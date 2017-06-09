It Runs In The Family: Khloe Kardashian Put On Blast For Stealing From Black Woman
EXCLUSIVE: @KhloeKardashian accused of "appropriating" designs "from a black woman" by @destineybleu https://t.co/9GqJF6sZBy pic.twitter.com/K2pom6UE4Q— TooFab (@TooFab) June 9, 2017
Destiney Bleu is a black dancer turned entrepreneur who owns and runs her own clothing store by the name of dbleudazzled. Her stuff has been seen on the likes of Beyonce at the Formation World Tour, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj. Odds are, you have probably seen her stuff on favorite artists or in a Vogue Italia.
You know you're popping when people like Beyoncè and Serena Williams are wearing your pieces. pic.twitter.com/lKEfCrXcJQ— •MotherNature• (@MadamMelanin) June 4, 2017
Given her credentials, it comes as no surprise that her stuff caught Khloe Kardashian's eye. You see, Khloe had her people hit up Destiney to request an order for one of each item in her inventory + customized stuff. Destiney says she was thrilled and looked forward to seeing Khloe publicly wearing her clothes since it would be great promotion. However, that never occurred because according to Destiney, Khloe was stocking up on all of Bleu's work to replicate for her own clothing line. This soon became clear when Bleu watched a clip that Khloe had posted to Twitter providing a sneak peek into her Good American new line.
Bleu tweets:
This is the most ironic tweet I've seen in a minute. https://t.co/iK4t8lOkd0— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017
When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it. 🙃 https://t.co/hylp6fcOdh— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017
Every sitster in the fam owns all of my tights. Khloe literally bought one of everything and had me personally make her custom items too. https://t.co/FqK6qjMXLf— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017
I was so excited to make a custom Cavs jersey for KK cuz Im from there, I bought crazy inventory because I knew theyd sell when she wore..— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017
I was also super excited when her sisters used my pieces in their lookbook, not realizing they were also passing it off as their own.— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017
Last week that clothing line hit me wanting a nude bodysuit w/nipple bursts. I asked them what it was for cuz Kk had copied one.....— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017
Of course they went ghost. Just like Khloes assistant when I sent an email calling her out.— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017
I had stylists friends working on the Good American set and they told me they were shook when they saw her black x nude @dbleudazzled copies— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017
In case you're wondering. ☕️✨ #NoFrauds pic.twitter.com/r1XPD2nJEr— dbleudazzled ® (@dbleudazzled) June 2, 2017
By denying that they even knew of Bleu and by issuing a cease and desist letter of course!
@destineybleu GOOD AMERICAN SPILLIN THE TEA U AINT SHIT pic.twitter.com/uFQVJsuLIK— Ky (@KyisKing) June 3, 2017
You will not bully me into shutting up. Im not the one.— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 3, 2017
I released the copy of the Cease & Desist, several emails of KK saying she loved my items & #receipts showing she bought 1 of everything. 💎✨— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 9, 2017
The C&D letter said they'd never heard my name or seen my products and to direct my "trolls" to stop attacking their social media... 🤔— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 9, 2017June 9, 2017
110% over the Kardashians. how dare she steal from @destineybleu x @dbleudazzled pic.twitter.com/RmufCXTbxv— princess belle (@urbandoll) June 9, 2017
