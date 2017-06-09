SZA'S ALBUM IS SOOOOOO GOOD, I LOVE LOVE LOVE HER Reply

sza's album is so good Reply

i've listened to it three times already today Reply

yay! i wish her so much success. i love her style and relate to a lot of her lyrics. Reply

both of these tracks are so good. thank you OP!! Reply

No prob! Ibeyi's self-titled debut was amazing and SZA's new album is great too. I recommend! Reply

I loved Ibeyi's debut but I'm not familiar with SZA, so I'm going to check out her new album ASAP! Reply

the sza song production reminds me a lot of songs on frank ocean's blonde (which is a good thing, i like it a lot) Reply

agreed. she's even got forrest gump references on there. Reply

it's classic sza with some blonde and anti elements (which was heavily sza inspired) Reply

I have been listening to Ctrl and omg it's 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Reply

Ibeyi is so good live! 😭 Go see them if they come to your city. Reply

Drew Barrymore is a fav track Reply

ibey my angels. they're so amazing i'm glad to hear new stuff from them.



i'm so/so on sza just based on her last album but i'm really hoping to like ctrl. Reply

I feel like CTRL is, sonically, pretty different from her mixtapes. More accessible rhythms and the lyrics are more honest. Reply

Ctrl is so good I can't even decide what my favorite song is yet. Reply

i love the album, but CTRL sounds pretty much exactly like Frank's Blonde tbh even her cadence, especially in "20 something" is exactly like his Reply

CTRL was decent, different for sure but not in a bad way. My faves were Weekend, Broken Clocks and Normal Girl. Reply

loving CTRL <3 glad that she's doing more with her voice than she did on Z Reply

Here for Ibeyi , anytime I'm down I listen to River or Oya and it comfort my soul



Is Sza still saying she was raised in an oppressive Muslim household? Or did she appolize for all her lies Reply

I ned to listen to ctrl but don't care for 20 something Reply

CTRL is such a good debut!!! it's a great balance of alternative and r&b. i hope she gets noms for it @ the grammys Reply

