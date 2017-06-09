Mako

Zhang Ziyi cast in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters


Zhang Ziyi (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) has been cast for the upcoming 'Godzilla: King of Monsters'. In addition her character will be reoccurring in Legendary's other 'Monsterverse' movies as a member of the covert, creature-cataloging Monarch organization; she is also set to appear in Godzilla vs Kong.

