wins Ru's boner for Shea is way too transparent. It's definitely hers to lose.
The runway, the lip-syncs, untucked(!!!!) has been mediocre. I have no doubts that this years reunion will be nothing but apologies and kumbaya bs. I miss the drama and the passion.
these 4 were the good grapes imo
i looked online and it's like $60!!
I think Shea will win. I'm not really invested in any of them tho 🤷
I was kind of surprised they didn't eliminate anyone, but I also had no idea who they would eliminate based on the critiques and lipsyncs because they all did great. Overall, I don't think Peppermint deserves to be in the finale but she did great tonight just like the others.
Roxxxy AllStars - no.
i live for trinity and would love to see her get it too but shea more than deserves this. the fandom's antiblackness is obvious af