I streamed Halsey's album and this was definitely the standout track. This is the first time I've heard Lauren's voice and I wish the song had a little more of her voice on it. It's a bop tho and it's nice to hear something between 2 women. Reply

ia it is, tho I also love Bad at Love Reply

This was a great performance, love this song. You're right OP, Lauren sounds better lol. Reply

the audience is exactly what i expect halsey fans to look like lol aw



lauren sounds great! Reply

Hahah agreeing with this whole comment Reply

bi queens! Reply

I'm liking this song, I haven't bothered with the rest of her album yet though. Reply

you're not missing anything tbqh Reply

Lol I figured as much. Reply

I really love Lauren's voice. I can't believe we were subjected to so much Karla when she sounds that good.



Halsey's wig couldn't be much worse.



Edited at 2017-06-09 10:06 pm (UTC) Reply

I've never heard the song before until now, and I like it. I just wish Lauren was singing with someone else. Reply

Yay Lauren yay! Boo Halsey booo! Reply

I'm still baffled that the record company thought Karla should've been lead when this voice exist in the group.



Also Halsey voice is not a good sound. Reply

Seriously, it's crazy how little Lauren was even heard on their debut album. The best part of Camila leaving is Lauren getting all of her parts. Reply

Lauren is the best vocalist, she is the Liam of the group Reply

i think the label thought that having her voice in the forefront was a good idea because pop radio likes high pitched voices Reply

She was the lead because she was the most popular from the very beginning, not because of vocals. All of the girls sing better than Camilla. They didn't even show Camilla's audition on X Factor because it was mediocre. Reply

That's because Lauren looks and acts permanently sedated. She has no charisma on stage and is their laziest performer. You can't make someone like that the lead of a group. Reply

This song is so good, Lauren's vocals are 😍😍😍 Reply

Lauren has an awesome voice and it sucks that she has to sing alongside Halsey because she's so mediocre lol. Halsey's jaw looks like t hurts from all that movement. Reply

i love lauren Reply

ia op, lauren should have sang everything Reply

that laced up pants trend can die right now Reply

They severely remind of those pants that one could purchase at Hot Topic with all the chains hanging off them that the goth kids would wear. Equally hideous and have no place in this world. Reply

Link