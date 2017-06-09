Zhang Ziyi cast in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters

I guess she's doing more than Jing Tian did in Skull Island, that's good. Reply

She had like 3 lines Reply

zhang ziyi >>> jing tian Reply

I haven't seen her in a movie since Horsemen (which sucked). Reply

queen Reply

i cant wait for this movie Reply

I just rewatched Memoirs of a Geisha and she was so miscast. I mean the three leads as Chinese ladies were miscast generally, but you can't even make the argument that her talent transcended the fact that she wasn't Japanese. Like she was so flat-affected and dead-eyed in that role. Idk why anyone was supposed to find her charming and witty in the context of the film, she was just awkward and bad.



It's such a shame because it's really a visually stunning film. The costumes are to die for. Reply

ikr?? i found myself actually rooting for hatsumomo. Reply

i disagree but she was still miscast Reply

I thought her being so awkward at first made sense because she had been separated from her family and was messed up emotionally, but she stayed that way all throughout and I was all ???? at her being the toast of the town Reply

whatever happened to her sex scandal story with rich powerful men? Reply

YAS ZHANG!!! Ugh I love her. Reply

OMG YASSSS @ asian actors but YASSS @ ZHANG Reply

