Zhang Ziyi cast in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Zhang Ziyi joins Kyle Chandler in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' https://t.co/mDxT9EokBQ pic.twitter.com/nA9tiPaOPZ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 9, 2017
Zhang Ziyi (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) has been cast for the upcoming 'Godzilla: King of Monsters'. In addition her character will be reoccurring in Legendary's other 'Monsterverse' movies as a member of the covert, creature-cataloging Monarch organization; she is also set to appear in Godzilla vs Kong.
Source
It's such a shame because it's really a visually stunning film. The costumes are to die for.