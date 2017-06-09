CNN fired Reza Aslan because he called Trump a 'piece of s**t'
CNN cancels Reza Aslan's show, Believer, after his profane anti-Trump tweets https://t.co/GmAFVy6tv7 pic.twitter.com/AoPoyMQ1Ab— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 9, 2017
Reza Aslan is a political and religious commentator who has appeared on The Daily Show and Real Time with Bill Maher. He had a show that aired on CNN called Believer, a spiritual adventure series. CNN will not go forward with Season 2 because of Aslan's comments about Trump. Here's a link with clips from Aslan's show: http://www.cnn.com/shows/believer
And just want to remind everyone that CNN still employs Jeffrey Lord, who just last year said that the KKK is a leftist organization. CNN also hired Corey Lewandowski AFTER he got fired from Trump's campaign for assaulting a reporter.
Goddamn I love the man behind Jon H Ryan.
Not my kink, not my president
In yet one more way he fucked over this country, Reagan got rid of it. Crazy right-wing talk radio/Fox News/etc. weren't a thing until the 90s. They owe their existence like, 50% due to the elimination of that law and 50% to how changes in the media landscape have increasingly allowed audiences to self-segregate into their ideological echo chambers.
That this is Brian Stelter's response is so pathetic to me. CNN had Lewandowski on their payroll and Lord but calling Trump a POS is apparently worse than assault or being racist? Fuck CNN and anyone who works for them tbh. They're a stain on society just like Fox News is and a lot of other outlets. America and the world is worse off because of people like Ailes (I hope your ass is in hell tbh), Murdoch and Zucker. They celebrate and reward the worst of society. They reward racism. They reward obnoxiousness.
Not only does the right get away with so much shit but the media allows them to. If a Dem acted like Trump or Gianforte they'd be out of a job immediately.
I know a lot of people here have probably watched this already but if not please watch it. It's important.
IA about Alies, I hope there's a hell so and that he's in it.
this is why trump is president. news shows turns to entertainment
I don't know how they haven't figured this out yet. Like I always turn off CNN as soon as Jeffery lord or the other Trump bots show up. Everyone I know does too. Surely their stats reflect this in some way
And if you're worse than the guy who wanted to colorize old Hollywood movies, you should be ashamed. But I doubt they're capable
CNN punishing those speaking the TRUTH?! Color me shocked!