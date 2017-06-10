Beyoncé threatens 15-year old fan with a lawsuit


Future mother of twins known as Queen Bey has threatened a popular fan account on Twitter (Beyoncecapital) with a lawsuit if they do not stop production of Beyoncé inspired merch and close down their online store. Bey's team even wanted the fan to stop using their Twitter handle. The owner of the account deleted all the tweets but here are the screenshots of their tweets about the situation:








source


