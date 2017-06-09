JK Rowling Blasts 'Liberal' Men for Misogynistic Language Toward Theresa May

she's not wrong tbh "liberal" men's misogyny is almost worse than the far right's bc they also expect ass pats when they meet the bare minimum of human decency Reply

exactly, and these college woke guys are the worst, with their "respect women" memes on twitter but they're the first to insult women who won't give them the time of day Reply

This is exactly why I don't trust any guy who tells me he's a feminist - more often or not they're just looking to get laid and not call the next day. Reply

I don't think men can be feminists. Its a conflict of interest. Reply

Truth, I don't trust the "male feminist" variety for this reason. Reply

The accuracy

Perfect first comment ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Reply

"If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics."



tell em Reply

I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words



ia jkr Reply

Tell 'em J.K.!



You still support Depp, a man who has done actual violence to women, though so also f u. Reply

i'm glad you brought up the Depp thing bc yikesss Reply

I can't decide if I should consider Rowling a "problematic fave" for both being responsible for one of my favorite book series and some really hair-brained statements and supporting people like Depp or not. Reply

Using discriminatory language when a woman does something wrong isn't okay (and it really is not okay), but putting your hands on them gets them a movie deal and your support. Reply

okay to be entirely fair, he was casted and it was filmed before the amber heard case came to light. of course they should have found a way to either cut his part (probably unlikely) or make a public statement saying they cannot stand by him in light of the allegations and that they will recast him for future movies. and pay an equivalent amount of his paycheck for the first fantastic beasts to a foundation for abused women and domestic violence. Reply

It makes me so mad, she's a huge hypocrite. Reply

not being snarky but asking because i legit don't know, did she have any say in his casting? Reply

i'm just sick of men Reply

Same tbh

I was discussing the other day with a friend how I feel cognitive dissonance around my attraction to men bc while I hate them and trust none of them, I'm sexually attracted to them and idt both of those things can coexist peacefully lol Reply

literally same Reply

lol saaaame Reply

Ugh same. I don't know what I'll do if my husband dies because the thought of going on dates with stranger men revolts me but I'm also a horn dog and would need to get laid? Reply

lmao same I HATE them but fuck if I don't trip over myself sometimes over them. Reply

Yeah. I just started OK Cupid again, yet every day I'm just like why? What is the purpose? Reply

pepe is dead and his creator killed him Reply

amen Reply

where is that video of that girl saying trump is just a bitch, and he WISHES he could be a bad bitch



her delivery killed me Reply

She isn't wrong at all. I'm sick of liberal men hiding under the guise of being woke to just let their misogyny spew. I can't stand it when I see some popular tweet about white feminists or white women (either about their racism or just a joke) and then i see a white dude made that tweet. and no one cares!



i don't trust overly liberal and performative feminist men anymore than i trust an alt right dude tbh Reply

IA, its a wolf in sheeps clothing situation Reply

mte Reply

istg I feel like I see white women and men using the term white feminist the most and it's always just a way for them to be sexist but cover it up as "woke"



Edited at 2017-06-09 10:45 pm (UTC)

I love seeing white women define what white feminist means to other white women. as if that is their call to make. the term is useless anyway, people have thrown "white feminist" as an insult to woc who don't align up with them 100%. people consider caring about reproductive health and periods as "white feminist". Reply

Yes, just like people using "white gays" to mask their homophobia. Reply

I kind of roll my eyes any time a white person comments with a, "oh great, another beige/mayo/vanilla ass person" in regards to a magazine cover, casting decision etc. Not because those adjectives are offensive or anything lol, but comes across as this white person trying to separate themselves from the rest, like "look at me guys, I'm so woke!"



And calling out speaking over woc instead of listening... while doing just that themselves. Reply

This has been bugging me for a while and you put your finger on it. Reply

I literally never see anyone say white feminist unless it's a white woman on Jezebel. Reply

lmao, yeah a couple white men here have called me a white feminist for talking about gender. like nah, sorry. white feminism is a thing ofc but i don't give a shit what white men have to say about it. Reply

Those men are the woooooorst. Reply

Yeah, many terms have been distorted or appropriated beyond all recognition. Whenever I see the most accusatory, strident stuff about white feminism, it's inevitably from a white teenager with apparently no life experience outside of Tumblr. Reply

same. the guys I trust are just regular ass guys who don't proclaim to be anything lol. even if a guy is rough around the edges and doesn't know shit about feminism or anything, Idc as long as they're still decent. rather that than a guy who pretends to be so woke.



I can't STAND men who try to talk about "white feminism" like they have any say in the matter at all lmao. I was arguing with some dude on fb before and he was like "you're just a privileged white girl" and I peep his profile and he's a white man. I was like ????????? Reply

She did not lie.



May is a trash person. Call her things that reflect her actions and politics. Why is the misogynistic word the first one you reach for, eh?



Is it because you're itching for an excuse to use those words? Reply

seriously omg. if you hate her so much, surely you can think of thousands of reasons and words to describe her before you have to use bitch or whore? it's not that hard. Reply

Is it because you're itching for an excuse to use those words?



i think that's pretty much it in a nutshell tbh Reply

IA with her tbqh - it's gross how often people will default to gendered insults when critiquing female politicians they don't like (even when they do deserve legitimate critique). Reply

men aren't the only ones. i lived in nyc during the 2008 election and could not believe the disgusting things both liberal men and women said about sarah palin. like, fuck sarah palin and everything she stands for, but attack her for her positions. i couldn't believe how many people went from defending hillary against the "bitch" stereotype to labeling palin "dumb" and "crazy." Reply

I don't really think "dumb" and "crazy" are misogynistic terms, though - I mean, Trump is dumb and crazy. I get what you're saying about attacking her positions, but if those positions are stupid and nuts (and they were), I'm not sure people were degrading her for her gender. Reply

What? Palin is dumb. So is Trump and Rick Perry. Dumb isn't a gendered insult.



If you had mentioned how people found the porn parody about her amusing or how liberals (men and women both) used misogynistic slurs against her I'd be on board, but no. She's unfortunately dumb. Sorry. Reply

calling sarah palin dumb when she clearly is isn't being sexist. unless you think the only reason she's dumb is because she's a woman. but she is dumb as hell, just like mccain and trump and rubio and cruz... Reply

lol i thought this comment was gonna go in a completely different direction Reply

Sarah Palin IS dumb and crazy. Those aren't inherently sexist. They become sexist when/if people use them to describe something feminine that she does as dumb or crazy, or if they excuse it in men but not in her. Reply

"dumb" is pretty gender neutral though, no? and you can argue that "crazy" is ableist but I don't think it's inherently sexist (depends on context IMO).



That said, I do think that Sarah Palin got a lot of sexist crap. And it says VOLUMES to me that men were willing to ditch McCain en masse because they were worried that Palin was a heartbeat away from the presidency, and yet here we are with President Trump who is a million times worse than Palin ever was (and trust me, I do NOT like her and that's not a compliment to her.) Reply

This is a really dope argument. If you have a problem with a politician's platform, particularly one who is a part of a marginalized group, their identity should not need to be targeted in order for you to communicate that disagreement. Reply

