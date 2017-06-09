Katy Perry says supporting Hillary Clinton ‘worked’ because young people are ‘waking up’
Katy Perry says supporting Hillary Clinton ‘worked’ because young people are ‘waking up’ https://t.co/Whsh0Tr4Em pic.twitter.com/4OEjrRKz9Z— NME (@NME) June 9, 2017
Outspoken pop super star Katy Perry proudly uses her platform to raise awareness of social issues and has supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton during their campaigns. “[Hillary] woke the sleeping giant and there’s something bigger than her, than me, than any one person that is happening right now. Something brilliant is really happening, which is: people are waking up. People are waking up and we wouldn’t have… we would have continued in the same pattern, in the same way, in the same comfort, in the same utopia", the tone deaf singer says. “We’re waking up, we’re all voicing our opinions, we’re all getting more educated, we know the names of [members of] Parliament and the names of [United States senators] more than we know the names of band members these days. That’s how it should be, because those people actually help change our lives, sometimes.”, adds the tacky hit maker. Perry is one of the many pop stars using their celebrity status to be active about causes and issues
source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/87314658
also that blue outfit is awful what on earth
I am so bored with life, I am watching this shit.......
WHY AM I WATCHING OMG I must hate myself
Aaaaaaah why is she taking 1000 selfies that look fucking horrendous because her hair and face are sooo bad and then they even decided to spray paint her hair a terrible pink in weird places?
Also I hate all these yes people she's surrounded by. It's sooo fake, what a bizarre lifestyle.
We would have kept living in a world where people only had to crowdfund on the internet for 30% of their hospital bills instead of 100%.
This election did wake people up....but it was in response to the fact that there is still a lot of evil in america, racism isn't over, and a lot of bad people are in a lot of high places.
I mean, I voted for her and all. But she wasn't a candidate that got young people excited about voting.
I voted for her and all that..... but you're not lying.
kinda tired of politics atm i just want to see drumpf impeached. can they make an app for this breaking news as an alert so i dont have to sift through every little bs clickbait story in the meanwhile. is2g hes like a cockroach just when u think u've finally gotten rid of him he comes back even stronger.
Anyway, VA primaries are tuesday! I hope turnout is good
I'm going we keep our governor and Lt. Governor blue and turn more reps
Save As Draft, Bigger Than Me, Hey Hey Hey and Deja Vu are my faves so far. Love Witness and Roulette too!