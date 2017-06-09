Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?

this season is the pits. hope shea wins but i think it'll be sasha. Reply

Girl please Sasha ain't gonna win this is Sheas game look at who did the best. Reply

has there ever been a winner with 0 solo wins to her name?



but tbh even if she did have a few wins Ru's boner for Shea is way too transparent. It's definitely hers to lose. Reply

This Reply

Please,Trinity is winning and is so damn obvious. Peppermint is not top 4 material, yet, here we are. Reply

Im honestly hoping for anyone but Sasha, I just find her insufferable. I hope Trinity wins, but its obviously going to Shea who is very deserving of it. Reply

Also I can't believe I missed this uhh if anyone finds something on a sis.



Edited at 2017-06-10 01:50 am (UTC)

You didn't miss much tbh. The editing this season is so fucking bad it ruins otherwise good eps. Reply

And that lighting Reply

I really liked this episode and I love all 4 queens. So it really is the editing that is hurting this season for me, not the girls (though lip syncing this season was still lame, even here this final lip sync was meh even for Peppermint) Reply

Lipsyncs this season were so fucking tragic. Even Peppermint, who's clearly a good lipsyncer, is just not my cup of tea, I can't bring myself to care for her goofy movies. At least she's really pretty tho Reply

I like Peppermints a lot but IA. Especially since season 8 had lip sync queen Chi Chi :( Reply

What do you want, though? 10 death drops? Reply

We've had three lipsyncers just stand there doing nothing. Unbelievable!!



The runway, the lip-syncs, untucked(!!!!) has been mediocre. I have no doubts that this years reunion will be nothing but apologies and kumbaya bs. I miss the drama and the passion. Reply

Same. And I feel like we usually get to see the girls interact with one another more and see how they're doing in the workroom, which has only been present really in the past few episodes. Reply

truly awful editing, but the girls mostly were boring too



these 4 were the good grapes imo Reply

I liked this episode; I thought everyone did really well. The only outfit I didn't think was that great was Sasha's. Peppermint and Shea made me tear up a little. Can't wait to see Shea win.

the squatty potty spot tho



lol ikr was that their sponsor or what it was so random Reply

Link

esp that it was a fancy wooden one too like what on earth



i looked online and it's like $60!! Reply

everybody needs one tbh and bottoms are a good market! Reply

I listen to the podcast, Squatty Potty is the big sponsor. I like the idea of it but I already have a cheap stepstool from IKEA that works just fine soooooo Reply

I think Sasha is going to win, at least that's what I've been hearing. I was here for 'back chains?!' Reply

lol@ what Shea said about Kim Chi on untucked



I think Shea will win. I'm not really invested in any of them tho 🤷 Reply

What she said? Reply

this was the only actually good, interesting, semi compelling episode all season Reply

I was so excited for this season after AS2 and most of season 8, but the fact thst Alexis Michel, and Peppermint mssde it to the top 5, when they would've been the Vivacious of their season is appealing. Reply

its been pretty obvious who was the top three and that shea is probobly goinna win from the first episode. but now i think it might be a toss up between shea and trinty. Reply

#TeamSasha



#TeamSasha

I was kind of surprised they didn't eliminate anyone, but I also had no idea who they would eliminate based on the critiques and lipsyncs because they all did great. Overall, I don't think Peppermint deserves to be in the finale but she did great tonight just like the others.

Trinity better win this shit, I will not have another Raven/Roxxxy situation! Reply

Roxxxy didn't deserve to win. Reply

except she did Reply

I love all those queens but neither Raven or Roxxxy deserved to win. Reply

Roxxxy season 5 - yes, I agree.



Roxxxy AllStars - no. Reply

I love Trinity so much. She would be the first pageant girl to win the season. Reply

Shea should win but just like every black queen who slays she is going to hated if she does Reply

mte



i live for trinity and would love to see her get it too but shea more than deserves this. the fandom's antiblackness is obvious af Reply

Not denying the fandom's antiblackness but Shea was easily the fan favorite (after Valentina) for a big portion of the season, probably up until last week when Ru gave her the win she didn't deserve, and it became clear to everyone he's all up her ass. Reply

Rme Reply

