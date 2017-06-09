all mine

Katy Perry says supporting Hillary Clinton ‘worked’ because young people are ‘waking up’




Outspoken pop super star Katy Perry proudly uses her platform to raise awareness of social issues and has supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton during their campaigns. “[Hillary] woke the sleeping giant and there’s something bigger than her, than me, than any one person that is happening right now. Something brilliant is really happening, which is: people are waking up. People are waking up and we wouldn’t have… we would have continued in the same pattern, in the same way, in the same comfort, in the same utopia", the tone deaf singer says. “We’re waking up, we’re all voicing our opinions, we’re all getting more educated, we know the names of [members of] Parliament and the names of [United States senators] more than we know the names of band members these days. That’s how it should be, because those people actually help change our lives, sometimes.”, adds the tacky hit maker. Perry is one of the many pop stars using their celebrity status to be active about causes and issues without going Bono unlike a certain popstar who stayed quiet during the last election and only speaks up when issues benefit her.

