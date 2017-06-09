swamp monster

Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?



Highlights:
- They had to write and perform their verses to Ru's Category Is song
- During rehearsals, Trinity was the weakest one along with Sasha but they both did great in their performances
- No guest judges this week, just family
- All four had to lipsync
- No one was sent home but Peppermint should've been

source: my TV

Are you rooting for anyone even though it's obvious who's gonna win, ONTD?

