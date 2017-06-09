sonam kapoor

CNN fired Reza Aslan because he called Trump a 'piece of s**t'




SOURCE

Reza Aslan is a political and religious commentator who has appeared on The Daily Show and Real Time with Bill Maher. He had a show that aired on CNN called Believer, a spiritual adventure series. CNN will not go forward with Season 2 because of Aslan's comments about Trump. Here's a link with clips from Aslan's show: http://www.cnn.com/shows/believer

And just want to remind everyone that CNN still employs Jeffrey Lord, who just last year said that the KKK is a leftist organization. CNN also hired Corey Lewandowski AFTER he got fired from Trump's campaign for assaulting a reporter.
Tagged: , , ,