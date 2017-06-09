CNN fired Reza Aslan because he called Trump a 'piece of s**t'

Lol at Jeffrey Lord still having a job tho.... Reply

ikr Reply

for real Reply

LoL at Jeffrey Lord EVER having a job, TBH. Hire Danny Egan, GDI! Reply

ugh, dan egan, that pretty bastard Reply

bae Reply

God he's pretty Reply

pretty Reply

What did he even DO before being Trump's synchophant on CNN? Reply

This is insane. This is the nicest possible thing he could have called him. https://t.co/I6XKnHI99m — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) June 9, 2017

Reply

lmao I love him Reply

Goddamn I love the man behind Jon H Ryan. Reply

lol Reply

I'm getting so tired of coddling to right wing pissbabies over every fucking thing. Fuck Donnie, hope his greasy little heart pops soon ❤️ Reply

mte karl Reply

Bullshit Man!!!!! Omg I can't believe you used a Karl GIF!!!!! I wish they were still don't podcasts :( Reply

Bullshit Man would be so exhausted with Trump alone Reply

non-American here to say that US news stations are the weirdest fucking thing to me, like how is Fox News allowed to be a thing (hypothetical question, y'all don't have to tell me about all the fucked up old ppl/religious nuts you know from your time spent growing up in Florida) Reply

LMAO at your qualifier - I automatically think this whenever I make a rhetorical statement on ONTD, and often put a disclaimer just because I don't want to deal with the asinine replies. Reply

non-american as well, and US news media (like US politics) is fucking insane. Reply

It's our freedom of speech and press laws. They cut both ways unfortunately :( Reply

we have freedom of speech as well (but we have apparently not as much freedom when it comes to hate speech, which i think is actually a good thing)but our news programms are not half as crazy as some of yours. and there is way less fear mongering i've found. what is it that makes americans always take it to a new level when it comes to crazy? Reply

Excuse you, south Florida is perfectly normal. Reply

I grew up in liberalland and I still don't understand how people lick up fox's shit.

Not my kink, not my president



Not my kink, not my president Reply

American/U.S.A. culture when it comes to news, politics, religion, sex, celebs and the like just handle things vastly different than the rest of the world. It's hard to explain why w/o doing an indepth study in American history and culture and the laws. Reply

fox news is an entertainment network, not a news network, so it is able to be a lot worse :/ Reply

also not american and ia. it seems like literal fear-mongering 24/7??? like no wonder yall are afraid of everything Reply

Up through the late 80s, we had a law called the Fairness Doctrine which forced news stations to present controversial issues in a balanced way.

In yet one more way he fucked over this country, Reagan got rid of it. Crazy right-wing talk radio/Fox News/etc. weren't a thing until the 90s. They owe their existence like, 50% due to the elimination of that law and 50% to how changes in the media landscape have increasingly allowed audiences to self-segregate into their ideological echo chambers.

(I know you didn't want an actual answer but) there used to be an FCC rule called The Fairness Doctrine that required broadcasters to present controversial issues in a way that was truly honest and balanced. It was eliminated in the 80s by pressure from - you guessed it - Reagan. After broadcasters weren't required to give the news in a way that truly informed the public, they could start presenting the news in a way that favored a particular bias or ideology. This point in American history is where the political parties start to get really vitriolic and spiky, I guess for lack of a better word. Extremely divided against each other to the point of making compromise near impossible. Leave that situation to stew and thicken for thirty years and you have a generation that experienced extremetization as they aged and a generation that's never known anything different. Reply

Also non-US person here co-signing your confusion. The US has lost its crown as THE global juggernaut because it's scared the crown right off its own head. Reply

Parent

they're not really news shows but more entertainment shows. They have loud/modern theme songs and the news anchors have to be some what attractive. A lot of them haven't even studied journalism and are their through connections, like Anderson Cooper who is a failed CIA agent & from a wealthy/famous family Reply

cancel cnn Reply

CNN ia a hot damn mess. they still have jeffrey lord, jack kingston, and other insane trump cult members on their payroll who stay saying insane and way more offensive shit. like everyone says how crappy CNN is and they continue to stay crappy. mess Reply

I can't stand that blond Trump supporting lady with the name spelled like a Mormon. Kayhleigh or some shit? And the bald Trump supporters who yell over everyone. And of course the always terrible Jason Miller. Reply

These media orgs think they need to showcase ~diverse~ viewpoints even though some viewpoints add no fucking value to the conversation. I'm so sick of it! Reply

I believe Jack Kingston had a tweet from April where a country in Asia outlawed using dog or cat meat and he goes "But, how will the egg rolls taste?" like...I can't. Reply

If they think calling Trump a "piece of shit" is profane then good fucking luck to them and their chronic pearl clutching. You can't fucking tout the line of defending free speech when you keep censoring your employees, CNN. Reply

That this is Brian Stelter's response is so pathetic to me. CNN had Lewandowski on their payroll and Lord but calling Trump a POS is apparently worse than assault or being racist? Fuck CNN and anyone who works for them tbh. They're a stain on society just like Fox News is and a lot of other outlets. America and the world is worse off because of people like Ailes (I hope your ass is in hell tbh), Murdoch and Zucker. They celebrate and reward the worst of society. They reward racism. They reward obnoxiousness.

Did they call Obama a P.O.S.? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2017



Did they call Obama a P.O.S.? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2017





Not only does the right get away with so much shit but the media allows them to. If a Dem acted like Trump or Gianforte they'd be out of a job immediately.



I know a lot of people here have probably watched this already but if not please watch it. It's important.



CNN's approach to covering politics prioritizes drama and spectacle over truth telling. pic.twitter.com/5cw6zjKPtj — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 17, 2017

I was just talking about this in ffao and was so annoyed.

Yes, anytime I've watched CNN it reminds me of ESPN and I'm like this is not how they should be treating serious subjects.



IA about Alies, I hope there's a hell so and that he's in it. Reply

Yep, I've reached a point where I hope for an after life just so people can suffer in it. Reply

This is so true. It's pathetic. Reply

i swear don lemon's panel legit turn into real housewives of wherever. like just shouting all over each other O.o



this is why trump is president. news shows turns to entertainment Reply

I haven't seen it but this is great. Having an opinion does not a journalist make. Reply

Time to boycott CNN. But really, wtf is with them having to give a platform to these lying right wing nut jobs who I'm sure have said much worse. I really do want to boycott their shitty network. Reply

it's been way past the time to boycott them sis Reply

i knew they werent shit/have been angry with them since they got the wrong dude during the boston bombing Reply

Is CNN owned by a Trump supporter? Reply

It's run by Jeff Zucker, whose claim to fame is destroying NBC. Reply

CNN was founded by Ted Turner and he claims to hate Rupert Murdoch more than anyone else in this world. He's very much left-leaning and has been vocal about being Anti-Republican in the past, though I'm unaware of his recent politics. The President of CNN is a soulless sociopath who chooses ratings over journalism - Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Jim Acosta, etc. are ~rumored~ to be the minority within the network who have fought back hard against Jeff Zucker (President of CNN) and his insistence on employing Lewandowski, Lloyd, etc., with very little success.

Edited at 2017-06-10 02:11 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-10 02:11 am (UTC) Reply

'With very little success'



I don't know how they haven't figured this out yet. Like I always turn off CNN as soon as Jeffery lord or the other Trump bots show up. Everyone I know does too. Surely their stats reflect this in some way Reply

Ted Turner was ousted 17 years ago and it's been downhill ever since





And if you're worse than the guy who wanted to colorize old Hollywood movies, you should be ashamed. But I doubt they're capable Reply

cnn: where trump surrogates can say whatever lie and awful shit that they want but anti-dumpsters lose their job. Reply

Fabulous icon. Reply

I really wish we had one decent, normal news station. Watching the British election coverage last night was just calm and informative and interesting. Why can't we have nice things? :( Reply

I think in the U.S. it's difficult because you have so much disinformation and a glorifying angle to keep people stupid like there's a clip of 45 saying that if he ever ran, he'd run as a Republican bc the voters are stupid and if you showed it to a Con. they'd bring up Liberals. At least with Brexit, you had some people voting on "NHS would get 350 MILLION A WEEK" and they told the voters the next DAY, "yeah, that's not true." Here they told people they would take Obamacare away and people said, "I'm good because I have ACA and not OBAMACARE!" because of that disinformation. Reply

