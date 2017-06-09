JK Rowling Blasts 'Liberal' Men for Misogynistic Language Toward Theresa May
Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore. 1/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics. 2/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words 3/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave. 4/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
When you do this, Mr Liberal Cool Guy, you ally yourself, wittingly or not, with the men who send women violent pornographic images 5/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
and rape threats, who try by every means possible to intimidate women out of politics and public spaces, both real and digital. 6/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
‘Cunt’, ‘whore’ and, naturally, rape. We’re too ugly to rape, or we need raping, or we need raping and killing. 7/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
Every woman I know who has dared express an opinion publically has endured this kind of abuse at least once, 8/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
rooted in an apparent determination to humiliate or intimidate her on the basis that she is female. 9/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
If you want to know how much fouler it gets if you also happen to be black or gay, ask Diane Abbot or Ruth Davidson. 10/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
I don’t care whether we’re talking about Theresa May or Nicola Sturgeon or Kate Hooey or Yvette Cooper or Hillary Clinton: 11/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
femaleness is not a design flaw. If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you 12/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretence and own it: you’re not a liberal. 13/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
You’re a few short steps away from some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog. 14/14— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017
You still support Depp, a man who has done actual violence to women, though so also f u.
I was discussing the other day with a friend how I feel cognitive dissonance around my attraction to men bc while I hate them and trust none of them, I'm sexually attracted to them and idt both of those things can coexist peacefully lol
her delivery killed me
i don't trust overly liberal and performative feminist men anymore than i trust an alt right dude tbh
And calling out speaking over woc instead of listening... while doing just that themselves.
I can't STAND men who try to talk about "white feminism" like they have any say in the matter at all lmao. I was arguing with some dude on fb before and he was like "you're just a privileged white girl" and I peep his profile and he's a white man. I was like ?????????
May is a trash person. Call her things that reflect her actions and politics. Why is the misogynistic word the first one you reach for, eh?
Is it because you're itching for an excuse to use those words?
i think that's pretty much it in a nutshell tbh
If you had mentioned how people found the porn parody about her amusing or how liberals (men and women both) used misogynistic slurs against her I'd be on board, but no. She's unfortunately dumb. Sorry.
That said, I do think that Sarah Palin got a lot of sexist crap. And it says VOLUMES to me that men were willing to ditch McCain en masse because they were worried that Palin was a heartbeat away from the presidency, and yet here we are with President Trump who is a million times worse than Palin ever was (and trust me, I do NOT like her and that's not a compliment to her.)