Beyoncé threatens 15-year old fan with a lawsuit
Future mother of twins known as Queen Bey has threatened a popular fan account on Twitter (Beyoncecapital) with a lawsuit if they do not stop production of Beyoncé inspired merch and close down their online store. Bey's team even wanted the fan to stop using their Twitter handle. The owner of the account deleted all the tweets but here are the screenshots of their tweets about the situation:
source
Note: I'm sure the song lyrics in full are copyright, but using non trademark phrases is fair use. So she can sell merchandise like that.
Also, I've seen too many "I'm only 15" year old kids turn out to really be 47 yr old liars, so I am going to ignore that part of this story.
This is clear unapproved use of Bey's brand and likeness.
