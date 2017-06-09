this is bad. Reply

This is super on trend and sounds NOTHING like how Ally usually sounds in 5H. Get it!

i appreciate the aesthetic

Also I love how the remaining 5H girls are so supportive of these collabs, like they all went with Ally to the release party for this and were Instagram living it, and all the girls were tweeting about Lauren this morning with Halsey.

They really must've hated CaCa.



They really must've hated CaCa. Reply

Well she was a racist, backstabbing, sabotaging bitch.

Oh trust, I know sis. I'm glad she is gone so they can RISE (although I wish they were actually rising on the charts).

A shiver ran down my spine just from reading this thread title.



For her sake, I'm not even gonna hit play. Reply

Legit doesn't sound like her but YAAASSSS @ LegendALLY coming to slay and take her spot as the True Star™ of 5H!

I don't want to click play, but based on the name Lost Kings it's either a christian boyband or a Chainsmokers ripoff.

I hate this. I am getting old, all of this autotuned crap gives me a headache lol.

If she was using this song to show off her vocal skill its a big fail. She sounds like every autotuned voice out there right now. This could literally be anyone.

So when is Normani and Rachel Dinahzal gonna release their solo effort?

dinah has a song with red one, fetty wap & french montana

the mv should be out soon, they filmed it a month ago in Morocco Reply

RedOne, French Montana, and Fetty Wap in 2017?

Sounds like a hit.

Sounds like a hit. Reply

The song is shit :(

this ain't good

YAAAAWN 😴 sorry, girl

yikes, down isnt even cold yet

Better than Down and Crying In The Club. Slay!

Down is now flopping harder than Crying in the Club on itunes. This is embarrassing.

the song is supposed to impact the radio monday, yall are too much

Does not change the fact that it's not doing well right now, even after the video.

the video just dropped out. their team clearly weren't aiming for an instant hit like wfh (radio deal, video release the same day with radio deal the same week)



it takes a week or two after the radio impact before having an idea



and 'down' was the 16th most streamed song in the US this week, which is pretty good considering that they'll start promotion only next week Reply

They don't have a top of the hour radio deal, but they very obviously have payola. The spins alone show that.

And that 16th most-streamed stat is incorrect.



And that 16th most-streamed stat is incorrect. Reply

so this is incorrect?



so this is incorrect?

Edited at 2017-06-10 04:20 am (UTC) the big majority of artists need payola to at least enter the top 40 on radio. this is no secret. still, their official radio impact starts mondayso this is incorrect? http://hitsdailydouble.com/streaming_so ngs

They have a core fan base and then go after the mainstream. Mainstream doesn't know to look for them on YouTube or iTunes or Spotify because it has not been serviced to radio yet. It is way too early to judge if this is a bit or a flop.

they still managed to reach #2 on itunes only with their fanbase and anticipation and the song is doing great when it comes to streaming

the song is a bomb. they got focus'd/iggy'd by trying to release the same fucking song again

I expected a christian campfire song from an Ally solo. This definitely isn't it.

Sounds like a promo song to some shitty baemance movie

5H's best vocalist, worst dancer, and least problematic member. Slay with these autotuned mess, Legendally!

This will probably do well.

I stopped at Oh My Gosh. If you can't even say God do you really deserve a solo feature? This isn't Disney girl!

lmao damn, i kinda like it. i'll add it to my summer playlist and enjoy jamming to it in the car.

couldn't finish it. annoying and not very catchy



wish they wouldn't all release their solo songs while their new group single is out... Reply

this sounds perfect for tweens, which isn't really a read.

This will do well among teeny boppers

i am LOVIN this i don't even care how cheesy it is. THIS is driving music it!!! I LOVE IT

Go solo LegendALLY, queen of pop!

