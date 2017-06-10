Beyoncé threatens 15-year old fan with a lawsuit

Didn't Taylor do this too? The greedy just get greedier. Reply

Thread

Link

how dare you!! they're both starving indie artists who barely make ends meet </3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Naw fam. Taylor invites her fans to her home to bake cookies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, you can't just have a whole merchandise store. THAT'S greedy AF. That's something you do on the corner outside the concerts.



Note: I'm sure the song lyrics in full are copyright, but using non trademark phrases is fair use. So she can sell merchandise like that.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, I mean copyright laws do exist for a reason.



Also, I've seen too many "I'm only 15" year old kids turn out to really be 47 yr old liars, so I am going to ignore that part of this story. Reply

Thread

Link





https://capitalclothing.net/pages/about-us This says that they are in the 20s but i cant tell tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao like 50% of their stuff is blatant copyright infringement. it's not like beyonce's doing what taylor did when she got a podcast's episode deleted for reviewing her song Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they just say they are producing clothes for 20 somethings not that they are 20 themselves. besides judging from the pictures they are definitely in their teens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right!! If anything this company does poses harm to Bey and her brand she'd pay the price. Let her screw things up, she doesn't need outside sources playing the game on her behalf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hasn't she done this before? I remember her suing someone for selling engagement shirts or something. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh yeah, there was a post about it here. They were mugs that said "Feyonce" and had little engagement rings painted on them.



How the hell do I remember that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She got the copyright for "boy bye"? Wow was she the first to make that phrase famous?



Edited at 2017-06-09 10:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah bc she's the first one to ever say that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't Taylor also copyright "this sick beat"? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well didnt Bey also try to get the rights for Ave Maria or something lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah she also tried to copyright 1989, Cause We Never Go Out of Style, Could Show You Incredible Things and Nice to Meet You, Where You Been? lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

in context of her song, not the phrase itself. you need to do that if you want to sell merch with those phrases. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean shes making money off of beyonces name so lol Reply

Thread

Link

Why is everyone acting brand new and trying to sell copyrighted stuff without the owner's permission? Like someone else said, copyright laws do exist for a reason. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, and the language in this is pretty much the nicest c&d letter ever written. They're giving her a very simple way out with no further harm for anyone involved. Literally just stop selling stuff and take it down. She definitely could have continued with the fan stuff and twitter handle indefinitely, but she decided to push it into a for-profit venture - flying too close to the sun there, Icarus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On a more general note, when Beyonce goes after people like this, doesn't it kind of help smaller businesses/brands? I'm imagining the can of worms that would be opened if a lesser known name, but still a copyright holder, went to court and was told, "Well, there's this precedence when Beyonce let it slide, so you might not have a case..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc it's queen bey and ontd hates her ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It cracks me up because people would watch shows like "the making of a murder" and act like they know tne law yet, when stories like these come out people stay calling celebs petty and money hungry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I doubt she's going to actually sue the person as long as they stop selling the merchandise and profiting off of her.



Edited at 2017-06-09 10:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like everyone was harsher to tswift when she did this. lol Reply

Thread

Link

there hasn't even been 1 page of comments girl lmao its beyonce ontd will drag her be patient Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imma waiting! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taylor was more petty and reaching with some of the merchandise.



This is clear unapproved use of Bey's brand and likeness. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think Beyonce has ever gone as far as having a podcast get taken down because a small portion of one of her songs was played. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Taylor got busy sending out C&Ds to fans selling $5 digital prints with the words "Shake it Off" written on them in fancy type - ON CHRISTMAS EVE. TOP THAT, BEYONCE! Reply

Thread

Link

well they're selling merch with her name and likeness, kind of copyright 101 Reply

Thread

Link

yeah I haven't seen what they were selling but Beyonce and Taylor do not fuck around with this stuff. Celeb's make money selling their own merch, they don't want someone using their image/work to undercut them on tumblr. like come on, man lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if it's like the rest of their merch with lyrics and actual images of the celebrity - like the ariana grande sweater - then yeah, they're gonna get a c&d lol it's like stans think just because they're stans that the law won't apply. nah these girls don't play!



Edited at 2017-06-09 11:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't stand teens either but gahtdamn, Beyoncé

I salute you Reply

Thread

Link

I just looked at their website and there's no way in fuck this is being run by a 15 year old, the sheer amount of merchandise is staggering. I'm frankly shocked they haven't been shut down - I see copyright violation after copyright violation all over this shop. This is some bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

maybe he has help? i've looked at his personal twitter and he seems like a normal teen stan. even has uploaded photos from his day at school and retweeted school posts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://capitalclothing.net/pages/about-us Their bio on the site says 20 somethings Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IDK, something in the milk ain't clean here. The amount of/diversity in inventory calls for a massive amount of time, energy, resources, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

After reading this comment I was like, they have to be white and yep, I was right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I just looked at it and for sure this is not a random teenage fan. What kind of astroturfing... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people stealing lyrics for merch from a person who stole credit for those lyrics.





the circle of liffffeee Reply

Thread

Link

I screamed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously, this person literally took a page out of Beyonce's playbook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I need to see pics of the merch before I decide whether this kid's doing actual copyright infringement or if Bey's pulling a TSwift move. Reply

Thread

Link

Just go to the links in the comments to see they are infringing on multiple celebs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't get to the beyonce capital site (it seems to have gotten shut down), but the other site holy copyright infringment Batman. D:



Edited at 2017-06-09 11:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link