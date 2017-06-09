June 9th, 2017, 02:52 pm illyrias_pet Halsey and Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony perform Strangers live on the TODAY show Source: YouTubeI like the live version more because you can hear Lauren in the chorus and she's a better vocalist than Halsey Tagged: fifth harmony, music / musician (alternative and indie), music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8080 comments Add comment
lauren sounds great!
Halsey's wig couldn't be much worse.
Edited at 2017-06-09 10:06 pm (UTC)
Also Halsey voice is not a good sound.
yeah Halsey's a fairly weak vocalist (wtf are those Xtina Dirrty pants?). Lauren sounds good.