It Runs In The Family: Khloe Kardashian Put On Blast For Stealing From Black Woman

some people are so shocked by this and i'm like they've been doing this since day one?



I wasn't even surprised when I read it on twitter earlier. They're so pathetic. Reply

*A black woman has her own business*



The Kardashians: pic.twitter.com/dQr1P5CZGm — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 9, 2017

Let me c&p this in both posts! Reply

lmaoooooooo Reply

Lmao omg Reply

Lmfaooooo I can't stop playing this omg Reply

my dog tries to do that kind of shit too Reply

this won't play for me. :( Reply

a dog snatches the sandwich from the girls hand



Lmao Reply

I've watched this video like 10 times in a row Reply

i keep watching this, it's so fucking funny Reply

Cackling Reply

Omg he's not a good boy Reply

omfg that tweet i'm choking Reply

Some old woman's dog did this to me a couple of summers ago. This doggie made me laugh tho. Do it to your own hoomans doggies! Reply

omg bad dog but lmaoo Reply

That dog moves quick! Reply

Lmao Reply

My brand new fucking kitten did this to me on like day 3 of us adopting her and I was SHOOK. I was eating a sandwich and some roast chicken (with wasabi on it oop) dropped out, like a massive piece a quarter the size of her entire head, before I could pick it up she stole it and downed it in like three seconds. I was so impressed. Reply

Bad human. Reply

Omg lmaooooooooooooooo Reply

i can't stop laughing lol Reply

i wuld like to adopt that dog and make him my partner in crime Reply

"The Kardashians are like China when it comes to intellectual property — they care about their own IP, but not about others’ IP"



Lol i love this Reply

110% over the Kardashians



It's taken until 2017 to be over them? Hasn't the KKKlan been doing this type of things for years? Reply

khloe is so ugly inside and out Reply

Ugly is putting is nicely tbh. Reply

okay this one is a bit of a reach, my first thought was Britney Spears when I saw the crystals



The Kylie one with the receipts is priceless though haha FUCK HER Reply

Khloe bought every single item the girl had in stock, asked for custom pieces that she never wore and then popped out with exact replicas of the pieces she requested. How is that reaching? Reply

would you be surprised if I told you I didn't read the entire thing? Reply

IKR??? These are pretty much the same exact story just different culture vultures in each version. Reply

People not paying attention finally catch up to what these vultures have been doing for years. Reply

Destiny Bleu has a lot of nerve trying to go up against the baddest betch in town. Praying for ha. Reply

lol Khloe looks dumb as hell Reply

Praying for you, sis! Reply

being the ugly sister clearly takes a toll on her. Reply

I get such second hand embarrassment from this photo Reply

who's that second person on the left? she looks like Kim circa 2009 Reply

lmao I love your dedication to Kompton Khloe Reply

Did "Calabasas" not fit on the hat? Reply

It's always such a trip to see photo's of Khloe because I feel like she doesn't really look that bad in videos. I can't figure out if she just photographs badly or just holds her face in the weirdest ways for photos? Reply

KALABASAS REPRESENT



SWOOOPPP Reply

I kunt stand any of them tbh Reply

Did kim clone herself? Reply

I looked at this picture for awhile thinking the woman next to Khloe was Kim ... and then I saw another Kim. WTF? Reply

Bitch I HATE THIS! Reply

That looks like Nasim Pedrad when she would play Kim on SNL. Reply

disgusting. it's not like the Kardashians are strapped for cash either. ughhhh Reply

Tacky, unoriginal, mediocre designs all around tbh. Reply

Not really the point, but thanks for your input. Now.... Reply

I love this parody so much. Reply

Trash ass white women being trash. They really trying to pretend they've never heard of her products like literal receipts don't exist? I really hope the boot finally eventually falls for them and Kanye too Reply

it's kanyes fault we still have to deal with them

all those years ago Reply

They've definitely taken a huge hit in the past 9-10 months, there were multiple posts about them every day and now you see like one or two here and there. I don't think Kanye will ever fade but people can't even muster up enough energy to hate watch the Kardashians at this point, which is amazing. Reply

i wish the show was canceled though Reply

I think trump took over their spotlight Reply

I don't think their ratings are as great as they used to be. They try to do spin off shows I guess with Kylie but I don't think it'll work much honestly. Reply

it took me second to realize you meant them with the white women comment bc I honestly tend to forget they're actually white. Reply

i am soooo tired of these fucking culture vultures. Reply

LMAO these two gifs Reply

Bernard <3 Reply

I mean kompton khloe doesn't even make her own pies Reply

reminds me of the pie debacle a couple years ago Reply

Khloe has my deepest sympathies. Just imagine spending all that money on plastic surgery and still looking busted af. Reply

well deserved imo Reply

She's so insufferable, I'd feel sorry for her but she's absolutely repugnant to me. She just strikes me as someone who will never be happy - she's just so extra about everything. Some of it is just downright sad but like I said, she's so vile that my sympathy ceases to exist. Reply

thank you for putting it into words far better than i could have said Reply

Yup. And her delusion that anyone who doesn't worship her useless and ugly ass is a "hater" or a "snake" and that she's "spilling the tea" when really, she's just being vile and idiotic and is a pathological liar. Reply

x2 Reply

and she'll continue to empty out her bank to try and reach what she'll never be which is "appear" naturally beautiful. poor dat. Reply

