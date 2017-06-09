June 9th, 2017, 06:39 pm ionadelfina Ally from 5H has a song out now too Lost Kings - Look At Us Now ft. Ally Brooke, A$AP FergWhat do you think, ONTD? This sound is pretty trendy rn.source Tagged: fifth harmony, music / musician (pop), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4040 comments Add comment
They really must've hated CaCa.
For her sake, I'm not even gonna hit play.
the mv should be out soon, they filmed it a month ago in Morocco
Sounds like a hit.
it takes a week or two after the radio impact before having an idea
and 'down' was the 16th most streamed song in the US this week, which is pretty good considering that they'll start promotion only next week
And that 16th most-streamed stat is incorrect.
so this is incorrect? http://hitsdailydouble.com/streaming_so
Edited at 2017-06-10 04:20 am (UTC)
they still managed to reach #2 on itunes only with their fanbase and anticipation and the song is doing great when it comes to streaming
wish they wouldn't all release their solo songs while their new group single is out...